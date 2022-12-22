 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2022 - Fark / Self-referential   (fark.com) divider line
2
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 5:00 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for Headlines of the Year 2022!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (very limited sizes and designs, please ask for the secret link!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Category Awards 2002 - Fark  / Self-referential



DISCUSSION
I just used the parental lock to block Fox News in my company's break room. Is that wrong? Should I not have done that?

fark.com/comments/12633914
Linked article: fark.com
Demetrius


SPORTS
34 years ago today, subby learned to have snacks prepared before Mike Tyson entered the ring to avoid missing the fight in its entirety

fark.com/comments/12438026
Linked article: twitter.com
Brosephus


BUSINESS
ARTICLE: Crypto for dummies. SUBBY: Yes it is

fark.com/comments/12266063
Linked article: cbsnews.com
Sawdust and Mildew


STEM
Oh, sure. This man gives his poop away to strangers to eat, and he's called a "fecal philantropist", I do the same thing and I'm called a "monster" and "banned from Costco". This is bullshiat

fark.com/comments/12568868
Linked article: cbc.ca
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs


FANDOM
Some lucky high schooler will be taking the Wienermobile to Promtown. NOT a euphemism

fark.com/comments/12310377
Linked article: foodandwine.com
elvisaintdead


D'awww
Cats prefer to be with people who hate them. Based on my dating history, I must be a cat

fark.com/comments/12504436
Linked article: smh.com.au
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs


FOOD
Today is National Chocolate Covered Anything Day, so subby will go with Scarlett Johansson

fark.com/comments/11989206
Linked article: nationaldaycalendar.com
toraque


Food Bonus favorite:
The reason behind the coffee break? Unrestrained capitalism. The reason for this submission? To land the rare Food, Business and Politics trifecta

fark.com/comments/12154100
Linked article: eater.com
slobberbone
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.