Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2022 - Puns / Wordplay
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for Headlines of the Year 2022!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (very limited sizes and designs, please ask for the secret link!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Category Award Winners!
 
Category Awards 2022 - Puns / Wordplay


MAIN
A raven has 17 primary wing feathers, located at the end of its wings. They are called Pinion feathers. A crow only has 16, so the difference between a crow and a raven is only a matter of a pinion

fark.com/comments/12362871
Linked article: soranews24.com
real_headhoncho


DISCUSSION
According to Greek Mythology, Chiron was a half horse, half human doctor. This made him the Centaur for Disease Control. It's your Bad Joke Thursday thread

fark.com/comments/12174023
Linked article: google.com
bobug


SPORTS
Frank Reich Jr. fired as head coach. Although his father was drafted by the Eagles, he only has daughters, making the NFL unlikely to have a third Reich

fark.com/comments/12632838
Linked article: espn.com
Dr.Fey


BUSINESS
Sheepdog to farmer: I brought in those 20 sheep. Farmer: There's only 17. Sheepdog: I rounded them up

fark.com/comments/12141829
Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
mjjt


STEM
FDA approves VR headsets to treat lazy-eye. Subby once dated a girl with lazy-eye, but it turned out she was seeing someone else the whole time

fark.com/comments/11952483
Linked article: usatoday.com
Dr.Fey


ENTERTAINMENT
Today would have been Marcel Marceau's 99th birthday. He fought, wind, walls, real Nazis and saved a Mel Brooks movie. No words

fark.com/comments/12219229
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org
elvisaintdead


FANDOM
Naan Solo

fark.com/comments/12604588
Linked article: apnews.com
mildlydisturbed


D'awww
Introducing the cat-fronted NYC heavy metal band Cattera. Sounds like they already have a vulgar display of meower

fark.com/comments/12570890
Linked article: loudersound.com
Straight Outta Wells Branch


FOOD
How kings ate through the ages. Fark around, find gout

fark.com/comments/12432730
Linked article: vice.com
testosteronephobe


POLITICS
Russian generals sent to the front line to provide leadership, morale-boosting, and act as fodder figures

fark.com/comments/12211000
Linked article: news.yahoo.com
This Is Bold Text
 
