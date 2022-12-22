 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   I just can't do better than original headline: Florida Man Beat Roommate's Raccoon with Hammer, Threatened to Kill Neighbor with Sewing Needle   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Congrats to all you winter solstice babies on your new Florida man!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, obviously the Worst Timeline has run out of ideas and is using AI to generate news, now.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Goddammit, Black Thor!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I take it the raccoon's predicament lacked its usual cheer?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Poor Rocket
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oof - that's serious business violent psychotic break time from the sound of things.  Dude needs meds or something

/I know he needs more than that
//but maybe at least they can get him on some meds in jail
///probably better than how it would have gone otherwise
////that kind of shiat is 100% guaranteed not to end well - even jail is only like 80% guaranteed
 
knbwhite
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Must be a a Beatles fan.
 
hammettman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've had one bad roommate and one of the sources of that badness was her cat.  But if it was a good cat, I could live with it.  I would draw the line at a raccoon.  In fact, California would draw the line at a raccoon as a pet as it's considered wildlife.  Is a raccoon pet even legal in Florida?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And he did it all with his eyes closed. I can't sanction what he did, but I can't deny the man has skills.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe he was getting into some Dune cosplay
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably an invasive species introduced from the north.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
While wearing a Santa Costume?

/dnrtfa
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trash Pandas be trashin!
 
