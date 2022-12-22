 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Get ready for a lot of weirdos showing up looking for Drew   (the-sun.com) divider line
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinking about it, I'm not sure how we'll tell those weirdos from the ones that are normally here.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My god, Drew is going to be intolerable now.

:D
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much he paid for the article.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow is that the guy from Newgrounds!?1
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curtis said Fark "sort of organically grew up" since it was created in 1997

FARK maybe, those of us in the comments, not so much
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I doubt Drew even exists.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Now I doubt Drew even exists.


It's the Sun, not the Daily Fail.  So that's why it took a couple of years for them to finally get to the story.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cbuhler: Thinking about it, I'm not sure how we'll tell those weirdos from the ones that are normally here.


It'll be the ones who can't get over it.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Curtis said Fark "sort of organically grew up" since it was created in 1997

FARK maybe, those of us in the comments, not so much


But if that was the case, wouldn't Fark be organically old enough to see some nudity?!?

BRING BACK THE FOOBIES TAB!
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: cbuhler: Thinking about it, I'm not sure how we'll tell those weirdos from the ones that are normally here.

It'll be the ones who can't get over it.


I don't think I'll ever be over Macho Grande...
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWAHAHAHA this article really is about THE MAN.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gorgor?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cbuhler: Thinking about it, I'm not sure how we'll tell those weirdos from the ones that are normally here.


I got this!

Everyone....look out for normal people who have no delusions of grandeur.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: I wonder how much he paid for the article.


Well let's see - $10 a month times 12 months times however many TFers there are in existance...

...umm...

...$4,419.29?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kramkoob...
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Right at the end of the article?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hello, i'm a time traveler from the year 2027.

Don't worry: Everything gets much better.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark - where the laws of causality are merely a polite suggestion!
🤪😁
 
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I always thought Fark was a bit wibbly wobbly.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dave's not here, man.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just posting as this thread will end up being a monster

//bring back Foobies!!
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: odinsposse: Now I doubt Drew even exists.

It's the Sun, not the Daily Fail.  So that's why it took a couple of years for them to finally get to the story.


Which begs the question:  who launched Drew into the Sun?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

educated: My god, Drew is going to be intolerable now.

:D


"NOW"???

As opposed to........?
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It will go this way:
Half of us will be wondering how he pulled off such a well-thought intelligent synposis based on facts, and the other half will be planning to storm Fark headquarters in January to tear it all down because of extreme right-wing lemming reasons.

Fark user imageView Full Size

(picture related is of them peacefully walking over to Drew's home)

/just a prediction
//I'm figuring the braindead wackos will be too busy planning their 1st anniversary Jan. 6 parties and denying everything completely anyway
///I'll have the popcorn ready and sit back and laugh at the assholes
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Future Drew popped in for a beer Tuesday night. He refused to get into specifics but in general, 2029 is solid "any day now this time for sure" territory.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I still don't see why this is some kind of amazing announcement. 2016 just plain sucked, and while it didn't get better, it didn't get worse, really, it was just 5 years of things sucking. If 2016 had been anything but the year that everyone died, AND Trump got elected, maybe it would be valid, but it's not like that wasn't just as shiatty as every other year.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm new here, can someone tell me how to start a TRUMP2024 thread?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm glad they're dredging this garp up, rather than intimate coverage of the latest shooting, massacre, or disaster - whoops, too soon
 
NINEv2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whidbey: BWAHAHAHA this article really is about THE MAN.


Neat guy, too...this was my second time meeting up with Drew. My mom wanted to meet him, too.

(this was at the Red Yeti, in Jeffersonville, IN, this past October):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Interesting that Drew's top billing was as a "Twitter user" with "Fark founder" thrown in as a side gig.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: TenJed_77: I wonder how much he paid for the article.

Well let's see - $10 a month times 12 months times however many TFers there are in existance...

...umm...

...$4,419.29?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: TenJed_77: I wonder how much he paid for the article.

Well let's see - $10 a month times 12 months times however many TFers there are in existance...

...umm...

...$4,419.29?

[Fark user image image 425x532]


Hahaha he looks 14 in this picture.
Little baby Drew!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Papa says, 'If you see it in the Sun, it's so."
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been here since 2003 and have yet to see proof that Drew is psychic.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: TenJed_77: I wonder how much he paid for the article.

Well let's see - $10 a month times 12 months times however many TFers there are in existance...

...umm...

...$4,419.29?


Not we.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who knows?
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We know Drew is a friendly time traveler. Or he would have started his own church by now.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It all makes sense now. I think Drew is second from left.
bing.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While people started to believe he was a time traveler, Curtis said his prediction was a "complete accident."

No, no, no, you're supposed to parlay that into a career in polit- oh.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is some practical joke, but it doesn't fool me. Probably.
 
Shryke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm actually amazed someone Drew's age actually uses "cuz" in conversation. Is Drew in prison or something?
 
nucal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA:

TIME TRAVELING WHILE DRUNK

While Curtis claims that his predictions come from mere observations, he sometimes uses a little liquid courage to get his predictions out on social media.

"Every once in a while, and I haven't done this in a couple months, I'll get really drunk, and then I'll be like, 'okay, let's go. Who wants to hear time travel questions?'"

"And so I pretty much just wing it, but the problem is that I more often than not actually get it right.

Sounds about right. I don't mind a little liquid courage myself ...
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just don't ask him to run for public office.

/It was the Fark TV of gubernatorial campaigns.
 
