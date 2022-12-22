 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Killer children's weighted blankets recalled, urgently   (wtop.com) divider line
28
    More: PSA, United States Marine Corps, Consumer Product Safety Commission, North Carolina, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, cover of the weighted blanket, 4-year-old girl, United States, 6-pound Pillowfort blankets  
•       •       •

895 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Look, Dan, he's so peaceful when we swaddle her in it."

"Um, honey..."
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One weighted blanket please.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recalling 200K blankets because of 4 injuries, 2 of which are fatal? Good on them, but I have to wonder if there's something else at play.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't we want killer children to be weighted down?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know Elon is in blanket busyness too
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Recalling 200K blankets because of 4 injuries, 2 of which are fatal? Good on them, but I have to wonder if there's something else at play.


Optics, or misrepresented weight. Probably something like 2 pounds, but 6 oz. of cloth.
 
Asplenium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Bootleg: Recalling 200K blankets because of 4 injuries, 2 of which are fatal? Good on them, but I have to wonder if there's something else at play.

Optics, or misrepresented weight. Probably something like 2 pounds, but 6 oz. of cloth.


The article mentioned it was a waterproof blanket, so my guess is the blankets have the added 'benefit' of being airproof.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In April, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

2-for-1 attorney special on offer?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Recalling 200K blankets because of 4 injuries, 2 of which are fatal? Good on them, but I have to wonder if there's something else at play.


He stares at the recall notice and thinks, "Huh. There are nowhere near enough dead kids - why would they issue a recall?"  He then goes to the board, pins the recall notice to it, and drags a length of red yarn from the "CPSC Grooms Kids" node to the pin, giving it a couple of quick twists around the pin for later consideration.

/s

Seriously, I think what else is at play is "it's a shiatty product and it's killed two kids already."
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In April, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina

If the benzene doesn't kill your kids, the blankets will take care of it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like having kids play with a big plastic bag. Would expect a blanket to not let air pass through it?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: It's like having kids play with a big plastic bag. Would expect a blanket to not let air pass through it?


Now weighted for safety.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda wondered what happens to recalled products and yes, sometimes they do in fact end up for sale somewhere else after a little "safety rebranding."  It is up to the merchant on whether to repair or dispose of the articles.  In the past, the articles would be sold online (because that's apparently the end-run around regulations.)  There was a law passed to stop this, but it still happens to some extent.

I also imagine some Irving Mainway like character showing up at the back door, paying pennies on the dollar, and then hustling the kid killing blankies in some other country.  Who's to know?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer children don't deserve weighted blankets - it's about time they started passing restrictions on the murderous little bastards
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The image they chose for this article, damn....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Oh, the humanity! They're dying like sacks of wet cement!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Russ1642: It's like having kids play with a big plastic bag. Would expect a blanket to not let air pass through it?

Now weighted for safety.


It wasn't the weight that was suffocating kids. The blanket is covered by an airtight bag and it has a zipper. Kids were crawling inside.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fun Toy Banned Because Of Three Stupid Dead Kids
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Shouldn't we want killer children to be weighted down?


It'll probably make for worse problems later.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Use was inconsistent with intended use.

Both deaths were because the covers were unzipped and the children crawled inside the cover.

Wouldn't a poop emoji/anime sleeping bag have been less trendy?
 
Birnone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hammettman: Kinda wondered what happens to recalled products and yes, sometimes they do in fact end up for sale somewhere else after a little "safety rebranding."  It is up to the merchant on whether to repair or dispose of the articles.  In the past, the articles would be sold online (because that's apparently the end-run around regulations.)  There was a law passed to stop this, but it still happens to some extent.

I'd call my recalled products outlet store "

No Farks Given Я Us".
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "Look, Dan, he's so peaceful when we swaddle her in it."

"Um, honey..."


I'm trying to figure out who is "he" and who is "her". I assume a typo, but if your story has a plot twist I want to hear it.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Recalling 200K blankets because of 4 injuries, 2 of which are fatal? Good on them, but I have to wonder if there's something else at play.


comicbookreligion.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's like having kids play with a big plastic bag. Would expect a blanket to not let air pass through it?


*paging Irving Mainway*
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are these the ones from China made with depleted uranium?

/ DRTFA
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: gunga galunga: Shouldn't we want killer children to be weighted down?

It'll probably make for worse problems later.

[preview.redd.it image 640x776]


What the actual Fark.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: gunga galunga: Shouldn't we want killer children to be weighted down?

It'll probably make for worse problems later.

[preview.redd.it image 640x776]


At the very least, that toddler's going to end up with calves like a wrestler and a walk like a pirate...
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Bootleg: Recalling 200K blankets because of 4 injuries, 2 of which are fatal? Good on them, but I have to wonder if there's something else at play.

He stares at the recall notice and thinks, "Huh. There are nowhere near enough dead kids - why would they issue a recall?"  He then goes to the board, pins the recall notice to it, and drags a length of red yarn from the "CPSC Grooms Kids" node to the pin, giving it a couple of quick twists around the pin for later consideration.

/s

Seriously, I think what else is at play is "it's a shiatty product and it's killed two kids already."


eh. Threshold for childrens' products or items likely to be used by kids should be higher than for things that aren't likely to be used by kids, but I still will inevitably be a threshold for recall versus not.

Our own experience with recalls, the rocking bassinet we used for our daughter was recalled, after we no longer used it and had sold it to a used children's supply store. We would have been on the fence about stopping using it if it had been recalled while we still had it. We typically did not have the her bundled up such that she would be at risk versus how apparently many of the cases that later came out had been bundled. Fortunately we never had a problem with it.  We probably would have given get back, but that rocker got us through many nights when it was very difficult to get her to calm down.  And we never left her unattended in it either, transferring her to her crib once she was out.

Prior to that my wife and I had purchased a barbecue grill that we received a recall notice on. We looked up the reason for the recall hoping it was something like improper usage, or a minor defect that could be repaired, but it turned out that the housing was made out of magnesium and the whole grill itself could catch on fire. So obviously we swapped that out. If it had been something minor that could either be avoided or corrected we might not have returned it under the recall. But a grill has he made out of magnesium? No way will be going to hold on to that.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.