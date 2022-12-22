 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Latverian)   "I want to emphasize it's not the snow totals with this storm that are drawing the most concern, the snow totals are lower on the list of concerns," Doom said, cackling maniacally as he unleashed his weather machine on the Fantastic Four   (shawlocal.com) divider line
33
    More: Amusing, Wind, winter storm watch, Weather, wind gusts, dangerous wind chills, whiteout conditions, Meteorology, Thursday evening  
•       •       •

958 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw an interview about the winter storm with this guy this morning.

All I could think was, he had the perfect name for someone whose job is to warn people about potentially catastrophic events.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh. Grundy.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm hoping my trees, shingles, and siding hold up to 12 hours of 55+ mph winds
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm waiting on my truck and I'm just watching the wind kicking up. Thankfully I have a behemoth of a house on the west side of mine and I'll be protected from the worst of the wind. Unfortunately, I'll be collecting his shingles when the snow melts
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I'm hoping my trees, shingles, and siding hold up to 12 hours of 55+ mph winds


Yeah, I've got some siding near the peak on the gable end of the house that came down over the summer. I put it back up once, but it's aluminum and impossibly bent up. All that stands between my attic and the oncoming storm is 1" hard-backed foam. Fingers crossed.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like when you complain about the heat and some weisenheimer answers back: " But at least it's a DRY Heat!"

Shoot 'em all!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: All I could think was, he had the perfect name for someone whose job is to warn people about potentially catastrophic events.


There's a tv newscaster here that does the traffic reports. I think his first name is "Crash"

I kid you not.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOOM TOOTS AS HE PLEASES
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Swampmaster: But at least it's a DRY Heat!"


Although there is a big difference between a dry heart and a humid heat.

Both are terrible.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Outshined_One: All I could think was, he had the perfect name for someone whose job is to warn people about potentially catastrophic events.

There's a tv newscaster here that does the traffic reports. I think his first name is "Crash"

I kid you not.


But does he get to fark Annie Savoy?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Swampmaster: But does he get to fark Annie Savoy?


Depends on if this Crash guy can throw a curve ball.
 
antidisestablishmentarianism
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up in central Wisconsin I am fearing the 35 below windchill more than anything else.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: I'm waiting on my truck and I'm just watching the wind kicking up. Thankfully I have a behemoth of a house on the west side of mine and I'll be protected from the worst of the wind. Unfortunately, I'll be collecting his shingles when the snow melts


Hey, free shingles!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Outshined_One: All I could think was, he had the perfect name for someone whose job is to warn people about potentially catastrophic events.

There's a tv newscaster here that does the traffic reports. I think his first name is "Crash"

I kid you not.


I heard a local newscaster report a 2 car smashup. I have never heard that before.
Of course locals will say something is busted, like it's casually 1937 out there.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not supposed to snow [much] here but it's gonna be cold AF for the area.  4 degrees is the prediction for Saturday morning.  It's unusual to have a single instance in the teens here in a year.  Lowest I've seen in nearly a decade was -1.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOOLS!
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: steklo: Outshined_One: All I could think was, he had the perfect name for someone whose job is to warn people about potentially catastrophic events.

There's a tv newscaster here that does the traffic reports. I think his first name is "Crash"

I kid you not.

I heard a local newscaster report a 2 car smashup. I have never heard that before.
Of course locals will say something is busted, like it's casually 1937 out there.


Long time ago, my roommate's grandpa was visiting and told us about the time his county went from 2 cars to 0 cars.  The only two cars in the entire county managed to hit head-on.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In my area they've been hovering back and forth with snow/rain/wintry mix/freezing rain for the last few days, and I've been keeping an eye on it because I have to work tonight (and drive home on a twisty, dark country road) Not terribly worried, as most forecasts call for it to stay freezing w/ light snow most of the day & only climb to the 'freezing rain' temps after I should be home. But you never know, so I'm gonna pack an extra sandwich and a warm blanket in case I get stuck in my car somewhere.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: I saw an interview about the winter storm with this guy this morning.

All I could think was, he had the perfect name for someone whose job is to warn people about potentially catastrophic events.


I just hope he had his PhD.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We're supposed to get 50's and rain Friday morning and afternoon followed by a 30-degree drop within the span of three hours Friday evening. Forecasters say it should be windy enough to avoid a flash freeze on the roads but it's not sounding too good.

/Stay safe, Farkers
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Is this like when you complain about the heat and some weisenheimer answers back: " But at least it's a DRY Heat!"

Shoot 'em all!


We took a friend to Vegas for his bachelor's party, and it was about 90 there. He joked about a dry heat, and we were "ha ha, yeah, whatever." When we got back to Ohio is was in the upper 40's. He said "Well, at least it's a dry cold."

I almost choked him.
 
ahasp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's all a conspiracy by Big Weather. I ended a trip early to get home before "the storm that will generate blizzard conditions" and pffft... nothing.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At this point, I can honestly see Doom watching the news and then just going, "Welp, I'm out. They can have it."

Then he calls up Richard and they have a long heart-to-heart over the phone.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd appeal any loss in her court based on her being unqualified.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The temperatures are gonna be pretty unpleasant, too.

It's 7 here in OKC now.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's supposed to be -3 tomorrow morning when I leave for work, which is a little unseasonably cold for STL.

It isn't looking like we're going to get a bunch of snow, only predicting 2 inches, but its gonna be very cold and very windy.
 
andistyr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: The temperatures are gonna be pretty unpleasant, too.

It's 7 here in OKC now.


I'm seeing 3 on the east side of OKC.
 
drtgb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
-7 with increasing winds here In MN. I just finished shoveling about six inches of that snow off the drive. It is a light dry snow that does blow around quite a bit.

And I hear the rumble of a plow passing by.

Back out to shovel...
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flakes starting to fall here. Dog poop has been scooped from the back yard. Bring it, winter!
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trust me, there is no need to panic.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drtgb: -7 with increasing winds here In MN. I just finished shoveling about six inches of that snow off the drive. It is a light dry snow that does blow around quite a bit.

And I hear the rumble of a plow passing by.

Back out to shovel...


Also in MN. That wind is very slowly picking up. My commute to work tomorrow should be spectacular...
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's windy and dry in the PNW but whatever crap you gouys are getting is being sent down by our long-distance girlfriends in Canada.
 
JAYoung
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Our local newscaster cracked:
https://twitter.com/bradmwarren/status/1605978526746030080
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.