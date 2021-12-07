 Skip to content
(Fark)   2022 Headline of the Year Winners   (fark.com)
7
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 5:00 PM (45 minutes ago)



7 Comments
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
FARK'S HEADLINES OF THE YEAR 2022

WINNERS

64,204 greenlit

2363 Headline of the Month candidates

317 Headline of the Year candidates

10 Headlines of the Year

THANK YOU

TO ALL OUR AMAZING SUBMITTERS!




Welcome to Fark's Headlines of the Year 2022!

The Headline of the Year winners are the top voted headlines for each tab, regardless of category!  Out of 64,204 greenlit headlines, these are your top voted Headlines of the Year!

For our Winners, please contact Farkback to claim your prize! Headline of the Year Winners can choose either - an item from the official Fark Store, two vintage T-shirts from our accidentally archived collection (very limited sizes and designs - please ask for the secret link!), or 500 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Headline of the Year 2022 Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the Year 2022 Winners


MAIN
Queen reunites with Freddie Mercury

fark.com/comments/12549590
Linked article: bbc.com
FlashHarry


DISCUSSION
Dear Prudence, my stepdaughter keeps dressing and undressing in front of her dad. Please help. Sincerely, Melania

fark.com/comments/12153186
Linked article: slate.com
Tax Boy


SPORTS
Oakland police investigate reports that a couple was having sex in the stands of an Oakland A's game on Sunday. Well, at least they found a place where they'd get some privacy

fark.com/comments/12524536
Linked article: ktla.com
jake_lex


BUSINESS
BuzzFeed News employees walk out on strike. You won't BELIEVE their six demands

fark.com/comments/11956074
Linked article: newsguild.org
Ed Willy

STEM
When you die, you can now have your remains scattered by drone across the UK. It helps if you're cremated, but it's not as funny

fark.com/comments/12632626
Linked article: walesonline.co.uk
Dr.Fey


ENTERTAINMENT
Charles to be crowned May 6, able to move backward on the checkboard

fark.com/comments/12598502
Linked article: local10.com
rnatalie


FANDOM
Fifty years ago, an entire generation started to die of dysentery

fark.com/comments/11960388
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org
bostonguy


D'AWWW
That is the angriest a turtle has been since Obama won reelection

fark.com/comments/12267407
Linked article: twitter.com
NeoCortex42


FOOD
Joey Chestnut eats 17 pounds of shrimp cocktail in eight minutes. Oh sure, when he does it he's a winner, when subby does it he's "ruined the company Christmas party"

fark.com/comments/11967708
Linked article: tmz.com
Ed Willy


POLITICS
Sure, Oz is a jerk, but it's not like he kills puppies or anything. *presses earpiece* This just in

fark.com/comments/12551572
Linked article: twitter.com
Metastatic Capricorn
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw some irregularities in the voting and my cyber guys are on the verge of revealing some shocking information.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

little big man: I saw some irregularities in the voting and my cyber guys are on the verge of revealing some shocking information.


I'll be filing an application to force a recount, and access to the voting software used.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: little big man: I saw some irregularities in the voting and my cyber guys are on the verge of revealing some shocking information.

I'll be filing an application to force a recount, and access to the voting software used.


I'm a cyber ninja.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Russ1642: little big man: I saw some irregularities in the voting and my cyber guys are on the verge of revealing some shocking information.

I'll be filing an application to force a recount, and access to the voting software used.

I'm a cyber ninja.


Cool, I'll join this party; I put on my robe and wizard hat.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Aetre: IRestoreFurniture: Russ1642: little big man: I saw some irregularities in the voting and my cyber guys are on the verge of revealing some shocking information.

I'll be filing an application to force a recount, and access to the voting software used.

I'm a cyber ninja.

Cool, I'll join this party; I put on my robe and wizard hat.


Do you need any pillows?  Because have I got a deal for you!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

