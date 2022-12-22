 Skip to content
(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   How witches, pagans, and Wiccans celebrate the winter holidays? No, not by turning you into a newt   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
49
    More: Interesting, Wicca, Yule, Christmas, Winter solstice, Christmas tree, Winter Solstice, Yule ritual, church-like  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taking the Polar Bear Plunge and seeing if they float?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would assume that, like most religions, they light something on fire, eat a feast, and get drunk.

I mean, they're not weirdos like Jehovah's Witnesses.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll get better.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just make sh*t up and pretend it's what has been happening for thousands of years?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: They just make sh*t up and pretend it's what has been happening for thousands of years?


No, that's Christianity.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speak for yourself.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same way they always have.  By making stuff up out of whole cloth and expecting everyone to believe it some sort of ancient wisdom passed down from antiquity.

/ NTTAWWT
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: They just make sh*t up and pretend it's what has been happening for thousands of years?


Well, that's what pretty much every other religion does.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll be able to tell who's read their Ronald Hutton and who hasn't pretty easily in this thread.
 
Adam64
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Merry Winter Solstice, you thieving Christian bastards.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Going by the picture:  Invented culture, candles, vagina paintings.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.


You've been working hard at it lately, dude, what gives?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Speak for yourself.
[Fark user image 612x407]


You'll get better.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well if no them, Subby, who did?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.


Happy Solstice, Weave!  Hubby and I had a fire in our old but newly repointed (as in he refilled mortar in the gaps between bricks of our patio fireplace) to celebrate.  So much fun, we might do it again tonight (San Fernando valley here: we're experiencing above normal temps).  I hope you have a good one!
 
groppet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Send in the witchfinder general

Why Christmas Should Be ILLEGAL
Youtube iA0vD2Qgdqk
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: You've been working hard at it lately, dude, what gives?


Being pagan? Well...I suppose that's one way to look at it.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm mostly just here for arguments about how liking an aesthetic and feeling that you're nicer than Christianity means that anyone who asks you for evidence of your claims is a bigot.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Weaver95: Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.

Happy Solstice, Weave!  Hubby and I had a fire in our old but newly repointed (as in he refilled mortar in the gaps between bricks of our patio fireplace) to celebrate.  So much fun, we might do it again tonight (San Fernando valley here: we're experiencing above normal temps).  I hope you have a good one!


Blessed be!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

toraque: Herr Flick's Revenge: They just make sh*t up and pretend it's what has been happening for thousands of years?

Well, that's what pretty much every other religion does.


Except every other organized religion has historical documentation and traditions that actually go back thousands of years.
Wicca is made up crap that goes back a few decades.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dancing up by the Dancers with their knickers off.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Weaver95: Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.

You've been working hard at it lately, dude, what gives?


For someone that claims to not be a Christian, he sure can nail himself up on a cross better than most.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

groppet: Send in the witchfinder general


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Who is that imposter?"
 
dryknife
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dance rave

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back when I was trolling AOL profiles, it seems like all the Wiccan chicks were also bi.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.


Oh boy, someone needs to get off their pentagram.

/joking, joking
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.


You expect so hard you end up with people doing it just out of annoyance
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Weaver95: Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.

You expect so hard you end up with people doing it just out of annoyance


No, this place has always been *incredibly* hostile towards non christian religions.

At least most of them also seem to despise authoritarian christian theocracy tho, so there's that.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've read Robert Graves extensively and they're all doing it wrong.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

buravirgil: I've read Robert Graves extensively and they're all doing it wrong.


Feel free to show up at a coven meeting and explain it to them.
I'm sure that'll go over well.
😁
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.


You seem to insult/criticize Christians pretty frequently, and have already done it in this thread.  If you don't want you and your faith to be criticized, perhaps you should learn to STFU.  Otherwise, take it as well as you dish iat.

/atheist who thinks anyone who believes in any faith or spirituality is loony
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Herr Flick's Revenge: They just make sh*t up and pretend it's what has been happening for thousands of years?

No, that's Christianity.


It's all religions. Including yours.
 
Dryad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In my experience they generally drink, celebrate, and have a LOT of sex, so I don't see much room for the boring religions to throw shade.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Weaver95: Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.

You've been working hard at it lately, dude, what gives?


Martyr syndrome. He needs to be a victim to feel happy.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My favorite Wicca

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
will there be orgies?
 
cloverock70
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.


It's only OK when you do it. Amirite?
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wiccans
Fark user imageView Full Size

Blessed be
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: buravirgil: I've read Robert Graves extensively and they're all doing it wrong.

Feel free to show up at a coven meeting and explain it to them.
I'm sure that'll go over well.
😁


Joking, except for having read Graves extensively. I should have closed with /s.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Weaver95: Huh. Actually not a bad article.
Ok, what gives? Usually this place is incredibly hostile towards non christian religions in general, and pagans in particular.

I'm sure someone will be along to insult my faith and call me stupid soon enough. I mean...this IS fark. I expect to be hated.

You expect so hard you end up with people doing it just out of annoyance

No, this place has always been *incredibly* hostile towards non christian religions.

At least most of them also seem to despise authoritarian christian theocracy tho, so there's that.


This place is often hostile to the concept of religion and what it's done to humanity socially, yes.  It is not specifically hostile to non-Christian religions - Christianity gets a ton more flack than anything else (a lot of it is deserved flack) unless it's a terrorism thread and the anti-Islam crowd shows up drooling. What you see regarding Wicca is just what anyone else gets, from Moonies to Presbyterians to Muslims.  You just present as "We are the really persecuted ones!" and it draws fire from the trolls.  Yes, Wicca has been met with shiatty behavior.  So have many other faiths.  Around here few barring the trolls give a shiat which faith you follow - the concept is about 3/4 derided and 1/4 "Ok I have a faith and I'm not a loony" posts - regardless of what flavor
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: toraque: Herr Flick's Revenge: They just make sh*t up and pretend it's what has been happening for thousands of years?

Well, that's what pretty much every other religion does.

Except every other organized religion has historical documentation and traditions that actually go back thousands of years.
Wicca is made up crap that goes back a few decades.


Still beats the Scientologists.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm heathen but I don't consider it a religion. It's just a way of life. I honour the gods but see them as different aspects of being human. And there's mead!
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Christmas is my favorite pagan holiday
//well, and easter & May Day & Valentine's Day & Halloween &...
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I lit two chimes (yellow and green) and burned my wishes with rosemary and eggshell.

/The sun was not eaten and shall return.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Or maybe they have.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: toraque: Herr Flick's Revenge: They just make sh*t up and pretend it's what has been happening for thousands of years?

Well, that's what pretty much every other religion does.

Except every other organized religion has historical documentation and traditions that actually go back thousands of years.
Wicca is made up crap that goes back a few decades.


Doesn't matter how old the bullshiat is, it's *still* bullshiat...
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CheekyMonkey: Doesn't matter how old the bullshiat is, it's *still* bullshiat...


Look, just let us buy herbs and shiny rocks and go about our little rituals in our weird little lives. I promise, we keep to ourselves and we're not trying to pass laws that will mess with your life.

You have every right to be mad about Christianity, as it's cruel and authoritarian. Heathens just be out here dancing around a fire.
 
