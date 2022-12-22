 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It's nearly -50F in the Unabomber's former home. How's the weather where you are today?   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What point does it get so cold that it makes more sense to report the temp in Kelvin.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
26F with a steady north wind. Hasn't started yet, but the winter storm warning has been upgraded to an ice storm warning through tomorrow morning.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's basically Jan-Feb in Minnesota.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

khitsicker: What point does it get so cold that it makes more sense to report the temp in Kelvin.


For what it's worth, it seems pretty cold there, too...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Warm for people who live in the tundra states, but pretty gottdamn cold weather for this area:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Damned cold in here.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been below 72 for days now, but I've put on pants and a sweater and I think I'll make it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cold AF.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in one of those places so I'm getting a kick, subby.  Should be up to -12° by noon so we're all good here.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A balmy -9 at noon here in the great Idiots Out Walking Around state. Snow last night with high winds.
Did not want to get out of bed this morning.
Oh well, the best is yet to come.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snowy, 30ish
Tomorrow will be 42 at 8am and 15 at 4pm
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's below 50 in the freaking freezing SF BAY AREA, where is my Global Warming?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
38 and drizzling.  I was going to go run errands, but ugh, I might get damp.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a frosty -35 in God's chosen degrees, Celsius
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
78° in Stuart Florida
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
56F SATX.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: What point does it get so cold that it makes more sense to report the temp in Kelvin.


Celsius and Fahrenheit are the same at negative 40
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/
Isn't the UB's home in a museum?
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are totally out of numbers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
44F in Akron.

Prepping for the onslaught
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 100° warmer than that right now here. Will be dropping to only about 20° warmer by tomorrow morning and through the weekend.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's raining
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a chilly 830 here on Venus
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not great. Not terrible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we got cold at night. They were predicting 0 with the wind chill, -20 up on the mountains. We all survived. I think it was like 9 when I got up. Just get the heater going and you're fine in the car.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SWFL- 65 and cloudy

Will be low 30s overnight by the weekend

We've had our share of extreme weather this year though, thx
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
19 degrees in DFW.  Hoping the power stays on in Texas.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: [Fark user image 425x260]

/it's raining


until tomorrow then we are gona get the deep freeze. everyone is already panicking.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fork it's cold here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its negative something here in eastern Iowa. Blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings, etc. I don't plan on leaving the house until next week sometime.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: What point does it get so cold that it makes more sense to report the temp in Kelvin.


My son used to live in Grand Forks. It was a standing joke at the air base that temperatures should be given in Kelvin "to make it feel warmer".
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Bozeman is up to -26. I went to make sure that this wasn't with wind chill...
 
basscomm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting cold, quickly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. I look up the temperature there and it's not even close to that cold. Perhaps someone's confusing windchill with temperature again.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 53 now in the middle of Louisiana. Supposed to be 16 degrees in the morning, around 0 with wind chill.

Of course, it's supposed to be in the 70s by New Year's.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa Fe here. It missed us, heckin windy though.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not too cold (23F), but the damn wind has been going 40+mph for the last ~16 hours.

The ice will arrive this afternoon.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: [Fark user image 346x750]


Weird.  -11 is Russ Wilson's passer rating this year, too.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hometown of Shelby, MT was -26F this morning and it will be +40F by Sunday.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's -32C here right now and improving, sorta had enough of this shiatty weather, glad we're shipping it down to the states.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not too bad, actually.  And we'll be back to 68 next Wednesday.  Not a drop of moisture forecasted for a long time.
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bunny_of_chaos: 19 degrees in DFW.  Hoping the power stays on in Texas.


All those natural gas wellheads freezing up.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Ha! Ha!

That is me laughing at you libs and all your Chicken Little fearmongering over the lie that is "global warming".

/will be completely unavailable for comment during next Summer's inevitable record-breaking heat wave
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought John Waters bought that place, but maybe it was only a replica he had made.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I always thought I'd like to have moved into his little shack in the woods. -50F? Fark. That.

/ gonna be a balmy 0F tomorrow here.
// Fark. That.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
last day of cold weather
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 57°.  In about five hours it will go below freezing, dropping 20 degrees in two hours.  Fairly dramatic beginning of Winter day.  Five days of freeze-thaw then back to low 70°.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At least the near whiteout conditions have stopped... but -30 wind chill farking sucks
 
