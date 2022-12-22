 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Is Santa Claus buried in Ireland? Wait, Santa is dead?   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Saint Nicholas, Santa Claus, ruins of St Nicholas Church tower, Christmas, Father Christmas, human inhabitants of Jerpoint Park, Cemetery, family home of Maeve  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 22 Dec 2022 at 11:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
riotfest.orgView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Way to ruin Christmas, subby.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Youtube XRQYJ4ilaqs
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Saint Nick is buried in a lot of different places. He's a fairly well-documented early church leader aside from all the legends about him. Guys like that were a source of a lot of relics. It's not that he's buried in one place, pieces of him are buried in a lot of different places, thanks to a tradition of sanctifying Catholic Churches with relics.
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kinda-dead.  Every year he rises from his grave to feast on the bones of the naughty.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Santa Claus is DEAD.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Irish will tell you a tale about pretty much anything, particularly if you're drinking.   My favorite was the drunks that convinced me Roman arches were developed here, and then taken back to Italy.

So yes, St. Nick of Myra, a guy that was dead a century before St. Patrick showed up on Irish shores, is buried in Ireland, folks.   I swear this is true.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If God can be an Englishman, why couldn'tSanty be an Irishman?
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Bloody Stools - Santa Is Dead
Youtube A8iGW_QCB-0
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Santa is in Ireland. He's not dead; he's just drunk. We'll wake him up and get some coffee into him in two days. All will be well.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*Finland

lastmovieoutpost.comView Full Size



/DRTFA
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Word on the street is he is a mushroom. So technically buried I guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basscomm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course Santa Claus is dead, who do you think is buried at the Santa Claus Cemetery?
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Something red and white moves under a massive piles of bottles in a Dublin alley and ppl get weird ideas.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.