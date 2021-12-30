 Skip to content
Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2022 - Pop Culture / Obscure References
posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 5:00 PM



4 Comments
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for Headlines of the Year 2022!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (very limited sizes and designs, please ask for the secret link!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Category Awards 2022 Pop Culture / Obscure references



MAIN
Tomorrow morning, Athens will awaken to new COVID-19 measures. But then, dawn has always been tough on Greece

fark.com/comments/12017529
Linked article: greekcitytimes.com
Dr.Fey


DISCUSSION
My girlfriend shucked 37 ears. In a row

fark.com/comments/12539414
Linked article: reporterherald.com
Dr.Fey


SPORTS
Bob Lanier dies after being dragged up and down the court for 48 minutes

fark.com/comments/12334332
Linked article: espn.com
buckeyebrain


BUSINESS 
GameStop reports wider loss, announces partnership with crypto exchange FTX, where their next losses will be even more impressive

fark.com/comments/12548186
Linked article: cnbc.com
Don Gato


STEM
Scientists discover a new dinosaur with a weird type of tail weapon which reminds them of an Aztec war club. This is not good news for Thag Simmons

fark.com/comments/11960673
Linked article: livescience.com
TheMysteriousStranger


ENTERTAINMENT
Happy birthday to Bob Barker, who is 98 today. He can't get much closer to 100 without going over

fark.com/comments/11979048
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org
elvisaintdead


FANDOM
Star Trek greatest villains ranking list fails without J.J. Abrams

fark.com/comments/12231937
Linked article: nerdist.com
kbronsito


D'awww
Mongo the horse returns home after 8 years of running with wild mustangs, watching where choo-choo goes

fark.com/comments/12592018
Linked article: nbcmontana.com
little big man


FOOD
Taco Bell is giving away free food this week. Sadly it's their food, though

fark.com/comments/12608086
Linked article: thrillist.com
Straight Outta Wells Branch


POLITICS
Gen-X may never produce a US president. Or it might. Whatever

fark.com/comments/12578914
Linked article: businessinsider.com
damageddude
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apoptotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gamestop headline aged exceedingly well.
 
