(Al Jazeera)   Vladimir Putin claims that the Russian army is getting everything they ask for. Which just means they're asking for dud rockets, rusted tanks, and field rations that expired during Iran-Contra   (aljazeera.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we accept that statement at face value, then Vlad is stealing resources from critical areas of his domestic economy and re-tasked them for military production.
Basically he's robbing peter to pay Paul. That'll work for a little while but you run into trouble back home when you do stuff like this.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They have had all requests for body bags fulfilled... we even have some of the finest mobile crematoriums!" Putin added.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They are certainly asking for something that my officer corps will surely give them..."
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The undertakers of Russia are his biggest supporters.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they ask for an ass-whoopin'?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelensky is not wrong. He said the Russian *government* is getting everything they are asking for, which is true. The rank and file Russian soldier, however, is currently trying to make soup out of roots and boots in his helmet and stirring it with his rusted kalash. The Russian government does not give a shiat about the Russian soldier.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's basically blaming the army for all the failures. If only he'd rode his bear into combat, the troops would have been inspired to glorious victory over the tractors and grandmas of Ukraine.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, by all accounts they are certainly getting what they deserve
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So he's basically blaming the army for all the failures. If only he'd rode his bear into combat, the troops would have been inspired to glorious victory over the tractors and grandmas of Ukraine.


He should have taken a cue from the last Czar and go to the front to take charge, worked out well for him IIRC.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So he's basically blaming the army for all the failures. If only he'd rode his bear into combat, the troops would have been inspired to glorious victory over the tractors and grandmas of Ukraine.


I'm all for Putin heading to the front lines to lead, especially given the accuracy and success that Ukraine's snipers have had.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you decimate all those soldiers from Uzbekistan at her neighbors from the east, there's less of a problem when their countries decide to really leave all Soviet nostalgia in the dumpster and take back territory.

The Russian army isn't that Russian anymore.

Putin is thinning the opposition by invading Ukraine using non-Russian eastern former soviet man power.  He really wants a high death count.   Those countries are going to go after the ethnic Russians living there fairly soon.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can joke about this all you want.  But Zelenskyy came to speak to Congress last night because without additional help, they will lose the war.

Yeah, it's hysterical that the Russian army is made up of losers, convicts, deserters and Methodists.  Yea, it's funny as hell that their equipment is old, rusted to shiat, doesn't work, and explodes like a Ford Pinto when you look at it wrong.

It's so funny that they are still winning the war.  Hysterical.

Clearly something has gone wrong with our math here.  Either the Russians are being beaten back to Russia because they are inept and out of ammo, or the are still winning, and Zelenskyy absolutely needs our help.

So which is it?!
 
zbtop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Essentially he's saying that if the military doesnt have something, blame the MoD, not him. Classic "blame the bad Boyars" move by the modern Tsar.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...the sweet release of death and to serve the cycle of life by fertilizing sunflower fields?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
civilian initiatives, including taking into account criticism and responding correctly, in a timely manner

So...throwing them off of buildings?
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: You can joke about this all you want.  But Zelenskyy came to speak to Congress last night because without additional help, they will lose the war.

Yeah, it's hysterical that the Russian army is made up of losers, convicts, deserters and Methodists.  Yea, it's funny as hell that their equipment is old, rusted to shiat, doesn't work, and explodes like a Ford Pinto when you look at it wrong.

It's so funny that they are still winning the war.  Hysterical.

Clearly something has gone wrong with our math here.  Either the Russians are being beaten back to Russia because they are inept and out of ammo, or the are still winning, and Zelenskyy absolutely needs our help.

So which is it?!


Russia is a punch drunk boxer dead on his feet but too stupid to go down while he continues to swing.

Putin is determined to conquer Ukraine if it short dicks every Cossack in the Caucasus, and so it turns out you can do a lot of damage if you intend to turn your nation into a funeral pyre to achieve those aims.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He also claims he's at war with NATO, russia did not start the not-a-war, russia is winning the not-a-war they didn't start, and the not-a-war is not a war.

With Vladimir the Incompetent, everything he asserts is the polar opposite of reality.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fano: durbnpoisn: You can joke about this all you want.  But Zelenskyy came to speak to Congress last night because without additional help, they will lose the war.

Yeah, it's hysterical that the Russian army is made up of losers, convicts, deserters and Methodists.  Yea, it's funny as hell that their equipment is old, rusted to shiat, doesn't work, and explodes like a Ford Pinto when you look at it wrong.

It's so funny that they are still winning the war.  Hysterical.

Clearly something has gone wrong with our math here.  Either the Russians are being beaten back to Russia because they are inept and out of ammo, or the are still winning, and Zelenskyy absolutely needs our help.

So which is it?!

Russia is a punch drunk boxer dead on his feet but too stupid to go down while he continues to swing.

Putin is determined to conquer Ukraine if it short dicks every Cossack in the Caucasus, and so it turns out you can do a lot of damage if you intend to turn your nation into a funeral pyre to achieve those aims.


So is that the answer to my question?  That Russia could win, but all they would win is a smoldering pile of bodies?

Okay.  I can see that as being a reasonable response.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: You can joke about this all you want.  But Zelenskyy came to speak to Congress last night because without additional help, they will lose the war.

Yeah, it's hysterical that the Russian army is made up of losers, convicts, deserters and Methodists.  Yea, it's funny as hell that their equipment is old, rusted to shiat, doesn't work, and explodes like a Ford Pinto when you look at it wrong.

It's so funny that they are still winning the war.  Hysterical.

Clearly something has gone wrong with our math here.  Either the Russians are being beaten back to Russia because they are inept and out of ammo, or the are still winning, and Zelenskyy absolutely needs our help.

So which is it?!


You have an odd definition of "winning".

The US could have stayed in Afghanistan indefinitely, killing everyone who came up against them (20:1 ratio for Afghans killed vs US killed), but the US was never going to "win" that war.  We saw that in Vietnam.  Russia saw it in Afghanistan as well.

Russia would have to assign a significant part of its military to occupy Ukraine, and would suffer constant losses to partisan attacks, IED, etc.  That ain't winning.  How long could Vlad keep a lid on the folks at home with constant losses, and a huge drain of money and resources?

Meanwhile, sanctions would remain in place and the massive brain drain would continue.

Maybe you're talking about "winning" in the Pyrrhic sense, because Russia will never restore the illusion of being a world power once the fighting stops.  They don't have the people or money.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: You can joke about this all you want.  But Zelenskyy came to speak to Congress last night because without additional help, they will lose the war.

Yeah, it's hysterical that the Russian army is made up of losers, convicts, deserters and Methodists.  Yea, it's funny as hell that their equipment is old, rusted to shiat, doesn't work, and explodes like a Ford Pinto when you look at it wrong.

It's so funny that they are still winning the war.  Hysterical.

Clearly something has gone wrong with our math here.  Either the Russians are being beaten back to Russia because they are inept and out of ammo, or the are still winning, and Zelenskyy absolutely needs our help.

So which is it?!


You are begging the question by predicating everything on your assertion that Russia is winning.
Here is where they are now

Here is what they have lost to date

As a reminder, Putin's initial objectives were to "break the Ukrainian military, remove the central government and annex an element of Ukraine to be absorbed into a wider Russia".

I'm not sure how you twist this into Russia winning.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: You can joke about this all you want.  But Zelenskyy came to speak to Congress last night because without additional help, they will lose the war.

Yeah, it's hysterical that the Russian army is made up of losers, convicts, deserters and Methodists.  Yea, it's funny as hell that their equipment is old, rusted to shiat, doesn't work, and explodes like a Ford Pinto when you look at it wrong.

It's so funny that they are still winning the war.  Hysterical.

Clearly something has gone wrong with our math here.  Either the Russians are being beaten back to Russia because they are inept and out of ammo, or the are still winning, and Zelenskyy absolutely needs our help.

So which is it?!


Let's see. They tried to take Kyiv, got their asses handed to them and ran back to RU. They got kicked out of Karkhiv with huge losses of manpower and equipment. Then they were forced out of Kherson and had to retreat to the left bank of the Dnipro. Meanwhile, they've been attacking Bakhmut relentlessly for months with little to no success. By what possible metric can you conclude that they are "winning?" Civilian casualties? War crimes?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Zelensky is not wrong. He said the Russian *government* is getting everything they are asking for, which is true. The rank and file Russian soldier, however, is currently trying to make soup out of roots and boots in his helmet and stirring it with his rusted kalash. The Russian government does not give a shiat about the Russian soldier.


The Russian government is Putin & his billionaire buddies who've been looting the country since the 90s. Their "government" has been doing extremely well. The parts of the government that don't do well fall down stairs onto bullets while drinking polonium tea.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: edmo: So he's basically blaming the army for all the failures. If only he'd rode his bear into combat, the troops would have been inspired to glorious victory over the tractors and grandmas of Ukraine.

I'm all for Putin heading to the front lines to lead, especially given the accuracy and success that Ukraine's snipers have had.


Imagine how many salutes he would get up there on the front lines!

He would be treated like a hero and a leader.  The most important person out there!

I bet that would really boost his morale ...

... Briefly.
 
