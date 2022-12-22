 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1864, General Sherman presented President Lincoln with a Christmas gift of the city of Savannah, a military feat which delivered a heavy blow to the confederacy and showed Sherman's wisdom in using free shipping on Prime   (history.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great gift, especially after earning the hearts and minds of the confederacy... uh, correction, that should read 'burning the heart out of the confederacy.'

/Sherman didn't burn enough
//hang all traitors
///without 3 is a hangable offence.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It never ceases to amaze me just how many people STILL get mad when you remind them that every member of the confederacy was a traitor, and that ALL their leaders and commanders should have been executed for treason after the war was over.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a Savannah might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

crustysandman: Great gift, especially after earning the hearts and minds of the confederacy... uh, correction, that should read 'burning the heart out of the confederacy.'

/Sherman didn't burn enough
//hang all traitors
///without 3 is a hangable offence.


Along the way, his troops destroyed nearly everything in their path. Sherman's intent was to wreck the morale of the South and bring the war to a swift end.'


"War is cruelty, and you cannot refine it; and those who brought war into our Country deserve all the curses and maledictions a people can pour out. I know I had no hand in making this war, and I know I will make more sacrifices to-day than any of you to Secure Peace."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of course, he wasn't done yet. He turned up the coast to disrupt the supply lines from Charleston.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weaver95: It never ceases to amaze me just how many people STILL get mad when you remind them that every member of the confederacy was a traitor, and that ALL their leaders and commanders should have been executed for treason after the war was over.


It never ceases to amaze me how many of these people's many-great-grandpappies were killed by said blobs of scum.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The battle he couldn't conquer?

.. Male pattern baldness.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
