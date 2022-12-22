 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   There are only two things I can't stand, the godless and the Dutch, but I repeat myself
28
28 Comments
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're not giving up on religion. They're abandoning Christianity because it's a toxic hell out of lies and hypocrisy.

Opinions will no doubt vary.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

"In 2021, 58 percent of the Dutch population aged 15 or older did not consider themselves to belong to a religious denomination or philosophical group," the CBS said on Thursday.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is no problem with this. Good morals do not require a religious underpinning
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who are the Dutch?

What is Holland? SEINFELD
Farking Canuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yay.

Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

And if you take ANY journalists at face value when covering religion, you're going get lied to a lot.
Because almost none of them know what they're talking about...and most journalists take clergy at their word.
That's why so many people got raped and nobody ever caught on.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Better Off Ted Veronica and The Dutch
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can't wait until religion is mostly dead. Because then all the atheists on fark will have to find another explanation for all the world's problems.
 
groverpm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I'm not bumping into lots of white Buddhists, Sikhs, or Hindus here. There are even fewer Muslims while Islam, though a tiny percentage, continues to grow in other European countries.

As for that "opinions will no doubt vary," that's a "please don't challenge my opinion" if every I saw one.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Religion is used to justify conflict in a person's life. Less conflict, less religion. I suspect there is a strong correlation between a country's ranking on the Global Country Happiness Index, and each country's "religiousness".
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know in the US, TV preachers have pushed many away. So whats their excuse?
 
groverpm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I'm confused. Are you, as your handle suggests, a farking Canadian or one of those godless Heathens (nttawwt)?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

So what you're saying is that they're giving up on religion.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I blame internet dating.  About the only religious group teeming with babes to meet these days is WICA.    Your tastes may vary.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A few years back, I visited my company's office in Amsterdam and had lunch with a guy I previously knew only through emails. I don't recall how it came up, but at one point he shared his thoughts on religion - basically that he thinks it's a flaming pile of horseshiat. He then seemed to remember that I'm from the US and asked, somewhat sheepishly, if I was religious. He was relived when I scoffed at the mere suggestion.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's a brave stance for a country that's mostly below sea level to take.
 
lefty248
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark religion. Life is for living.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
/Funny, he doesn't look Dutch
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why are there so few religious peoplle in the Netherlands? Simply, most of their previous  religious nutjobs emigrated to the USA.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's weird that you think christianity is the only religion that exists.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

They're not converting to other religions.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

So if they are giving up Christianity for another religion, what religions are now most Dutch practicing?  Is it now a Muslim country like all the far right wingers proclaim?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

If you say so.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a friend his question for religious types: what's more believable? An all seeing, mystical being that controls the universe or Bigfoot?

I landed on Bigfoot
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Besides, all religions are toxic hells of lies and hypocrisy.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Citation needed
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't have enough money to be a Christian
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

What kind of soap do you use to scrub your brain?
 
