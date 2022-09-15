 Skip to content
Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2022 - Lyrics / Verse
2
posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 5:00 PM



Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for Headlines of the Year 2022!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (very limited sizes and designs, please ask for the secret link!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Category Awards 2022 - Lyrics / Verse



MAIN
Super callous Putin mystic suffers from psychosis

fark.com/comments/12253876
Linked article: the-sun.com
Wyckyd Sceptre


BUSINESS
Not raining, not pouring. Now ground beef is soaring. Their pasture's dead, and scientists said, "Shouldn't have ignored our warnings"

fark.com/comments/12492250
Linked article: ktla.com
fifthofzen


STEM
Cranberries can improve memory, ward off dementia, prevent you from ending up a zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

fark.com/comments/12353319
Linked article: medicalxpress.com
elvisaintdead


ENTERTAINMENT
Baby, if you've ever wondered / Wondered whatever became of me / I'm no longer on the air in Cincinnati / Howard Hesseman, RIP

fark.com/comments/12094094
Linked article: variety.com
elvisaintdead


FANDOM
Wheaton and Jalad, at TNG. Wil Wheaton, his arms wide. The WHEATON tag, we stand by him

fark.com/comments/12371141
Linked article: wilwheaton.net
Bennie Crabtree


D'awww
Okapi, mykapi

fark.com/comments/12559224
Linked article: ardmoreite.com
Dr.Fey


POLITICS
Stop: collaborate and listen / ICE is back with a brand new invention / Data: gets collected widely / Warrantless surveillance daily and nightly / Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know / Why don't you trust the cops, bro?

fark.com/comments/12334005
Linked article: msn.com
Parthenogenetic
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

