Holiday procrastinators are back in force.
17
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm an anti-crastinator. I just figure I'll never do it so I don't worry about it.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just got home from a shift at Target.  It was busy early on but really died off in the last couple hours.  The snow helped.  Hoping the cold/windy weather does the same tomorrow.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope my daughter get me a gift card
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Between having a cold, working way too much and being utterly exhausted I didn't finish my shopping...yet. (Only have one or two gift cards to get.) Hard to want to shop when you can't stop coughing....
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh my God people are only buying their stuff 4-5 days early!  It's big bad inflation!!  It totally exists, it's not just greed and a product of the trade war with China. Go shop now consumer!
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mrs. Carte and i went to the local speciality market this morning. It is busy most days because it is a really great place for produce, meat, imported Italian items and it has a great bakery.

There was good news and bad news.

The bad news :

After we got our stuff we got in the check out line. It snaked through the grocery isles, the frozen food section, the wine department, the meat department all the way back to the gelato area. People were uniformly courteous and good natured. It took about 1/2 hour to get through the line.

The good news:

We got the best paring spot, closest to the main door when someone pulled out just as we arrived. There may not have bee an empty parking place in the whole laot at that time.

Merry Christmas.

Smoke 'em if you got 'em.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why should I blame corporate price gouging?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gonna call bullshiat on this article.  Sales revenue is down relative to expectations which is bad for the stock market, so media seems hell bent on explaining away what is coming in as a sub-par shopping season.  My prediction is the amount of last minute dollars will be no different than the past and this will be a shiatty holiday season for obvious reasons.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
no no no

It's the car wash gift shop ya'll need to go to for last minute items.
 
argylez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, I'm off to do some shopping.

/distillery
//liquor store
///bottle shop
////I'm in Pa, so there's no one stop shopping
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: no no no

It's the car wash gift shop ya'll need to go to for last minute items.


I would actually appreciate a gift certificate to the car wash. I don't take mine nearly enough
 
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i haven't dont any yet and only because i really don't want to. maybe i'll do it tomorrow.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I did most of mine back in October; I like spreading it out so December doesn't feel like such a budget punch. I'm guessing I probably spend the same amount of money, though.

/I did forget to get everything I need to make fudge for Christmas Day, though
//grocery shopping is gonna suuuuuuck
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Just got home from a shift at Target.  It was busy early on but really died off in the last couple hours.  The snow helped.  Hoping the cold/windy weather does the same tomorrow.


Bless you.

I worked retail for enough holidays to appreciate having to never do it again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meat0918: I would actually appreciate a gift certificate to the car wash


Don't laugh.

I get my dad one for his B-day and Father's day. The guy is 81 years old

He loves his car wash gift certificates!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only ones procrastinating in my world are the FARKING DELIVERY PEOPLE!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Protip:

Go buy a case of decent wine. Great to have on hand for when you forget about someone, or you get a gift unexpectedly from someone else. When i worked in an office i always kept a box of it tucked away. "Hang on, i have something for you too!" and into the box you go. I keep labels printed with it for the "maybe they will give me something" people, so it doesn't even look like you half assed it.

And then a stack of preloaded amazon and local place gift cards for non drinkers\kids.

If you don't use it, hey, you have some nice wine to drink come mid january, and we burn through the amazon money and other cards eventually anyway.
 
