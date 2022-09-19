 Skip to content
Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2022 - Context: even better when you read the article
3 Comments
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for Headlines of the Year 2022!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (very limited sizes and designs, please ask for the secret link!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Category Award Winners!

*extra note for the Context category - if you like these (and they're our personal favorites) check out the Fandom, D'awww, and Politics tabs, especially the HOTY candidate picks!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Category Awards 2002 - Context: even better when you read the article



DISCUSSION
I used eyelash glue to give her fuller lips, and accidentally glued my wife's lips together. Now she's not speaking to me

fark.com/comments/12317358
Linked article: shefinds.com
Dr.Fey


SPORTS
On this day in 1968, Tommie Smith and John Carlos became the first Olympic athletes to demonstrate where the "Not Like That" line for protesting would be drawn

fark.com/comments/12605560
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org
GreatGlavinsGhost


BUSINESS
Schultz regrets making people work for peanuts

fark.com/comments/12405935
Linked article: businessinsider.in
Bennie Crabtree


STEM
We've been trying to reach you about your planet's extended warranty

fark.com/comments/12578732
Linked article: the-sun.com
p89tech


ENTERTAINMENT
Dow drops for second day in a row

fark.com/comments/12485204
Linked article: variety.com
NeoCortex42


FANDOM
If you decide to read article, turn to page 68. If you choose to close tab, turn to page 49

fark.com/comments/12576126
Linked article: newyorker.com
NeoCortex42


D'awww
All of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names. Then things escalated

fark.com/comments/11989722
Linked article: cbc.ca
patcarew


FOOD
The McRib to have a farewell tour similar to The Who or Ozzy Osbourne

fark.com/comments/12616300
Linked article: finance.yahoo.com
Straight Outta Wells Branch


POLITICS
Walker, Texas Resident

fark.com/comments/12651928
Linked article: cnn.com
NeoCortex42
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Man, I contextualized the fark out of some news this year!
 
