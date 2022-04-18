 Skip to content
(Fark)   Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2022 - Smart / Clever   (fark.com) divider line
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for Headlines of the Year 2022!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns / Wordplay, Smart / Clever, Visual, Lyrics / Verse, Pop Culture / Obscure References, Fark / Self-referential, Dark, and our personal favorite, Context: even better when you read the article.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (very limited sizes and designs, please ask for the secret link!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smart / Clever Category Awards 2022


MAIN
Cable installer's leg severed in freak accident, will be re-attached next Tuesday sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

fark.com/comments/12628508
Linked article: kare11.com
R.O.U.S


DISCUSSION
Indecision is a sign of intelligence. Or is it?

fark.com/comments/12641556
Linked article: bbc.com
The English Major


SPORTS
After breaking his leg in three places, Bairstow will not play again until next year. Will also not return to any of those places

fark.com/comments/12587340
Linked article: theguardian.com
Dr.Fey


BUSINESS
Christian missionaries are turning into moneychangers and if memory serves, there was ONE GUY way up in management who really had a problem with that

fark.com/comments/12550864
Linked article: gizmodo.com
elvisaintdead


STEM
Whitest paint ever to make the world cooler, probably by appropriating music and fashion from world's blackest paint

fark.com/comments/12590564
Linked article: smithsonianmag.com
kbronsito


ENTERTAINMENT
Bright Eyes singer walks off stage after two songs, confusing everyone who thought that he would turn around

fark.com/comments/12365028
Linked article: msn.com
Dimensio


FANDOM
Have they tried taking him out of the casket and blowing on him?

fark.com/comments/11972463
Linked article: kotaku.com
NeoCortex42


D'awww
Cats never studied law thus they don't adhere to the laws of gravity

fark.com/comments/12594942
Linked article: sadanduseless.com
oldfarthenry


FOOD
Happy Soylent Green Day. Eat up people

fark.com/comments/12527430
Linked article: twitter.com
NeoCortex42


POLITICS
China and the USA each want the Solomon Islands. Maybe we could cut them in half?

fark.com/comments/12284751
Linked article: axios.com
Parthenogenetic
 
