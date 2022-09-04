 Skip to content
Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2022 - Dark
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for Headlines of the Year 2022!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (very limited sizes and designs, please ask for the secret link!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Category Award Winners!

*extra note for the Dark category - if you like these, check out the Entertainment tab and the Politics tab, especially the HOTY candidate picks!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Category Awards 2022 - Dark



MAIN
Russia strikes military railroad stations, military hospitals, military playgrounds, military theaters, military apartment blocks, military power stations, military shopping centers, and military holocaust memorials in Ukraine

fark.com/comments/12596330
Linked article: bbc.com
Two Dogs Farking


SPORTS 
Goalie gets red card for peeing in hedge during match. Wouldn't a yellow card have been more appropriate?

fark.com/comments/12543344
Linked article: thestar.com.my
Two Dogs Farking

BUSINESS
Amazon won't give employees a day off to celebrate the end of slavery, which seems pretty on the mark

fark.com/comments/12421421
Linked article: thedailybeast.com
wiredroach


STEM
Baby seals are born with a great sense of rhythm which explains why they always hiat the clubs

fark.com/comments/12619136
Linked article: popsci.com
Straight Outta Wells Branch


ENTERTAINMENT
R. Kelly catches Covid-19, says he'd prefer Covid-16

fark.com/comments/12105442
Linked article: nme.com
The English Major


FOOD
Cooking with Sylvia Plath. I'd recommend leaving the oven off

fark.com/comments/12620114
Linked article: lithub.com
wiredroach


POLITICS
Ben Shapiro expresses rage over Lizzo playing James Madison's flute "in a vulgar manner," and he should know: no one has spent more time playing a president's flute than Ben Shapiro

fark.com/comments/12581674
Linked article: thedailybeast.com
wiredroach
 
wiredroach
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apparently I have a grim sense of humor. And the appropriate people will be punished for it.
 
