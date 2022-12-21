 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Bernardino Sun)   A dream $140,000 job on lighthouse comes with San Francisco views, room and board. Duties include working as a maid, boat captain, gift shop attendant, tour guide, host and chef with "high-quality culinary experience". 80 to 90 hours weekly   (sbsun.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Richmond, California, new innkeepers, picturesque East Brother Light Station, National Register of Historic Places, Contra Costa County, California, San Pablo Bay, San Pablo, California, San Francisco Bay  
•       •       •

953 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And without access to Wi-Fi, reliable cell service and plumbing - aside from a rainwater catchment and cistern system - the job takes the concept of "remote work" to another level.

Yeah, that's a hard pass.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keepers' gross pay in 2021-22 was $140,000 split between them.

Hellllll no.
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And without access to Wi-Fi, reliable cell service and plumbing - aside from a rainwater catchment and cistern system - the job takes the concept of "remote work" to another level.

Yeah, that's a hard pass.


Kristoph57: keepers' gross pay in 2021-22 was $140,000 split between them.

Hellllll no.


nObOdY wAnTs To wOrK aNyMoRe!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just you, your space coyote, and a pot of Guatemalan insanity chili.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's  $140,000 + room and board in San Francisco, so like a million dollars a year.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And without access to Wi-Fi, reliable cell service and plumbing - aside from a rainwater catchment and cistern system - the job takes the concept of "remote work" to another level.

Yeah, that's a hard pass.


You can always pass the time masturbating to a scrimshaw of a mermaid.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Applicants who are smokers, live with children or have pets will not be selected."

What if they are dead with children?
 
Cheron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
working as a maid, boat captain, gift shop attendant, tour guide, host and chef

Sounds like an anime character
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Pocket Ninja: And without access to Wi-Fi, reliable cell service and plumbing - aside from a rainwater catchment and cistern system - the job takes the concept of "remote work" to another level.

Yeah, that's a hard pass.

You can always pass the time masturbating to a scrimshaw of a mermaid.


Or, anything is a dildo, if you're brave enough.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Applicants who are smokers, live with children or have pets...

Stopped reading there. I don't need kids, but one of the biggest attraction of a work-at-home job for me is having dogs & cats.

/ Don't have any dogs or cats
// Don't work from home
 
docsigma
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The $140k is for two people. You split the pay. Also you have to both apply together.
 
drayno76
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
{[($140k / 2) * .70] / 50} / 90 = $10.88 per hour net

Gross divided by 2, multiplied by est. net after deductions; tax, ss, ins, 401k etc) divided by weeks, divided by hours. 

This is a deal?  Sounds like a minimal stipend and a experience/passion job, not exactly a living wage career.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

docsigma: The $140k is for two people. You split the pay. Also you have to both apply together.


Time for an identical twin
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's just an innkeeper of a light house.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tour guide should be pretty simple.

If you look left ~points left~ Hey!  MY left!... You'll see water..
If you look right ~points right~ You'll see water..
Now if you look ahead ~wavy gesture forward~ you'll see water..
And if you turn around ~twirling motion~ ~nods head~ yeah, turn around... you'll see water.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds awesome except for having to engage with tour groups.

I wouldn't mind being electronically disconnected. I'm pretty sure the internet has not made my life better.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drayno76: {[($140k / 2) * .70] / 50} / 90 = $10.88 per hour net

Gross divided by 2, multiplied by est. net after deductions; tax, ss, ins, 401k etc) divided by weeks, divided by hours. 

This is a deal?  Sounds like a minimal stipend and a experience/passion job, not exactly a living wage career.


It's a deal because room and board is included.  So you could be saving most of that.

There was also a mention that you got some profit sharing, but i suspect the $140k might have been the profit sharing and not base pay... so another round of lockdowns could really screw you.
 
Shryke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This sounds like a perfect scenario.

/foramethlabsidegig
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$140,000 is about the salary for an "Executive Chef" in San Francisco, according to the 30 seconds I spent searching Indeed. Am I right in thinking this lighthouse gig is that, plus 5 other jobs? If so, then I don't know who are the bigger clowns: the people offering this "job" to two people who have to split the 140k, or the author of this article trying to frame it as some kind of wonderful and cushy life experience that people should be fighting for
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "Applicants who are smokers, live with children or have pets will not be selected."

What if they are dead with children?


Or, more probably, live with dead children?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More my speed and on the correct side of the USA: https://www.seguinisland.org/about-us/be-a-keeper/

One of the worst things about living on an island is that you need to carry everything six times, from the store to the car to the dock to the boat to the other dock and finally to the house. I am really looking forward to drone delivery for the small stuff.
 
eKonk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Pocket Ninja: And without access to Wi-Fi, reliable cell service and plumbing - aside from a rainwater catchment and cistern system - the job takes the concept of "remote work" to another level.

Yeah, that's a hard pass.

You can always pass the time masturbating to a scrimshaw of a mermaid.


Which kind of mermaid? I know most people go for the lady-on-top variety, but some of us do not like the tail.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Oneiros: drayno76: {[($140k / 2) * .70] / 50} / 90 = $10.88 per hour net

Gross divided by 2, multiplied by est. net after deductions; tax, ss, ins, 401k etc) divided by weeks, divided by hours. 

This is a deal?  Sounds like a minimal stipend and a experience/passion job, not exactly a living wage career.

It's a deal because room and board is included.  So you could be saving most of that.

There was also a mention that you got some profit sharing, but i suspect the $140k might have been the profit sharing and not base pay... so another round of lockdowns could really screw you.


Profit sharing, on a lighthouse? Explain how you think that works
 
adamatari
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
$140k each is already low for the number of hats you're required to wear and the number of hours you're expected to work. Just "chef" and "boat captain" are jobs that can pay that, and "chef and boat captain" definitely should pay that together. It seems with a cistern system that there is also the question of who does maintenance of the building and grounds...

Now, since it's profit sharing then the 2021-2022 season might be lower than average, but still, $70k? Really?
 
madpeanut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

adamatari: $140k each is already low for the number of hats you're required to wear and the number of hours you're expected to work. Just "chef" and "boat captain" are jobs that can pay that, and "chef and boat captain" definitely should pay that together. It seems with a cistern system that there is also the question of who does maintenance of the building and grounds...

Now, since it's profit sharing then the 2021-2022 season might be lower than average, but still, $70k? Really?


Ugh, why don't commoners want to do multiple jobs for almost free anymore!!

On this pay scale, in SF??

If you get a cut on the gift store proceeds...
Go back?  Didn't you ready your ticket is one way, you have to buy the return ticket at the gift store it's $200 per person
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eKonk: Mad_Radhu: Pocket Ninja: And without access to Wi-Fi, reliable cell service and plumbing - aside from a rainwater catchment and cistern system - the job takes the concept of "remote work" to another level.

Yeah, that's a hard pass.

You can always pass the time masturbating to a scrimshaw of a mermaid.

Which kind of mermaid? I know most people go for the lady-on-top variety, but some of us do not like the tail.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think there is a high chance some people would not be returning about a 4 months in, if I was selected.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/obv
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Heck, you can make more than that, interact get with people, and get to wear antlers as a gate agent while working only 40 hours a week....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe for $1400000
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Oneiros: drayno76: {[($140k / 2) * .70] / 50} / 90 = $10.88 per hour net

Gross divided by 2, multiplied by est. net after deductions; tax, ss, ins, 401k etc) divided by weeks, divided by hours. 

This is a deal?  Sounds like a minimal stipend and a experience/passion job, not exactly a living wage career.

It's a deal because room and board is included.  So you could be saving most of that.

There was also a mention that you got some profit sharing, but i suspect the $140k might have been the profit sharing and not base pay... so another round of lockdowns could really screw you.

Profit sharing, on a lighthouse? Explain how you think that works


No, you
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If part of my job is to be a farking boat captain you cant farking complain if I smoke, alright?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kristoph57: keepers' gross pay in 2021-22 was $140,000 split between them.

Hellllll no.


And they want a Merchant Marine license?  That's worth way.more than 70k
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fat_free: [preview.redd.it image 640x853]


The who does ExtraFabulous sure does have a quirky sense of humor, even for your average web comic.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.