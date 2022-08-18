 Skip to content
Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2022 - Visual
posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 5:00 PM



Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for Headlines of the Year 2022!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (very limited sizes and designs, please ask for the secret link!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Category Awards 2002 - Visual



MAIN
Man doing yardwork gets stung by a) b) and c) 19,999 of his friends

fark.com/comments/12538354
Linked article: ky3.com
noneyourbase


DISCUSSION
I can't remember how to write 1, 1000, 51, 6, and 500 as Roman numerals. IM LIVID. This is your Bad Joke Thursday thread

fark.com/comments/12496162
Linked article: fark.com
Nailed to the perch


SPORTS
░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░

fark.com/comments/12022254
Linked article: twitter.com
Sawdust and Mildew


BUSINESS
Elon Musk verification scandal continues; Elongate is getting really drawn out

fark.com/comments/12632594
Linked article: fortune.com
Dr.Fey


STEM
Magnesium deficiency may be causing fatigue. 0mg

fark.com/comments/12539400
Linked article: cnet.com
Dr.Fey


ENTERTAINMENT
Cold Miner's Daughter

fark.com/comments/12587540
Linked article: variety.com
markie_farkie


FANDOM
Star Trek : The Next Generation : The Animated Series : The Search for More Colons

fark.com/comments/12272720
Linked article: youtube.com
noazark


D'awww
Duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck sewer

fark.com/comments/12332631
Linked article: wral.com
hugram


FOOD
Star Trek themed drinking. Dammit, Jim Beam

fark.com/comments/12374981
Linked article: arstechnica.com
Social Justice Warlock


POLITICS
█████████ folders of ███ ███ ████ .██ ██ ██ ██████ boxes containing ██████ ██████. ██████ Sudafed ███████████████ ████████ ██ ███████ ██████████ "I'm Eric." ███ ██████████ safe ████████ macaroni collage ████ could be released as early as next week

fark.com/comments/12519752
Linked article: npr.org
DarnoKonrad
 
