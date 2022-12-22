 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   The Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia's coal-rolling aircraft carrier, seems to be smoking a bit more than usual   (newsweek.com) divider line
56
    More: Amusing, Russia, Aircraft carrier, Russian Navy, Russia's only aircraft carrier, far north-west of Russia, Admiral Kuznetsov, renovation of the vessel, Barents Sea port city of Murmansk  
•       •       •

1386 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 1:50 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can Russia even afford to take that thing out for a cruise? Carriers are expensive to operate, and Russia is kinda broke these days.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.


Yeah, I had the same reaction.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least the front didn't fall off.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.

Yeah, I had the same reaction.


No one cares about its aircraft carriers.  It is the bombers and submarines that are worrisome.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That POS made it back to Murmansk after an embarrassing Mediterranean cruise where it looked like it might sink or go cripple?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.

Yeah, I had the same reaction.


Actually, I had that thought years ago. The one thing I can't wrap my head around is how a nation would launch an invasion of another country while their entire aircraft carrier fleet was out of commission... Sure, their entire fleet consists of just one carrier, but I still can't believe you'd start a war without a carrier.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Again?
 
kayariy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's been in dry dock since 2018? It's been that long since it rolled coal off the coast of England?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Again. It caught fire again. Fires in 2019 and 2009, IIRC, as well...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A fire broke out on the flagship of the Russian Navy, according to local media reports.

Nah, they're just in a hurry.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There is nyet to worry about, comrades.  The glorious Soviet Russian aircraft carrier is simply undergoing unscheduled metal alloy thermal reconfiguration to make it sink unsinkable.  Very soon it will be underway again to pollute dominate the high seas and put fear into heart of superior capitalist American Navy!
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tentacle: At least the front didn't fall off.


... yet
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For the record, I think we're going to hate this remake of Dukes of Hazzard

d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Clarence Brown: Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.

Yeah, I had the same reaction.

Actually, I had that thought years ago. The one thing I can't wrap my head around is how a nation would launch an invasion of another country while their entire aircraft carrier fleet was out of commission... Sure, their entire fleet consists of just one carrier, but I still can't believe you'd start a war without a carrier.


An aircraft carrier is kind of superfluous if the country you're invading is your immediate neighbour.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.


"one" is being generous.

Its like your old geezer neighbor, that says he has a sweet '69 Malibu SS in his garage.
In reality, he has a semi rusted resto project, that has been in work for a decade.

.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They've been having some support difficulties.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tentacle: At least the front didn't fall off.


They'd have to change the name to Admiral Kutzitoff.
 
GuyFawkes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tentacle: At least the front didn't fall off.


That won't be a problem. They'll simply tow it outside the environment.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Practical_Draconian: That POS made it back to Murmansk after an embarrassing Mediterranean cruise where it looked like it might sink or go cripple?


Does it being maneuvered by tugs and only using its engines for internal power rather than for propulsion count as a cruise?

Because at this point, Kuznetsov is basically a giant barge moved around by other vessels.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phalamir: Clarence Brown: Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.

Yeah, I had the same reaction.

No one cares about its aircraft carriers.  It is the bombers and submarines that are worrisome.


Those won't survive very long in a shooting war. We've got a lot of stealth aircraft and attack subs that will probably kill them very efficiently.

Based on the general level of competency of the Russian military in the Ukraine theater, the Russian military would get crushed in a head to head with NATO even worse than I figured at this time last year. What Ukraine is getting is out old obsolete stuff like HIMARS. The new stuff would be even more effective at taking out Russians.
 
Psylence
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It has a farking ramp. And you only have one of them. What a world power. Too bad, so sad....
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.


Hey, it takes time to strip everything worth selling out of that hulk.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Actually, I had that thought years ago. The one thing I can't wrap my head around is how a nation would launch an invasion of another country while their entire aircraft carrier fleet was out of commission... Sure, their entire fleet consists of just one carrier, but I still can't believe you'd start a war without a carrier.


The Black Sea is pretty too small for effective use of a carrier group.
Especially when you have a USAF Global Hawk circling overhead all the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Clarence Brown: Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.

Yeah, I had the same reaction.

Actually, I had that thought years ago. The one thing I can't wrap my head around is how a nation would launch an invasion of another country while their entire aircraft carrier fleet was out of commission... Sure, their entire fleet consists of just one carrier, but I still can't believe you'd start a war without a carrier.


It would have played zero role, if it got close enough to launch sorties it would have been in range of Ukrainian missiles and would have been at the bottom of the black sea.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Mikey1969: Clarence Brown: Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.

Yeah, I had the same reaction.

Actually, I had that thought years ago. The one thing I can't wrap my head around is how a nation would launch an invasion of another country while their entire aircraft carrier fleet was out of commission... Sure, their entire fleet consists of just one carrier, but I still can't believe you'd start a war without a carrier.

An aircraft carrier is kind of superfluous if the country you're invading is your immediate neighbour.


Not really. You can still run a ton of operations from a naval position.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: Mikey1969: Clarence Brown: Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.

Yeah, I had the same reaction.

Actually, I had that thought years ago. The one thing I can't wrap my head around is how a nation would launch an invasion of another country while their entire aircraft carrier fleet was out of commission... Sure, their entire fleet consists of just one carrier, but I still can't believe you'd start a war without a carrier.

It would have played zero role, if it got close enough to launch sorties it would have been in range of Ukrainian missiles and would have been at the bottom of the black sea.


Not according to Russia. They were gonna wipe the floor with the Ukrainians, so I'm surprised they didn't send this, if nothing more than to LOOK menacing.

Then, your scenario would have come in to play. But at the time, Russia was sure they'd be dominant. Silly Russia...
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The more we see the problems they're having with Kuznetsov, the more I'm thinking we should have just given them what was left Bonhomme Richard after the fire.  They'd probably have spent hundreds of billions of rubles trying to make something of that burned-out hulk only to have two ships that weren't even sea-worthy, let alone mission-capable.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Russia's threat is nukes
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: phalamir: Clarence Brown: Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.

Yeah, I had the same reaction.

No one cares about its aircraft carriers.  It is the bombers and submarines that are worrisome.

Those won't survive very long in a shooting war. We've got a lot of stealth aircraft and attack subs that will probably kill them very efficiently.

Based on the general level of competency of the Russian military in the Ukraine theater, the Russian military would get crushed in a head to head with NATO even worse than I figured at this time last year. What Ukraine is getting is out old obsolete stuff like HIMARS. The new stuff would be even more effective at taking out Russians.


There will not be a shooting war with the US or NATO.  There will be a nuclear war.  And those things don't have to survive very long when the entire human population will be gone in an hour or so
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tentacle: At least the front didn't fall off.


A fire?  on an aircraft Carrier? In dry dock?
Is this common?
Oh, chance in a million
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Clarence Brown: Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.

Yeah, I had the same reaction.

Actually, I had that thought years ago. The one thing I can't wrap my head around is how a nation would launch an invasion of another country while their entire aircraft carrier fleet was out of commission... Sure, their entire fleet consists of just one carrier, but I still can't believe you'd start a war without a carrier.


They didn't even stabilize the warp field or construct additional pylons
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Russia's threat is nukes


Does Russia look like a country in possession of functional nuclear weapons?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Clarence Brown: Notabunny: Russia has -one- aircraft carrier? And it's been in dry dock for four years? The US's $1.64T military budget makes sense now.

Yeah, I had the same reaction.

Actually, I had that thought years ago. The one thing I can't wrap my head around is how a nation would launch an invasion of another country while their entire aircraft carrier fleet was out of commission... Sure, their entire fleet consists of just one carrier, but I still can't believe you'd start a war without a carrier.


Most nations on Earth are theoretically adjacent to each other through enough acts of lebensraum.  The US is odd in the fact that it has to cross water to get to more than about twenty nations.  China, could, for example, hand every citizen a stick and tell them "Go forth, my minions!", and sans nukes, simply bullet-sponge the rest of Afro-Eurasia and beat them to death with the sticks.  The US could maybe get to Panama on the same trick.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The biggest problem that Russia presents to Ukraine from the Black Sea, specifically, are its Kilo-class submarines, supported more broadly by its vast land-based arsenal of ICBMs.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: The Black Sea is pretty too small for effective use of a carrier group.


They used to say the same thing about the Persian Gulf prior to Gulf War v1.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: DigitalDirt: Russia's threat is nukes

Does Russia look like a country in possession of functional nuclear weapons?


They have about 6,000 nuclear warheads. If fully 98% of them failed - highly unlikely - that would still be 120 functional nuclear warheads. And that's just the ones they'd launch, that's not including the ones we'd send in response when they launched. And most of ours would probably work, even if most of theirs didn't.

It won't take all 6,000 working Russian nuclear warheads to fark up our biosphere, and end human civilization.
 
6655321
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did Russia hire the same company that was doing work on Notre Dame cathedral a few years ago using displaced  Ukraine citizens to do the work?
 
fat boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably be faster to raise and salvage the Oriskany
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: DigitalDirt: Russia's threat is nukes

Does Russia look like a country in possession of functional nuclear weapons?


Yes.  Both the US and Soviet nuclear stockpiles were massively over-sized.  The idea of MAD is that survival isn't possible, even if most of the other guy's arsenal were complete duds.  Even if a tenth of Russia's nukes are still operable, we're all toast*.  And even if only a tenth of that hits a target, that would easy wipe out the major population and economic centers of the US - unless you personally live in Moose-Diddler North Dakota, you're still gonna die (and you'll die soon enough from the fallout and nuclear winter even if you do live in Mosse-Diddler.

*US policy would be to assume all Russian nukes are live and set out its entire arsenal in response.  So, if even one Russian nuke works, we all die.  MAD was designed specifically to dissuade a bunch of US Air Force psychotics in the 50s who had raging hard-ons to start a global nuclear war.  There is no "flag football" option or we would have all been turned into ash before 1960.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did they never locate the nuclear wessels?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: For the record, I think we're going to hate this remake of Dukes of Hazzard

[d.newsweek.com image 790x536]


If the Russian Naval Air Forces are properly re-outfitted I wouldn't mind:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They ought to tow it down to the Black Sea so the Ukrainians can help upgrade it to "Submarine" status.
 
antidisestablishmentarianism
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 850x386]


How many times has this happened now? What makes this one funnier is it happened while it was in dry dock getting repaired.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Ukraine said it hit the vessel with Neptune missiles, causing it to sink with the loss of up to 250 sailors. Russia denied the Ukrainian version of events, saying the vessel sank after a fire on board detonated ammunition."

Russians going with the Elon Musk defense.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Practical_Draconian: That POS made it back to Murmansk after an embarrassing Mediterranean cruise where it looked like it might sink or go cripple?


Me, every time someone mentions Murmansk:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.