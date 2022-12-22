|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Incoming snowmageddon, plus finding out which Headlines are Of The Year
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-12-22 10:27:59 AM (9 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
185 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 10:45 AM (53 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Winter solstice was yesterday. I'm not a huge fan of the short days and long nights thing but after solstice it at least feels like we've turned a corner. I celebrated by visiting the Mount Horeb Earthworks just north of Lexington - it's an Adena religious site built over 2,000 years ago. I've been fascinated by ancient earthworks ever since I started cycling. At bike speed you see terrain more clearly, and the sheer number of undocumented sites around central KY is staggering. They told us in school when I was a kid that Kentucky was unpopulated when it was settled, turns out that was not remotely true. There are a few other known Adena "solar temples" in the region, all of which point right at the winter solstice sunset. It's unlikely that's a coincidence. Anyhow the sun went down at 5:22 yesterday, and it'll be down a minute later today.
We're scrambling today to get the last of the Xmas stuff done due to the impending snowpocalypse hitting later tonight. The forecast is rain most of the day, then sometime around 10 p.m. tonight the temperature goes from 40 to zero, everything freezes solid, and we get hammered by snow all night. Can't wait. Anyhow, odds are it'll be impossible to drive anywhere all weekend so we're doing all the last minute stuff today.
Speaking of last minute stuff today - we'll be doing an extra NotNewsletter edition today announcing the Headline of the Year winners. We'll announce them first on the Fark News Livestream at 4 p.m. today (Thursday). Lucky and Dill will join me, Christine is pending due to a Christmas party and yet another trip to the hospital involving a mishap with a nail. We may do some news as well but HOTY is the main attraction. Also, there -might- be a special Xmas episode Friday or Saturday night, still haven't nailed it down yet. Keep your eyes open.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
bearded clamorer welcomed an unfortunate little kid to Fark
Pan Am was the secret to understanding the Fark headline for this thread
Devolving_Spud had a hunch about who designed a disastrous playground slide
NateAsbestos witnessed a police officer accidentally overdosing on fentanyl after being somewhat near it
RodneyToady dared to dream
puffy999 revealed the argument that precipitated this terrible turn of events that iBette shared
mudesi knew what Elon Musk should do about a subreddit taking over tracking his jet
Recoil Therapy paid a steep price for visiting Fark
ThomasPaineTrain identified one of the many television programs featuring what a fellow Farker was looking for
wetrat felt it necessary to report a Twitter account for violating a new rule
Smart:
Hankie Fest told us about some of the damage done by celebrity pastors who get rich off their audience
Rapmaster2000 discussed lawsuits accusing NFT companies and their celebrity promoters of fraud
ZaxTrax could've saved Elon Musk some money
Bootleg had advice for employers who need more time to replace departing employees
markie_farkie explained why we'll all end up living in our cars
weddingsinger had an idea for funding roads
Barbeaubot examined Kanye West's rant calling Rosa Parks a plant
kcoombs69 explained Musk's way of thinking about people tracking his private jet
CSB Sunday Morning theme: The best gift Santa Claus ever brought you
Smart: Vacation Bible School shared a story about growing to love a sock monkey
Funny: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy dreamed of Ataris and AT-ATs
Politics Funny:
DarnoKonrad was appalled by the behavior of Dave Chappelle's audience
syrynxx knew how to get the most out of Twitter
Natalie Portmanteau thought the House Freedom Caucus did at least one thing right at their Christmas party
redbucket gave us more information about Donald Trump's potential policies should he be reelected
wyldkard wasn't taking any chances
Politics Smart:
weddingsinger had suspicions about Trump's "trading cards"
chewd had a suggestion for an addition to the required curriculum for future lawyers
weddingsinger looked at the pros and cons of caring about other people
bifster discussed gun violence rates in different countries
BigMax examined the idea that capitalist business owners are battling their companies' managers
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba showed very enthusiastic swing dancing
kabloink heard Thumper say something shocking
King Something altered Belle's dress for uptight audiences
RedZoneTuba made the Queen Elizabeth toonie more Canadian
damat01 failed to save Nell
Stephen_Falken put an old movie in an even older setting
Circusdog320 showed what it was like when Hitchcock worked without a decent special effects budget
Dodo David pissed off the late queen
NeoMoxie was pretty darned morbid
retrophil found the lost episode of "Star Trek"
Captions:
From Caption this Christmas crime scene:
OdradekRex was not to blame for this disaster
dionysusaur didn't understand what the commotion was about
Devolving_Spud was just getting the job done
Farktography theme: String Theory
This Farktography contest ended in a tie between DorisLessingCat's cliché kitty and Elsinore's busy fingers
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
The Thin White Line
Ukraine strikes Wagner headquarters. No word on Rimsky-Korsakov or Tchaikovsky headquarters
Hunter butchers deer in front of school in bid to get people talking about something other than his laptop
Symbol of freedom injured by symbol of freedom
Man caught after shooting at and burning several "Kingdom Halls" in Washington State. Apparently there were Witnesses
R. Kelly victim of illegal streaming
It's official: All people are finally free to get divorced, regardless of orientation
US to buy 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves. GE, Honeywell and Owens Corning angry at being left out of the government bidding process
Oracle misses forecast
3-1/2 Lions
Womb with a view
Mitigating corrosion by liquid tin could lead to better cooling in fusion reactors and the compewters that control them
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, and I think I'm going to apply for the Guinness World Record for most questions written for the Fark Weird News Quiz. On the Quiz itself, we're not setting any Guinness World Record for occupancy in the 1000 club, since only one person managed that feat this week. coscausticevil came out on top with 1031, followed by WoolyManwich in second with 924 and fishAndBeans in third with 923. bughunter and Denjiro tied for fourth with 914, and TwoHead snuck into fifth place just behind them with 913.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what Monroe County Sheriff's Colonel Lou Caputo was handing out to people speeding through school zones in the Florida Keys. Only 33% of quiztakers caught the article about the Colonel dressing up as The Grinch to hand out onions to speeders in lieu of a ticket. No word on if he made them tie them to their belt as a sort of scarlet letter for the day. I have to say I'm not quite sure if I'm sticking around a supposed traffic stop if I'm approached by a green alien-looking creature with no trousers on instead of a uniformed officer, even if it's bearing free herbaceous biennials. Then again, it's Florida, so that's probably not the weirdest thing that happened to the speeders that day.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the Goliath Birdeater. 89% of quiztakers knew the critter was 11 inches and 6 ounces of 8-legged NOPE spider. It's a tarantula variety native to northern South America, where it is welcome to stay. Unlike the North American tarantulas, they don't make good pets because they're not into being handled and can get aggressive if they feel threatened. The naming is likely apocryphal as they're ground critters and, like other tarantulas, they don't spin webs but ambush their prey. They are known to consume vertebrates such as mice, though.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which motel chain now has its own scented candle collection called "Scents of the Open Road." Only 41% of quiztakers knew that the world's largest budget hotel chain was Super 8, with over 2,000 locations worldwide (Motel 6 has a little more than 1400). This collection leaves me with some questions, like "Who actually wants a candle that smells like gasoline" and "What exactly do the Super 8 people think 'breakfast' on a road trip smells like?" Week-old blueberry muffins from a vending machine? Buttered grits from a roadside diner? Greasy baloney biscuits from a gas station's heat lamp? And do they really want their motel guests to have open flames in their rooms?
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Gerald Ford's famous gaffe when visiting the Alamo, the Catholic mission in Texas we're supposed to remember because a bunch of guys from Tennessee heard Mexico was about to outlaw slavery and made a poor tactical decision. 94% of quiztakers knew that during Ford's visit, he was tempted by the alluring aroma of a plate of tamales and grabbed one up and bit into it without realizing that one should remove the corn husk first. While it was far from the worst gaffe in his administration, the tabloids did have a field day with The Tamale Incident, and many credited The Tamale with his exceptional flavor profile as described by the wolves who consumed him.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
9 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 9 of 9 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|