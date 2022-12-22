 Skip to content
(Federal Bureau of Investigation)   Today in history: This guy and his attempt at blowing up a plane in mid-air is the reason why you have to take off your shoes to get through security at the airport   (fbi.gov)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This post sponsored by:
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

Not just for athletes, anymore. Tinactin fixes that funky foot feeling after walking barefoot over the same spot 150,000 other people walk barefoot daily.

Available at pharmacies everywhere!

[That company probably has a bronze bust of Richard Harris in their lobby]
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He failed and no one has tried yet. And the TSA hasn't caught anyone trying to do it either.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No one else has tried shoes.

December 25, 2009: Underwear Bomber Fails to Blow Up Plane - History and Headlines

The problem with these is that the attempts all involve security outside of the US, not TSA. In order to accurately spot attempts, there would need to be a heavy reliance on surveillance or overbearing security searches. The only thing that has kept air travel safe from such attempts have been the ineptitude of the people trying to pull off the attacks or luck as was the case with Daallo Airlines Flight 159.

U.S. official says bomb appears to have caused explosion on Daallo Airlines plane over Somalia - CBS News

From a personal perspective, an internal conspiracy would present more of a danger than a passenger trying to sneak something through.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cargo is still not screened.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: barefoot


I mean, if you go to the airport with shoes but without socks, that's kinda on you at this point

/unless they make you take off your socks too?
//wouldn't surprise me at this point
///haven't flown in awhile
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

People complain about removing their shoes. Imagine the outrage if we all had to remove our underwear.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can we also get the guy that prevents us from bringing liquids in bottles larger than 4oz? and start shoving them up his bunghole and down his throat  until he dies?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you can leave your hat on.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were driving up from DC to Boston for the Holidays, and stopped at a hotel near the airport (close to friends and family). People kept asking us if we were on that flight with that guy, and we kept answering "What flight? What guy?"

/csb
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing he didn't try to give everyone measles on the flight or we'd still all be wearing masks!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"During the flight, Reid tried to detonate his shoes, but he struggled to light the fuse."

When the shoes labeled "ACME" failed to explode, Reid was detained. The Captain of the flight was quoted as saying, "Meep meep!" before kicking up a cloud of dust as he ran back to the cockpit.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been a while, but IIRC there was an article back then saying there was basically no chance his shoes would have detonated as set up. (Not for want of trying)
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/csb


I have met the flight attendant that was first to grapple with the shoe bomber.

/ Another csb
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The one ridiculous TSA policy that gets me is the removal of belts for scanning. Was there even a single incidence of a belt bomber? I have no hips and basically have to wear a belt all the time. Go through the detector and asked to raise arms which were keeping my pants up and then insta drop trau much to everyone's delight
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can deal with having to take off my shoes, but having to take off my underpants every time I go through security is tiresome.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

was this even actually a real thing or did some government jamoke just watch Die Hard 3 and have a panic attack
 
TSA agent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

We have always been told that it was dampness in his shoes (from wearing them in rainy weather, and perspiration) that caused the fuse to not light. We have been told if he had a torch lighter, the shoes would have easily detonated and blown a substantial hole in the side of the plane.

That's one reason torch lighters are banned from planes according to our training.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yes, in 2006 there was a foiled plot to bomb numerous trans-Atlantic flights. It was going to be another type of operation like 9/11, but with foreign aircraft traveling from Europe to the USA all bombed while over the Atlantic Ocean. If my memory is correct, up to a dozen aircraft were to be targeted all on one day.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know what really grinds my gears?

But seriously, can the TSA get it's shiate together in some kind of uniform manner?

Shoes off here, shoes on there, laptops and iPad in one bin. No, separate bins for them over at this airport.

//and the funniest thing is when I ask something like "shows on or off?" they start screeching like a howler monkey that "It's ALWAYS shoes off"

///even though the same airport told every to leave shoes on the week before  (ATL fwiw)
 
TSA agent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

berylman: The one ridiculous TSA policy that gets me is the removal of belts for scanning


You are not REQUIRED to remove your belt for screening, but it is SUGGESTED.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

swankywanky: But seriously, can the TSA get it's shiate together in some kind of uniform manner?


Never. Different airports have different equipment and are doing different screening at different lanes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They make you take off your shoes; do they even look at your shoes?

/ haven't flown anywhere since '95
 
TSA agent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: They make you take off your shoes; do they even look at your shoes?


Shoes go through X-ray machines for this reason.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also, I've had shoes that fell apart like that.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember the underwear bomber who only succeeded in burning off his own dick?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Okay, thanks.  I was picturing them putting then in a little tray, like they do with your wallet and keys at the courthouse metal detector
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The UK is moving to do away with this rule, so maybe the rest of the world will follow suit before long?

https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexledsom/2022/12/20/uk-to-end-100ml-rule-on-liquids-in-hand-luggage-on-planes/?sh=12d104c657fd
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's theater.
The attempt to blow up a plane with liquids was pretty much scientifically impossible yet my bag gets flagged every time I accidentally leave a water bottle in it, and I have to dump my water before going through security, and unless I am checking a bag, I can't bring beer home that I find on a trip.
It's an f'ing joke and it needs to end.
The TSA does little to nothing except create the perception of safety while horribly slowing us down and inconveniencing us. And with that, the terrorists won.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

That's interesting considering that part of my job is to screen cargo on aircraft.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Is this an argument against the policy, or for it? Could go either way, really.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure the Jay Leno's of the day all made that joke when the underwear bomber was caught.

That said, the underwear bomber is the reason that we have the full-body 3D-imaging X-rays at US airports now.
 
HempHead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

That's interesting considering that part of my job is to screen cargo on aircraft.


Do you look in the coffins?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We were flying out of Honolulu several years ago.  We get to the "take off your shoes"  point of security and some airport worker comes up to me and says I've been chosen to not have to take off my shoes and could bypass the line.  My husband was not.   So I said I'd wait in line with him.   I was wearing those cheap rubber thongs because of the "take off your shoes" thing anyway.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Problem already solved here!
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

That's just it--it WASN'T a thing! It was some guy in Pakistan that the CIA picked up off of internet chatter.  He flew to the UK w/some Tang & some batteries, so they used that to get MI5 to bug his phone & apt.  Then they heard he was drilling the bottom out of a soda can and they arrested him for making bombs.  No attempt was ever made to actually make any bomb, no bombs were found, and nobody was hurt by the drilled-out soda can.  But, since someone tied to the 9/11 hijackings once actually succeeded in smuggling a liquid bomb onto a plane in 1994, it was decided that nobody was allowed to bring liquids on anymore.  But we can still overheat our laptops so that the lithium batteries explode..
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure that there are quite a few people would probably love to pay to legally remove their underwear and exhibit themselves at airport security check points.  TSA check-in would be an entirely different kind of flying experience altogether.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size


Take off shoes?

Oh, people who fly infrequently enough to not have TSA-Pre?

Yeah, please keep them over there in the "I don't know how to empty my pockets before I get to the belt" lane please.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Do you look in the coffins?


Not going to give a play by play, but everything that comes through our area is scanned. Different layers and different approaches to detect different types of threats.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Also, I'm not TSA so I cannot answer for what they do or don't do.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Get precheck.

No shoe removal. No belt removal.  Shorter line.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dude, I bring beer back from every trip.  Usually I pack a second collapsable bag in my bag and try to carefully pack the beers for maximum cushioning between the two bags.  I've rolled many (clean) socks over glass bottles.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

berylman: The one ridiculous TSA policy that gets me is the removal of belts for scanning. Was there even a single incidence of a belt bomber? I have no hips and basically have to wear a belt all the time. Go through the detector and asked to raise arms which were keeping my pants up and then insta drop trau much to everyone's delight


Wait, wait.

Zzziiip...


Okay, now tell us more.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

"TSA check-in would be an entirely different kind of flying experience."
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
what's really frustrating are the people going through security who don't know what they're doing. c'mon! there are ample signs and usually an agent yelling out what you need to do in order to make this an efficient process.

so, as mentioned, TSA Pre-Check is the way to go.

it's not TSA it's the farking idiots who aren't listening or reading what to do or flat out not doing it in a timely manner. I wish TSA had the power to 'Soup Nazi" those people, "no flight for you!".
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

csb: my mother is a germaphobe and had already made that extrapolation of "walking a mile in 150k other people's shoes" feet tracks.  We took a family trip together.  We got to the airport and at the TSA check point, she takes off her shoes and we see she's wearing sandwich baggies over her socks.  She goes through the check-point, removes and tosses the baggies and puts her shoes back on, her socks never touching airport floor.  Have to admit, there's probably a few airports I'd want to do this myself, if I'd thought of it.

My father later told me that she came up with this on the fly on an earlier trip.  She had rubber-banded 2 Kroger grocery bags over her socks.  Because the bags weren't clear and as my father later related to me, "they said it looked weird," she got pulled out of line and told to remove the bags.  She refused because she didn't want to stand on the floor in her bare socks.  The guys radioed apparently for more help and it was becoming a scene as my mother neared hysterics, "do I look like a terrorist!!"  My father had gone through the checkpoint at that point and they finally allowed him to pass her shoes over the barrier to another agent.  After more inspection, she was given the shoes and they watched her remove the grocery bags.  No explosives found.

/csb
 
TSA agent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Work here long enough and you'll learn the rules:
1. Avoid eye contact
2. Never reveal your full name
3. Accept nothing They offer to you
4. Never agree or disagree with anything They say
5. Never apologize, because to say you are sorry creates a debt owed to Them
6. Under no circumstances do you thank Them
7. Remember They cannot read signs printed in human languages, no matter how big the font
8. Remember They cannot understand simple instructions in English and that words normal people understand have entirely unwritten, unknown definitions that only They know
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Now you're just going to make the line longer
 
dywed88
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I believe that they tell you to remove your belt because the vast majority of buckles are metal and there are a lot of dumbasses that will say their belt is fine and then trip the metal detectors wasting even more of everybody's time.
 
