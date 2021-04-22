 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Governor Abbot says Texas is ready for repeat of last year's cold. Presumably this means his trip to Cancun is booked and Minnesota will be bailing them out with socialized gas again   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong asshole.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought these Jesus candles and am praying for the Texas grid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbot is the worst senator since Reagan started WW2 after the Gulf of Tonkin incident.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I how they don't have to turn off all those pretty big city lights. Wouldn't want anyone to think Texas isn't as sophisticated as New York City.
 
47 is the new 42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruz was the, asshole who went to Cancun. Abbott is still an asshole though.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Abbot is the worst senator since Reagan started WW2 after the Gulf of Tonkin incident.


I just feel bad for that Australian fella, Franz.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruz didn't want to go to Cancun, but that's where the Command Center was located, so he was obligated.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready to...beg for more federal aid to support his failing infrastructure?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it matter?
Keep in mind:
"No one owes you [or] your family anything, nor is it the local government's responsibility to support you during trying times like this," Tim Boyd, the now-former mayor of Colorado City, Texas. Said.

Texas the land of fark head scumbags who vote for scumbags like Tim Boyd.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...crippled its power grid in 2021"

*cough*
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, everyone. He's rolling
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably just bought a lot of body bags.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol people here are freaking out.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wind farms are cranking out the juice. Over 23GW right now, which is about a third of the state's demand right now. Noyce!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Cruz didn't want to go to Cancun, but that's where the Command Center was located, so he was obligated.


He tried to blame his daughter for supposedly demanding to go on a vacation. She's the one who recently attempted suicide, causing him to drop everything to go back to comfort her stay in Washington DC.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Does it matter?
Keep in mind:
"No one owes you [or] your family anything, nor is it the local government's responsibility to support you during trying times like this," Tim Boyd, the now-former mayor of Colorado City, Texas. Said.

Texas the land of fark head scumbags who vote for scumbags like Tim Boyd.


Then he said, "Also, thanks for the revenue that pays my salary, biatch."
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't blame people for worrying, but it's not like we don't get weather like this nearly every winter.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Read my handle! Subby ain't wrong.

Screw Abbot with an ice auger. My Xcel energy bill went up this year thanks to Texas and their "independent grid".

Every time Texas talks about leaving the Union I say GO, and take Florida with you!
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Mayor Quimby Is Such A Hypocrite
Youtube 8cPLpyHeha0
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: The wind farms are cranking out the juice. Over 23GW right now, which is about a third of the state's demand right now. Noyce!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I get it, there's so many assholes there they sort of melt together in an überässhe
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mofa: SBinRR: Cruz didn't want to go to Cancun, but that's where the Command Center was located, so he was obligated.

He tried to blame his daughter for supposedly demanding to go on a vacation. She's the one who recently attempted suicide, causing him to drop everything to go back to comfort her stay in Washington DC.


To be fair, staying the fark away from her was probably in the best interest of her mental health.
 
groppet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So we will have to send more emergency boot straps?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: I how they don't have to turn off all those pretty big city lights. Wouldn't want anyone to think Texas isn't as sophisticated as New York City.


THE STARS AT NIGHT
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The disconnect podcast explains most of what's wrong with Texas power.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: The wind farms are cranking out the juice. Over 23GW right now, which is about a third of the state's demand right now. Noyce!


THE BIRDS! The birds. birds...
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: The wind farms are cranking out the juice. Over 23GW right now, which is about a third of the state's demand right now. Noyce!


Great Scott!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BWAHAHAHAHA! Minnesota bailed them out? I was unaware of that detail until just now!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Careful. A certain farker is milliseconds away from posting Willie Nelson giving the finger because someone said something vaguely unflattering about Texas.
 
Iggie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: Read my handle! Subby ain't wrong.

Screw Abbot with an ice auger. My Xcel energy bill went up this year thanks to Texas and their "independent grid".

Every time Texas talks about leaving the Union I say GO, and take Florida with you!


Centerpoint tacked on surcharges here in MN to cover their losses in Texas as well.
 
Senseless_drivel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Minnesota didn't bail anyone out. We got burned by the natural gas market prices skyrocketing because of Texas so we got to add $800M to our bills.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/04/22/minnesota-texas-freeze-centerpoint-energy/

Of course, the company that begged for aid the most was Counterpoint based in... Texas.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Wrong asshole.


That's what she said?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Quit whining, you could have PG&E.

/ Burning down the house
// And blowing up neighborhoods.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"We expect that to hit near 70,000 megawatts. With all the available resources performing as planned, we're forecasting to have near 85,000 megawatts of supply available to meet that demand."

Can you translate that to gallons of gas?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TomDooley: "We expect that to hit near 70,000 megawatts. With all the available resources performing as planned, we're forecasting to have near 85,000 megawatts of supply available to meet that demand."

Can you translate that to gallons of gas?


85,000 megawatts would roughly equal 2,805,000 gallons of gas.
 
