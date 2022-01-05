 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   How to prepare for the terror of winter driving. Remember: The 4-wheel drive button in your car summons magical powers that render you immune to snow and ice. Use it often   (npr.org) divider line
89
    More: Obvious, Storm, Winter storm, Winter, major winter storm, actions drivers, major car pileup snarls traffic, best way, type of winter weather advisory  
•       •       •

623 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



89 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also -- and this is a true fact -- you should only shovel off the barest minimum of snow from your vehicle before driving. Like, literally, a porthole in the front window to peer through and maybe a few others in the side and rear windows. Leave everything else on, because the added weight on your car will actually press it more firmly to the road, which increases your traction and therefore makes it far less likely that you'll slip or slide on ice.
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bring something to pee in, preferably with a screw-top lid. Also, probably some handi-wipes for those who might have difficulty peeing in something with a screw-top lid.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My number one rule for driving in snow is to never drive in snow.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to just press the window defog and *pretend* it's the 4-wheel drive button....
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 Wheel drive, does not mean 4 wheel stop.

so I've been told.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep a box of kitty litter in the trunk. If you get stuck in a ditch on the side of the road and have no traction you can sprinkle it around/under the tires and get the traction you need to get out.

/can also be useful in the event that you are still stuck and nature calls, and for some reason you have a problem with yellow snow
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Also -- and this is a true fact -- you should only shovel off the barest minimum of snow from your vehicle before driving. Like, literally, a porthole in the front window to peer through and maybe a few others in the side and rear windows. Leave everything else on, because the added weight on your car will actually press it more firmly to the road, which increases your traction and therefore makes it far less likely that you'll slip or slide on ice.


This is literally what I did the first time I drove in snow. In my defense I was 17 and had never dealt with more than 2 inches of snow before. I never did that again.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speed limits don't apply if there is an AWD or 4X4 emblem on the back
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Keep a box of kitty litter in the trunk. If you get stuck in a ditch on the side of the road and have no traction you can sprinkle it around/under the tires and get the traction you need to get out.

/can also be useful in the event that you are still stuck and nature calls, and for some reason you have a problem with yellow snow


But not the clumping, scoopable kind. That will just make things worse.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you do skit see if you can make a cool complete 360 down the hill
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Also -- and this is a true fact -- you should only shovel off the barest minimum of snow from your vehicle before driving. Like, literally, a porthole in the front window to peer through and maybe a few others in the side and rear windows. Leave everything else on, because the added weight on your car will actually press it more firmly to the road, which increases your traction and therefore makes it far less likely that you'll slip or slide on ice.


Shovel? Scrape? It will all blow off if I go fast enough.

/ also, I should pour some water on the sidewalk in front of my grandma's house so she falls. I'll get 1,000,000 views on The Vine
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving in snow and ice isn't difficult.  You just have to know that your vehicle's ability to accelerate is compromised to some degree and therefore you need to plan ahead more than you would on dry, paved roads.

If you're afraid of driving in snow and ice, then stay the fark off the road or get someone else to drive you where you need to go.  If you're afraid, your ability to make rational decisions is compromized and therefore you become a danger to everyone around you.

Also, make sure your cell phone is secure somewhere so when that farking moron in the BMW who thinks his bald-ass tires are compensated for by having AWD hits you at 80mph and drops you into the corner pocket, your cell phone is within reach to call for help.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that if you're stuck in a car with someone the best way to keep warm is to get naked. Make sure you relay this fact to everyone you meet.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
put a spare jug of windshield washing fluid in the vehicle. 
you only need to piss into the reservoir once to figure out why that is a horrible idea
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4-wheel drive =/= 4-wheel stop.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew this article was trash when the LAST thing on the list to keep in your car during the winter was an ice scraper, right below "extra pet food".

I think any car sold north of the interstate 10 should automatically come with an ice scraper.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss my GMC Eagle.
/Don't live in the snow anymore, but still.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Keep a box of kitty litter in the trunk. If you get stuck in a ditch on the side of the road and have no traction you can sprinkle it around/under the tires and get the traction you need to get out.

/can also be useful in the event that you are still stuck and nature calls, and for some reason you have a problem with yellow snow


get a bag of absorbent clay from the auto parts shop. It's far cheaper and it's a little lighter in weight.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Remember that if you're stuck in a car with someone the best way to keep warm is to get naked. Make sure you relay this fact to everyone you meet.


I slipped and nearly fell this morning. Whilst stabilizing myself, I put my ungloved hand into a snow drift for about 3 seconds and I couldn't feel my fingers anymore. It was -7 degrees Fahrenheit.

/ I am inside and I still cannot feel the tip of one of my fingers. It hasn't changed colors so it's probably fine.

// when your skin starts changing colors...you should be concerned.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go ahead and break the unwritten rule of Fark-snark on snow threads:

•You can buy snow chains from Nappa auto parts, and return them if you never open them.
•30 mph max with chains
•studs are better for automatic transmissions
•4 wheel drive is for getting you unstuck, not before.
•keep emergency candles and a blanket in your car

/God's speed farkers.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, we've had our stormy weather for a month now, nice timely article, guys!

Wessoman: I knew this article was trash when the LAST thing on the list to keep in your car during the winter was an ice scraper, right below "extra pet food".

I think any car sold north of the interstate 10 should automatically come with an ice scraper.


Nah, because then it will be the cheapest POS in existence.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Also -- and this is a true fact -- you should only shovel off the barest minimum of snow from your vehicle before driving. Like, literally, a porthole in the front window to peer through and maybe a few others in the side and rear windows. Leave everything else on, because the added weight on your car will actually press it more firmly to the road, which increases your traction and therefore makes it far less likely that you'll slip or slide on ice.


Adding to this great advice, you need at least a 0.06 BAC to drive in the snow. If you get stuck, you don't want to be stuck there until help arrives without a good buzz.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive an electric. I'll just activate winter mode and I'm good to go.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: 4 Wheel drive, does not mean 4 wheel stop.

so I've been told.


Every car has 4 wheel stop
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Jeep is 4wd all the time.
Also it's just rain here and 40s.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Driving in snow and ice isn't difficult.


The problem is other cars. I try to keep a wide berth but too many times the guy behind you is way too close or traffic lights keep forcing everyone into tight clusters.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drove in snow for the last time about 5 years ago.   never again, assuming i can avoid it.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Klivian: Keep a box of kitty litter in the trunk. If you get stuck in a ditch on the side of the road and have no traction you can sprinkle it around/under the tires and get the traction you need to get out.

/can also be useful in the event that you are still stuck and nature calls, and for some reason you have a problem with yellow snow

get a bag of absorbent clay from the auto parts shop. It's far cheaper and it's a little lighter in weight.


I don't think my cats are familiar with the use of absorbent clay when they drop a deuce. They do know how to use cat litter, hence this being a useful suggestion for those who have a standard use for cat litter.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in civilization so have never needed snow tires, though I've lived most of my life around the southern edges of Lake Michigan (NE Indiana, SW Michigan, Chicago, Milwaukee).

The biggest help was front-wheel-drive becoming common in the 1970s with the VW Rabbit & the like.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a electrical outlet plug converter is good.
Can use this for recharging a variety of items.
I've found them useful in emergencies.

A case of water in sports bottles in the trunk is good.

When I went down to Mexico, I made sure I had extra canisters of gas.

Gloves, earmuffs, rain safe coats, etc.

Just gotta think ahead of time, and prep.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few things to remember...
<Sarcasm=ON>
- Always make sure to empty all the summer air from your tires and add winter air! (Very important)
- If you have a 4x4 or AWD drive vehicle, you can speed all you want as your cars have magical powers and don't let anyone tell you that will not help your braking (especially on ice) as it is magical... just look at all those 4x4's and SUVs in the median that are stuck.
- to add to the above point, if you drive backwards(or in reverse if that confuses you), those 4x4 and AWD magical powers are amplified.
- Never clean the snow off your car, as the snow will help insulate the car and keep the engine running in top shape.
- If you get stuck and have to pee, do so into your fuel tank (men only).
<Sarcasm=OFF>
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best snow vehicle I ever had was an older Subaru with a manual. You might not go very fast, but you could slip the clutch on that baby and go across sheet ice in more or less a straight line. I ran rings around Silverados and Jeeps in the thing. Modern automatics don't have near the level of control.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: I think any car sold north of the interstate 10 should automatically come with an ice scraper


Mikey1969: Nah, because then it will be the cheapest POS in existence.


Which is fine. It's a plastic ice scraper. How complicated can it be?

/ I have a $4 brush/scraper from Menard's that's perfect. Almost 3-feet long so it's easy to clear the roof.
// If snow is to deep for the brush, you use your hands & arms
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: 4 Wheel drive, does not mean 4 wheel stop.

so I've been told.


You just get stuck in more interesting places
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Remember that if you're stuck in a car with someone the best way to keep warm is to get naked. Make sure you relay this fact to everyone you meet.


Be sure to follow your own advice next time you are running your Grandpa up to CVS to get his supply of Depends®
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: LOL, we've had our stormy weather for a month now, nice timely article, guys!

Wessoman: I knew this article was trash when the LAST thing on the list to keep in your car during the winter was an ice scraper, right below "extra pet food".

I think any car sold north of the interstate 10 should automatically come with an ice scraper.

Nah, because then it will be the cheapest POS in existence.


I never thought i'd actually meet the guy in the market for "premium" ice scrapers.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: wage0048: Driving in snow and ice isn't difficult.

The problem is other cars. I try to keep a wide berth but too many times the guy behind you is way too close or traffic lights keep forcing everyone into tight clusters.


This.  I went to Seattle (well, Kent) to pick up the gryo for the boat.  I had an older Corolla station wagon, and had the gyro wrapped like a baby in the back.  Everything is fine until the snow flakes start falling just south of Olympia.  By the time I got to Portland it had really set in and driving sucked.   But low and slow, that's my mantra.   It took two hours to get past Portland metro and was heading down into Newburg.  This jackass with a big 4WD thought they could barrel down the road and started fishtailing right beside me.

I got to Newburg and decided to just stay for the night.  Called my husband to tell him what was going on and he said "Don't hurt my gyro!".  Not, "Okay, baby, you take care of yourself".   Anyway, the next morning I headed over the coast range and there were cars and trucks, quite a few 4WD, scattered all over the sides of the roads.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get some weight over the rear tires so it doesn't jump around and lose traction.

Like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine learned to drive on snow and ice by being turned loose in an empty snow and ice covered parking lot at BYU and being told to steer into the slide when it starts. His car was a 66 GTO with positraction. Im not sure how good he could drive on ice but he can drive a car in a slide over wet or dry asphalt pretty good.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But on a serious note, if you have good mud and snow rated tires with a Wrangler, 4runner or 4wd pickup truck, sandbags add weight in the right area to help traction. On a jeep, put them in the rear floorboard behind the driver and passenger seat. In a 4runner, in the cargo area behind the rear seat. In a pickup truck, put them on top of the wheel wells in the bed. About 3 50lb bags on each side. If you have a long bed pickup truck, make damn sure you take turns slowly and completely before you accelerate or you're going to find a new understanding of whipping the tail. With that extra weight, it has a snap to it. Your rusty old Silverado frame might just shiat the bed... literally.

That extra weight also has diminishing returns, though. Too much and your braking distance suffers, too little and your traction suffers. I've found 300lbs seems to be good for everything I've tried it in (everything mentioned above).

I love driving in the snow in my 4r, though. I've never had a vehicle that can plow through it like a sleigh dog before.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Wessoman: I think any car sold north of the interstate 10 should automatically come with an ice scraper

Mikey1969: Nah, because then it will be the cheapest POS in existence.

Which is fine. It's a plastic ice scraper. How complicated can it be?

/ I have a $4 brush/scraper from Menard's that's perfect. Almost 3-feet long so it's easy to clear the roof.
// If snow is to deep for the brush, you use your hands & arms


media-www.canadiantire.caView Full Size

the foam brushes are the bee's knees. a person can sweep 6 inches of wet snow off a vehicle with one of these.
the foam works great to karate chop stubborn ice without damaging the vehicle underneath
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The best snow vehicle I ever had was an older Subaru with a manual. You might not go very fast, but you could slip the clutch on that baby and go across sheet ice in more or less a straight line. I ran rings around Silverados and Jeeps in the thing. Modern automatics don't have near the level of control.


The heck with that... from a stop just put it in 2nd gear and go from there.  Manual is the only way to go.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Always travel with another person or large animal. When you are inevitably stuck on the side of the road stranded, cannibalism may become a necessary option. You can also Luke Skywalker the corpse if it gets too chilly.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This idiot was tailgating me one winter in very poor driving conditions.
Even in a 4wd Subaru with studded winters I know over 45mph is not safe on ice and packed snow.
After about 10 miles of tailgating me he pulls around in an unsafe pass.

I relax ...  In fact now I have to pee, I'm so relaxed.

I see a plow pull over and pull over and get out and unzip. And I hear, "Oh, I'm so glad you stopped" and see Mr tailgate, waaaay down in the corn field below. He went off the road and was up to the windows in snow.
"Me, too!" I said, "I really had to piss!" Then shook it off, zipped up, and left.

Drove by that spot the next spring and his car was gone, so...
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wessoman: I knew this article was trash when the LAST thing on the list to keep in your car during the winter was an ice scraper, right below "extra pet food".

I think any car sold north of the interstate 10 should automatically come with an ice scraper.


Last I saw it's supposed to be 18 in Houston soon. Lots of ice scraping south of I-10 there.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Wessoman: I think any car sold north of the interstate 10 should automatically come with an ice scraper

Mikey1969: Nah, because then it will be the cheapest POS in existence.

Which is fine. It's a plastic ice scraper. How complicated can it be?

/ I have a $4 brush/scraper from Menard's that's perfect. Almost 3-feet long so it's easy to clear the roof.
// If snow is to deep for the brush, you use your hands & arms


THat sounds like a piece of shiat for the Jeep. 3 feet is going to reach across the entire roof? Keep in mind, I have a 2 foot pile of ice and snow from the snowplow on one side. So I have an extendable one that is closer to 6 feet. And it has a swivel brush, a squeegee, and a scraper.

As a result, I can clear the car in about 2 minutes, all from one side.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Mikey1969: LOL, we've had our stormy weather for a month now, nice timely article, guys!

Wessoman: I knew this article was trash when the LAST thing on the list to keep in your car during the winter was an ice scraper, right below "extra pet food".

I think any car sold north of the interstate 10 should automatically come with an ice scraper.

Nah, because then it will be the cheapest POS in existence.

I never thought i'd actually meet the guy in the market for "premium" ice scrapers.


Then you haven't had to remove a foot of snow from a car that is only accessible from one side.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Mikey1969: LOL, we've had our stormy weather for a month now, nice timely article, guys!

Wessoman: I knew this article was trash when the LAST thing on the list to keep in your car during the winter was an ice scraper, right below "extra pet food".

I think any car sold north of the interstate 10 should automatically come with an ice scraper.

Nah, because then it will be the cheapest POS in existence.

I never thought i'd actually meet the guy in the market for "premium" ice scrapers.


I'm guessing you never used an ice scrapper more than a couple times.
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.