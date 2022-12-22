 Skip to content
South Carolina looking to ban the Carolina Squat. Cleveland Steamer and Chicago Sunroof still legal at this time. Dutch Rudder status unknown
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Good.  Those mods look almost as ridiculous as those absurd cambered wheels that'll wreck your transmission if you accidentally drive over a nickel.

It's like a car that wanted to become a donk but then changed its mind halfway through transitioning.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Carolina Squat, not California.
We have proper low riders out here.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

propasaurus: Carolina Squat, not California.
We have proper low riders out here.


also came to clear this up. Stupid Cackalakians can't blame this shiat on California.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Only have a minute? Play this three minute audio presumably offering actual details not found in reading four sentences in ten seconds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Redneck sh*t. They probably roll coal too.
 
WhackingDay
1 hour ago  
California? Don't try to pass that crap off, this is the Carolina squat. And yes, it's stupid. I can only assume it only looks awesome to other idiots.
 
Solty Dog
1 hour ago  
If people want to waste their money, they should have the freedom to do it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: If people want to waste their money, they should have the freedom to do it.


Up until they endanger others. No way you can see shiat if you're driving like this. Are there pneumatics at least to put the vehicle back to level?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
spleef420
1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: If people want to waste their money, they should have the freedom to do it.


Waste money? Go right ahead. Just do everyone a favor and keep that farked up rolling blind spot off the streets.
 
wage0048
1 hour ago  
Good.  Anyone operating a Carolina Squatted vehicle on public roads should be punished by having their legs amputated at the knee and their ankles being grafted directly onto their femurs.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Oh jesus, I just noticed the shiatty job they did cutting more room for the rear tires....
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

meat0918: Solty Dog: If people want to waste their money, they should have the freedom to do it.

Up until they endanger others. No way you can see shiat if you're driving like this. Are there pneumatics at least to put the vehicle back to level?

[pbs.twimg.com image 843x474]


Take a closer look at the sheet metal around the back wheel  🤣
 
Teddy Brosevelt
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
1 hour ago  
But what about the whistle tips?!?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

meat0918: Solty Dog: If people want to waste their money, they should have the freedom to do it.

Up until they endanger others. No way you can see shiat if you're driving like this. Are there pneumatics at least to put the vehicle back to level?

[pbs.twimg.com image 843x474]


Fixed-up old cars with shiny paint jobs and all four wheels at the same low-rider level are cool.  That pickup looks insanely stupid and dangerous.
 
JessieL
1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: If people want to waste their money, they should have the freedom to do it.


The right to drive your shiatty truck on public roads ends where it's a hazard to everyone else. 

Wonky handling, poor visibility, and headlights pointed at the sky are clearly safety issues.
 
spleef420
1 hour ago  

meat0918: Oh jesus, I just noticed the shiatty job they did cutting more room for the rear tires....


And it's easily the ugliest generation of GM trucks.
 
Dafatone
1 hour ago  
It's weird. I very much live in truck country but I don't see these here.
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  

Walker: Redneck sh*t. They probably roll coal too.


Redneck? But fark assured me they were only banning it because of the racisms.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Carolina Squat, not California.
We have proper low riders out here.


Shiat ought to be re-headlined - it's that bad
 
Catsaregreen
1 hour ago  

Walker: Redneck sh*t. They probably roll coal too.


It's not the rednecks doing this. But thanks for playing.
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  
California squat is when you drag a mattress into an abandoned building but smoke weed instead of boot needles
 
GregInIndy
1 hour ago  
Good. That is dangerous AF to everyone else. Driver's visibility is crap. Headlights don't work correctly. It's idiotic on multiple levels.

And the mods need to change California to Carolina in the headline. Cali's got nothing to do with this nonsense.
 
ryant123
1 hour ago  
The Saskatchewan spinning nerve hold!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Carolina Squat, not California.
We have proper low riders out here.


Carolina squat is the dumbest fad, ever.  Even lowriders are more sensible.
 
Dennis_Moore
1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: But what about the whistle tips?!?!
[Fark user image 600x555]


Thas only in the mornin'!
 
Nana's Vibrator
1 hour ago  
Now you need to find another way to figure out who the biggest losers at Myrtle Beach are.  Maybe listen for a Southern accent
 
Abox [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Fixed-up old cars with shiny paint jobs and all four wheels at the same low-rider level are cool.  That pickup looks insanely stupid and dangerous.


Wheels at different levels are kind of cool
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: But what about the whistle tips?!?!
[Fark user image image 600x555]


Not to make all you old people feel old, but whistle-tips have been around for 20 years now, and this meme from them is 10 years old.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Walker: Redneck sh*t. They probably roll coal too.

It's not the rednecks doing this. But thanks for playing.


Not a redneck? Got it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
1 hour ago  
Can they be made level or is the driver really looking at the sky while driving?  If so, they'll be all set for a taildragger certificate if they can perfect the swerve.
 
spleef420
1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Walker: Redneck sh*t. They probably roll coal too.

It's not the rednecks doing this. But thanks for playing.


I've seen several dozen of these monstrosities on the road...every one driven by a white guy. One even threw sparks from dragging the steel Truck Nutz on the ground.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
WTF submitter, get your goddam slang straight. Sad-ass Carolina can't hang with this California sh*t son

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Im_Gumby: But what about the whistle tips?!?!
[Fark user image image 600x555]

Not to make all you old people feel old, but whistle-tips have been around for 20 years now, and this meme from them is 10 years old.


And?

/adjusts the onion on my belt
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

meat0918: Solty Dog: If people want to waste their money, they should have the freedom to do it.

Up until they endanger others. No way you can see shiat if you're driving like this. Are there pneumatics at least to put the vehicle back to level?

[pbs.twimg.com image 843x474]


Newer trucks and suvs already have a dangerous blind spot in front where the driver can't see. This exacerbates it.

SUV, truck front blind zones can lead to deadly crashes
Youtube LHQHj_Lt4oI
 
antidisestablishmentarianism
1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Im_Gumby: But what about the whistle tips?!?!
[Fark user image image 600x555]

Not to make all you old people feel old, but whistle-tips have been around for 20 years now, and this meme from them is 10 years old.


I think it's older than 10 years. Internet says it was in 2003 and I kinda remember seeing it around that time on Ebaum's world.
 
Im_Gumby
1 hour ago  

antidisestablishmentarianism: Prof. Frink: Im_Gumby: But what about the whistle tips?!?!
[Fark user image image 600x555]

Not to make all you old people feel old, but whistle-tips have been around for 20 years now, and this meme from them is 10 years old.

I think it's older than 10 years. Internet says it was in 2003 and I kinda remember seeing it around that time on Ebaum's world.


https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/bubb-rubb
 
CheekyMonkey
1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: If people want to waste their money, they should have the freedom to do it.


Sure, but demonstrably-dangerous vehicles don't get to be road-legal.  Waste all the money you want on one.  Just don't drive it on public roads.
 
Obituary Birthday
1 hour ago  
As long as I can still do the Slavic squat when wearing my Adidas tracksuit.
 
CheekyMonkey
1 hour ago  
And here's some interesting info for all of you whining about California: https://www.hotcars.com/carolina-squat-what-it-is-where-come-from/
 
adamatari
1 hour ago  
Feels to me like it's not really about safety.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: antidisestablishmentarianism: Prof. Frink: Im_Gumby: But what about the whistle tips?!?!
[Fark user image image 600x555]

Not to make all you old people feel old, but whistle-tips have been around for 20 years now, and this meme from them is 10 years old.

I think it's older than 10 years. Internet says it was in 2003 and I kinda remember seeing it around that time on Ebaum's world.

https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/bubb-rubb


Nurse! Please help me stand so I can stand corrected.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: meat0918: Solty Dog: If people want to waste their money, they should have the freedom to do it.

Up until they endanger others. No way you can see shiat if you're driving like this. Are there pneumatics at least to put the vehicle back to level?

[pbs.twimg.com image 843x474]

Newer trucks and suvs already have a dangerous blind spot in front where the driver can't see. This exacerbates it.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/LHQHj_Lt4oI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


How about not having your kids sit in the road. Have we tried that?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
FTA: "Soon enough, everyone is going to realize this is dumb."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  

wage0048: Good.  Anyone operating a Carolina Squatted vehicle on public roads should be punished by having their legs amputated at the knee and their ankles being grafted directly onto their femurs.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
54 minutes ago  

antidisestablishmentarianism: Prof. Frink: Im_Gumby: But what about the whistle tips?!?!
[Fark user image image 600x555]

Not to make all you old people feel old, but whistle-tips have been around for 20 years now, and this meme from them is 10 years old.

I think it's older than 10 years. Internet says it was in 2003 and I kinda remember seeing it around that time on Ebaum's world.


It's not so much that as when did it become everyday and familiar.  Keep doing it way over there and no-one cares.  Bring that shiat into town and people care.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
53 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Carolina Squat, not California.
We have proper low riders out here.


hello instagreen!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  
This Panthers fan demonstrates the true definition of the Carolina Squat. When you gotta go you break ranks and step into the mens' room
bing.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  
Can we please get rid of this next?
cdn.motor1.comView Full Size
 
spleef420
50 minutes ago  
The only time it's acceptable for a truck to "squat" is when you're hauling 2,000 pounds of brick in the bed.

I haul about 1,000 pounds of tools in mine and it sits level.
 
