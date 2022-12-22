 Skip to content
(CNN)   More and more doctors are starting to call bullshiat on the cop trend of claiming "fentanyl exposure" on the job
98
    More: Obvious, Panic attack, Drug overdose, Naloxone, Certified first responder, Anxiety, Shortness of breath, Florida police officer, first responders  
•       •       •

jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, because it's insane. 

I'm sorry, but if a thing were that toxic, all the street dealers who came into contact with it would be dead. 

How the fark are you going to have a profitable drug empire when all your employees are dead?

It's just bonkers. Jesus farking Christ.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just barely touched a cop once, and then nearly died.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw some fentanyl in a plastic baggie once and spent two weeks in a coma.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact, just typing the word "fentanyl" right now caused a very serious outbreak of carpal tunnel syndrome in both of my wrists.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit it happened again. Now I've got carpal tunnel in my feet, too.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend once saw the word "fentanyl" in a Fark thread. He ded, now I cry evertim
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Damnit it happened again. Now I've got carpal tunnel in my feet, too.


I had surgery for that last week.

The pain meds are wonderful.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: My friend once saw the word "fentanyl" in a Fark thread. He ded, now I cry evertim


I'm pretty sure that's Pocket Ninja.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been handling it for years and I'm not dead yet. But it's not that SUPER DUPER DANGEROUS sh*t that they have out there on the street... Which... Yeah, whatever.

It's a terrible drug and not at all made for recreational drug use. I can't believe drug dealers are that f*cking stupid to be using it and killing their paying customers.

It's deadly to ingest because of the concentration of the drug... that's really the deadly part of it. Smaller doses provide a bigger punch because it's made to be used in controlled hospital setting where people can mostly do math.

But there are some super concentrated forms like carfentanil... super concentrated. It's nuts this drug made it out into the open like this...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Krabappel and Principal Skinner were in the closet making fentanyl and I saw one of the fentanyls and the fentanyl looked at me!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if I could call my boss and tell him I touched some fentanyl so I can take the day off.

This just might work next time I need an excuse to call in "sick"
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops when they even look at fentanyl:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Krabappel and Principal Skinner were in the closet making fentanyl and I saw one of the fentanyl and the fentanyl looked at me!
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you telling me the person who is fixed wide eyed open and with respirations of 40
A minute who spilled baby powder doesn't need naloxone?

IM SHOCKED, SHOCKED I SAY*

*Inspired by actual events in my area
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been there, It's a constant search for ways to take time off.

This was probably worth six months of light duty.  Closer to your 20.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But news organizations repeating the reports without scrutiny are fueling a stigma about the second-hand dangers of the drug, potentially harming or delaying help for those in need of immediate assistance and creating a feedback loop for anxious first responders.

I like the idea of a news outlet going all 'high road' on other news outlets for being share happy mania-markets
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: no1curr: My friend once saw the word "fentanyl" in a Fark thread. He ded, now I cry evertim

I'm pretty sure that's Pocket Ninja.


No.  It's Becky.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fenta

"Ack."

Cake hunter died while starting this post. He was dictating it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow people are still surprised that police lie.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean he was dictating the "ack" part. Not the part a out the fent
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just made up a version of a Ralph meme but I'm too lazy to post it. Someone help me out please?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, it's a third person. There was a typo. It was supposed to be "about."

Ok, that should do it. Now, back to the fen
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's either a panic attack or a deliberate FIFA style flop every time, and more likely the latter than the former. There are probably more honest drug dealers than there are cops as a percentage of either.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

We tried beating and shooting the fentanyl and now we're all out of ideas!
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I've been handling it for years and I'm not dead yet. But it's not that SUPER DUPER DANGEROUS sh*t that they have out there on the street... Which... Yeah, whatever.

It's a terrible drug and not at all made for recreational drug use. I can't believe drug dealers are that f*cking stupid to be using it and killing their paying customers.

It's deadly to ingest because of the concentration of the drug... that's really the deadly part of it. Smaller doses provide a bigger punch because it's made to be used in controlled hospital setting where people can mostly do math.

But there are some super concentrated forms like carfentanil... super concentrated. It's nuts this drug made it out into the open like this...


RIIIIIGHT around the time we started changing our attitudes around opioid addiction from punishment to assistance... this hiat the street *en masse* and pushed these people just outside of the reach of said assistance.

Like... I can believe that a coke dealer, or even dozens of them, independently figured out how to make crack, and then spread the practice around as it was very profitable for everybody involved.

I can't really come up with a plausible explanation for the Fentanyl outside of "somebody specifically wanted to flood the streets of America with Fentanyl for some reason."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet the guys who make it and transport it and sell it are unaffected. Hmmmmmm.
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: I mean he was dictating the "ack" part. Not the part a out the fent


Look, if he was dying, he wouldn't bother to dictate "Ack."
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're all just the same lazy fraudsters that don't won't to work and get disability pensions.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Cake Hunter: I mean he was dictating the "ack" part. Not the part a out the fent

Look, if he was dying, he wouldn't bother to dictate "Ack."


Hi, I'm a fourth person. I just came into the living room and there are all these bodies on the floor. We were gathering for Christmas, and now there are a lot of extra presents. Im going to sell them for fentanyl.

Huh. I guess that one was baby powder. Just goes to show that you can't get quality fe
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: NewportBarGuy: I've been handling it for years and I'm not dead yet. But it's not that SUPER DUPER DANGEROUS sh*t that they have out there on the street... Which... Yeah, whatever.

It's a terrible drug and not at all made for recreational drug use. I can't believe drug dealers are that f*cking stupid to be using it and killing their paying customers.

It's deadly to ingest because of the concentration of the drug... that's really the deadly part of it. Smaller doses provide a bigger punch because it's made to be used in controlled hospital setting where people can mostly do math.

But there are some super concentrated forms like carfentanil... super concentrated. It's nuts this drug made it out into the open like this...

RIIIIIGHT around the time we started changing our attitudes around opioid addiction from punishment to assistance... this hiat the street *en masse* and pushed these people just outside of the reach of said assistance.

Like... I can believe that a coke dealer, or even dozens of them, independently figured out how to make crack, and then spread the practice around as it was very profitable for everybody involved.

I can't really come up with a plausible explanation for the Fentanyl outside of "somebody specifically wanted to flood the streets of America with Fentanyl for some reason."


And it has to be manufactured... you need the raw ingredients to make it... API...

I'm not really a conspiracy nutter, but it's just weird how it was all of a sudden there and experienced drug addicts just started dying en masse. I don't buy it as a "cheap filler" it's not baby powder or laxative... They are basically saying it's the same thing they did when Cocaine was scarce and they had to extend the supply.

Cocaine and heroin are not scarce... It makes no sense.

I don't know why they are doing this but I really wish we could find out and stop it.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 640x480]


By far the best one so far.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use fentanyl on my patients every day. The cops are lying. No shocker there. That is not at all how fentanyl works. I've gotten straight fentanyl on my bare skin. It doesn't do anything unless you basically soak yourself in it till your fingers prune up.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I've been handling it for years and I'm not dead yet. But it's not that SUPER DUPER DANGEROUS sh*t that they have out there on the street... Which... Yeah, whatever.

It's a terrible drug and not at all made for recreational drug use. I can't believe drug dealers are that f*cking stupid to be using it and killing their paying customers.

It's deadly to ingest because of the concentration of the drug... that's really the deadly part of it. Smaller doses provide a bigger punch because it's made to be used in controlled hospital setting where people can mostly do math.

But there are some super concentrated forms like carfentanil... super concentrated. It's nuts this drug made it out into the open like this...


Are you sure you're not dead? Pocket Ninja just typed "fentanyl" and lost the use of every limb.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Like... I can believe that a coke dealer, or even dozens of them, independently figured out how to make crack, and then spread the practice around as it was very profitable for everybody involved.


In the late 90s the CIA investigated themselves to see if they actually introduced crack to Los Angeles. They found no wrongdoing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: I can't really come up with a plausible explanation for the Fentanyl outside of "somebody specifically wanted to flood the streets of America with Fentanyl for some reason."


I remember the days when Crack was new. The news outlets telling everyone. "Don't even try it once! You'll get hooked!"

I think every generation gets their opium dens.

"Better living through chemistry"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: NewportBarGuy: I've been handling it for years and I'm not dead yet. But it's not that SUPER DUPER DANGEROUS sh*t that they have out there on the street... Which... Yeah, whatever.

It's a terrible drug and not at all made for recreational drug use. I can't believe drug dealers are that f*cking stupid to be using it and killing their paying customers.

It's deadly to ingest because of the concentration of the drug... that's really the deadly part of it. Smaller doses provide a bigger punch because it's made to be used in controlled hospital setting where people can mostly do math.

But there are some super concentrated forms like carfentanil... super concentrated. It's nuts this drug made it out into the open like this...

Are you sure you're not dead? Pocket Ninja just typed "fentanyl" and lost the use of every limb.


They year I've been having I've prayed for the sweet release of death multiple times. The universe will not let me off that easily. :)
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, cops lie.

I am shook.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevecore: I use fentanyl on my patients every day. The cops are lying. No shocker there. That is not at all how fentanyl works. I've gotten straight fentanyl on my bare skin. It doesn't do anything unless you basically soak yourself in it till your fingers prune up.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again we see that EMTs and other medical professionals experience these kinds of exposure all the time without incident, but America's Heros in BlueTM, the Thin Blue Line that Separates the Sheep from the WolvesTM, our Last Line of Defense against AnarchyTM somehow has to drop to the ground like a fouled French soccer player while the media breathlessly repeats their "almost died!" narrative without question.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Lake Ronkonkoma, NY circa 1977

It was my first year of middle school. Some call it Jr high school. Anyway...I'm siting in homeroom and there's an announcement over the PA.

It's the vice principal welcoming all the new students and then he changes the subject.

"Please do not, do not touch, handle or ingest any little, tiny stickers with a Mickey Mouse illustration on it. These stickers are coated with a harmful drug and if you should see any, do not touch it an notify the closest teacher"

Now, I don't what this guy is taking about so I asked the guy sitting next to me.

"It's LSD"

"LSD?" really, I can get that in school?

"I hear you can get a lot of drugs here in school."

And thus the start of my drug days...
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline FTA reads

"Media outlets push fears of officers overdosing from fentanyl exposures. Doctors say it doesn't add up."

Maybe if the media didn't act as apologetic pig mouthpieces, none of this would be news.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I just barely touched a cop once, and then nearly died.


Ah, the dreaded copafeel exposure. You're lucky to be alive.
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: BeesNuts:
I'm not really a conspiracy nutter, but it's just weird how it was all of a sudden there and experienced drug addicts just started dying en masse. I don't buy it as a "cheap filler" it's not baby powder or laxative... They are basically saying it's the same thing they did when Cocaine was scarce and they had to extend the supply.

Cocaine and heroin are not scarce... It makes no sense.

I don't know why they are doing this but I really wish we could find out and stop it.


Compared to heroin, fentanyl is easier to make. Heroin requires opium, fentanyl needs a lab. It scales easier.

Killing a junkie with an OD is great advertising for a dealer.  It means you got the Good shiat. There's always going to be more junkies, so it doesn't matter per SE if they die.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: BeesNuts: Cake Hunter: I mean he was dictating the "ack" part. Not the part a out the fent

Look, if he was dying, he wouldn't bother to dictate "Ack."

Hi, I'm a fourth person. I just came into the living room and there are all these bodies on the floor. We were gathering for Christmas, and now there are a lot of extra presents. Im going to sell them for fentanyl.

Huh. I guess that one was baby powder. Just goes to show that you can't get quality fe


I wasn't able to buy presents for my family this year because I spent all of my money on Fat Donnie NFTs for myself.  I was knocking on doors in the neighborhood, asking people if they could please help me give my kids a nice Christmas, and when I peeked through the window at this one house I saw four bodies on the floor by the Christmas tree!  The front door was open so I went in to see if I could help, but it was too late.  I figured, hey, no reason to let those Christmas presents go to waste, so I started opening them up to see if any of them would delight my large adult sons on Christmas morning.  The first one was weird--the package said it was a hot cocoa sampler box but it was actually a turd in a polished skull--and the second one had some dust on the wrapping paper and while I was op
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: stevecore: I use fentanyl on my patients every day. The cops are lying. No shocker there. That is not at all how fentanyl works. I've gotten straight fentanyl on my bare skin. It doesn't do anything unless you basically soak yourself in it till your fingers prune up.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Madge looks a LOT younger than I remember her being.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: BeesNuts: I can't really come up with a plausible explanation for the Fentanyl outside of "somebody specifically wanted to flood the streets of America with Fentanyl for some reason."

I remember the days when Crack was new. The news outlets telling everyone. "Don't even try it once! You'll get hooked!"

I think every generation gets their opium dens.

"Better living through chemistry"


I tired crack once. You could not pay me to do that again. It's like making everything fire off in an instant.  Not sure why people find that pleasant.  I jumped off my chair and left the party I was at. (Not really a party.  But still.)
(I'd done Coke before that and after)
Now heroin.  Yeah. Don't do that even once. And if you do. Only do it that one time. I did it once.  And I even missed my vain. And. Yep. I instantly knew why people ruin their lives for it. It's really good. The odd thing is. fark me coming off any and all drugs is farking awful.  Jfc.
 
