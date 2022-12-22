 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Gonna go with the Obvious tag here   (wcax.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, New Hampshire, New Hampshire state fire marshal, top cause of fires, unsafe heating practices, average number of heating fires, half of heating fires, CONCORD, significant concern  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 5:05 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also top result of fires
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We have two direct vent gas fire places and neither of them requires* electricity to operate. I use them as boosters, because our heat pump is a 3-ton when it should be 4 or 5. As long as it's above freezing, it can hold temperature, but it can't warm the house up in the morning.

*One was upgraded with for remote control, but both the control and the remote use batteries.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't use extension cords with heaters.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fun is the second leading cause

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whatever.  I'm ready for tomorrow, got plenty of charcoal for the kitchen sink.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Don't use extension cords with heaters.


Better yet, don't overload extension cords. Use beefy cables for high current applications. Most 120V heaters are going to draw around 13 A.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
burning books in an old 55 gal oil drum is my first option.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: burning books in an old 55 gal oil drum is my first option.


Found the Nat-C


/kidding, I hope.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fire Hot!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.