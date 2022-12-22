 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   The FCC would like to discuss your extended warranty   (nypost.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Federal Trade Commission, Telemarketing, Consumer protection, US communications networks, Roy Cox Jr., Robocall, Federal Communications Commission, Michael Aaron Jones  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 12:50 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd settle for phone companies eliminating the ability to do the one-ring-then-straight-to-voicemail nuisance. At least the robocalls didn't force you to take time to delete the voicemail afterwards.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These two need to the town square, strung up, and then skinned alive.

Beside them should be so-called "investor groups" the ride that tax records and then bombard you about selling your house
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, come on...there has to be at least dozens of examples of their bs blocking emergency communications, or some such thing, that could lead to some criminal charges as well. The collective time and electricity wasted by these assholes is astonishing and shouldn't be treated solely as a civil matter.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In 2017, a US judge in California approved default judgments against Jones and nine companies the FTC charged with "running an operation that blasted consumers with billions of illegal telemarketing robocalls."

The court permanently banned Jones and the companies from all telemarketing activities and imposed a $2.7 million penalty.

That seemed to work out well.

Good luck collecting the $300 million, also as soon as he leaves court he will go right back to the robocalls, just like he did before.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I'd settle for phone companies eliminating the ability to do the one-ring-then-straight-to-voicemail nuisance. At least the robocalls didn't force you to take time to delete the voicemail afterwards.


We need a new Ev-VoIP (Electrocution via Voice over Internet Protocol) standard.  *666 sends 100 thousand volts at 50 amps into the caller's equipment.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good timing, my auto-warranty is running out
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: Good timing, my auto-warranty is running out


Getting hard to find parts for the 1925 Model T?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In July, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Cox and Jones and others alleging they orchestrated an "unlawful and complex robocall scheme, at times besieging consumers with more than 77 million robocalls a day to generate sales leads"

And that was just the ones to my phone.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
$300 Million? Make that a class action, and we'll all get about 7 cents. Just got my notice about teh Equifax Data Breach settlement. I'm looking at a nifty $5.20. Drinks are on me!!
 
6655321
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now the FCC needs to ban political robocalls. (I know Congress gave them an exemption).
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prison terms are needed. They won't collect a dime. Why have a do not call list and then impose fines, which amounts to nothing more than practice for FCC employees with law degrees, when those numbers receive calls. Is spoofing numbers not illegal yet?
Fines for these companies isn't going to deter them now or in the future. Prison sentences for the HMFICs.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stop being such a Boomer and quit answering your phone
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to figure out if my 72 Super Beetle had a warranty in the first place
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dox them and let the American public do the rest.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: $300 Million? Make that a class action, and we'll all get about 7 cents. Just got my notice about teh Equifax Data Breach settlement. I'm looking at a nifty $5.20. Drinks are on me!!


But the lawyers who started the class action got millions, that's what it was all about. Giving money to people like you was just an annoyance to them.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was in the Intensive Care Unit and got a car warranty call on my room phone!  I pressed the number to connect me to a representative.  He just asked for the make and model of my car.  What he got was terse demand to why he thought he had the right to endanger my life by interfering hospital operations.  His response: click.  Ten seconds later the other phone in the room rang.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrSplifferton: Dox them and let the American public do the rest.


Declare them entirely outside the protection of law. Also do that with other scammers and the like, especially the ones who prey on senior citizens and other vulnerable people.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
wait yall were annoyed by the robocalls? i always picked up, opted for the operator, then aggressively tried to sell them an extended warranty for their car.

they all got angry and hung up on me.  it hurt my feelings, i was just trying to help them.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
meanwhile i get weekly death threats via phone calls and a swatting attempt every month and the FBI says "let us know when you are killed, or there is an attempt"
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.