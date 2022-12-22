 Skip to content
Day 302 of WW3: Ukrainian President Zelensky expressed gratitude for US support in an impassioned address to Congress. He told lawmakers that their support "is not charity" but an investment in democracy. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion
    Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit, Russia, military support, Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu, President Putin, Biden administration  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whelp, my bets are on John Hopoate in Troops, and JustSurfin in Tanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invest in democracy
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x318]


is that the new firehouse pole that goes down to the BDSM dungeon?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x318]

is that the new firehouse pole that goes down to the BDSM dungeon?


yes. do not speak to the fireman.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how TFG, taking time off from his side gigs as cowboy, astronaut, etc., thought he would be able to intimidate this man.

Stand with Ukraine!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's becoming very clear which Republicans are working directly for the Russian government and which are just in it for the "fark Biden" sentiment.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100k+
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Congratulations to Private First Class Yuri Yuriovitch, who was lucky enough to be the coveted one hundred thousandth Russian soldier killed in action in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine! This fine fellow collected his winning ticket delivered by a 155 millimeter artillery shell courtesy of a M777 howitzer, and his next-of-kin will collect a brand new Lada Granta, a custom washing machine with only a few raccoon scratches on it, and a lifetime supply of Gopnik Spice Coffee from Stars Coffee! A very special memorial service will be held next Thursday or as soon as anyone can collect enough of Yuri's remains to have something to bury.

* In other news, it has come to our attention that Svetlana the Weather Girl who reports from the Weather Center here on Russia One does not actually exist and has instead been a long-running figment of our imaginations here at the studio. While this news fills us with sadness, especially considering how well she fills out her dress, it is important to note that the former weather forecaster Tom will not be brought back on as imaginary Svetlana had been promoted over him for being better at her job than he was. Also, this does raise disturbing questions which will be brought up in the next all-hands meeting as to exactly whom Yuri was having sex with in the production booth.

* While many rumors may be passed around by unscrupulous actors among the nefarious Fifth Columnists in Russia, the truth is that the cruise missiles developed and deployed utilizing the Tamagotchi AI smuggled in from the West are not seeking and destroying our forces out of love and a nurturing instinct brought on by the enforced training regimen from Mrs. Ivanovitch's Third Grade Classroom so much as they are seeking to avenge her hateful presence. Honestly, rumor among third graders is that she would literally shiat bats in rage whenever the crayons were not put away according to her meticulous instruction, as and such some occasional friendly fire incidents are to be expected. Mrs. Ivanovitch is according to latest reports spitting bile and acid at anyone walking near the Wholesome Tykes and Missile Production Facility #47 in Vladivostock.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x318]

is that the new firehouse pole that goes down to the BDSM dungeon?

yes. do not speak to the fireman.


is he standing in an inflatable kiddie pool?

those were the only people in dungeons i never even made eye contact with, much less spoke to.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So while Zelenskyy is addressing the American Government, in their language, wearing his green hoodie emblazoned with the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Trident, his military back home might've crossed the 100k threshold of orcs harvested.

Also, as someone who's learned languages and watches people struggle with language every day, Zelenskyy, with his english ability, did a very daring and brave thing. His english is not great, yet he went up there, live, in front of some of the most powerful people in the world, and made his appeal in english.  That was not easy. And i bet the majority of monolingual 'mericans watching him didn't even realize how taxing and difficult the thing was that he was doing actually is.

Talk about doing "whatever it takes"; he put himself out there, expressing gratitude, exuding defiance, appealing to solidarity & common values... and pulls it off.

Can this man GET any more awesome?

no. no he cant. its literally not possible to be more awesome than Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Locals report that in Kakhovka, a car belonging allegedly to Russian appointed head of Lyubymivka Andriy Shtepa, burned down.
Probably he also burned down along with his car, but so far this is not certain
(place where car burned is marked with a dot)https://t.co/6E5U5EcXwQ pic.twitter.com/EtCZvoYGzl
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 22, 2022
 
johnphantom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wanna know when we are going to cut the Russians off from the internet.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: So while Zelenskyy is addressing the American Government, in their language, wearing his green hoodie emblazoned with the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Trident, his military back home might've crossed the 100k threshold of orcs harvested.

Also, as someone who's learned languages and watches people struggle with language every day, Zelenskyy, with his english ability, did a very daring and brave thing. His english is not great, yet he went up there, live, in front of some of the most powerful people in the world, and made his appeal in english.  That was not easy. And i bet the majority of monolingual 'mericans watching him didn't even realize how taxing and difficult the thing was that he was doing actually is.

Talk about doing "whatever it takes"; he put himself out there, expressing gratitude, exuding defiance, appealing to solidarity & common values... and pulls it off.Can this man GET any more awesome?no. no he cant. its literally not possible to be more awesome than Volodymyr Zelenskyy.


I currently live in the South. He has a better grasp of English than some people I come into contact with every day
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I wanna know when we are going to cut the Russians off from the internet.


I'm wondering if we've already hit the Russians with a variant of Stuxnet (or something similar) and are just waiting to see how long it takes for the Russians to catch on.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: So while Zelenskyy is addressing the American Government, in their language, wearing his green hoodie emblazoned with the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Trident, his military back home might've crossed the 100k threshold of orcs harvested.

Also, as someone who's learned languages and watches people struggle with language every day, Zelenskyy, with his english ability, did a very daring and brave thing. His english is not great, yet he went up there, live, in front of some of the most powerful people in the world, and made his appeal in english.  That was not easy. And i bet the majority of monolingual 'mericans watching him didn't even realize how taxing and difficult the thing was that he was doing actually is.

Talk about doing "whatever it takes"; he put himself out there, expressing gratitude, exuding defiance, appealing to solidarity & common values... and pulls it off.
Can this man GET any more awesome?
no. no he cant. its literally not possible to be more awesome than Volodymyr Zelenskyy.


In a schitty world over the past 50,60,70 years, finally the we see a leader that makes Churchill seem like a second rate poser. His speech to the GIs in Bakhmut was historic,imho.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x318]

is that the new firehouse pole that goes down to the BDSM dungeon?


Check for lube.  You wouldn't want to make a hard landing on that foot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.


I know you're saying this in jest, but there are many European countries that are worried about Putin's aggressive expansion plans.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Father_Jack: So while Zelenskyy is addressing the American Government, in their language, wearing his green hoodie emblazoned with the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Trident, his military back home might've crossed the 100k threshold of orcs harvested.

Also, as someone who's learned languages and watches people struggle with language every day, Zelenskyy, with his english ability, did a very daring and brave thing. His english is not great, yet he went up there, live, in front of some of the most powerful people in the world, and made his appeal in english.  That was not easy. And i bet the majority of monolingual 'mericans watching him didn't even realize how taxing and difficult the thing was that he was doing actually is.

Talk about doing "whatever it takes"; he put himself out there, expressing gratitude, exuding defiance, appealing to solidarity & common values... and pulls it off.
Can this man GET any more awesome?
no. no he cant. its literally not possible to be more awesome than Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a schitty world over the past 50,60,70 years, finally the we see a leader that makes Churchill seem like a second rate poser. His speech to the GIs in Bakhmut was historic,imho.


The funny thing is that the world over the last 70 years is the least shiatty it's ever been.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 10 to December 16 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
groppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just wait til next week when Putin addresses the GOP at Mara Lago
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Birthday Van
Youtube M1eU6JdcX_Y


Fark the orcs. May they and anyone who supports them be turned into Ukrainian sunflowers
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harlee: Whelp, my bets are on John Hopoate in Troops, and JustSurfin in Tanks.

[Fark user image image 850x429]
[Fark user image image 850x454]
[Fark user image image 850x405]


Guess I went too high...speaking if too high, time to light one up for Ukraine!!
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did anyone catch Gaetz's little "get a load of this guy" smirk as Zelensky walked by? Him and Bobo tried to walk past Capitol Police security and were stopped at the door and turned back. Obviously they made it back in but I can't wonder if it wasn't some plan of theirs to get on camera near the door as Zelensky walked out.

Great speech. There was part where it was obvious he planned to end a powerful sentence and then move quickly into the next one. Of course with the standing up and clapping interrupting...he did a little head tilt "god damn these people...just gotta get through this."
 
Freak da Zilla
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.


We are fighting them here, they're called Republicans. We need to do more to bring bring the trators down.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Clash City Farker: We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.

I know you're saying this in jest, but there are many European countries that are worried about Putin's aggressive expansion plans.


Still worried ?!?

He wouldn't get past Poland.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkKnuckleDos: Harlee: Whelp, my bets are on John Hopoate in Troops, and JustSurfin in Tanks.

[Fark user image image 850x429]
[Fark user image image 850x454]
[Fark user image image 850x405]

Guess I went too high...speaking if too high, time to light one up for Ukraine!!


Indeed.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At work, one guy was talking about the various old weapons Russia has been providing to their troops. I said something about being glad I'm not a Russian soldier, and another guy I work with said "What are you talking about?  Russia is kicking Ukraine's ass. Every thing you see is propaganda.  Putin has accomplished *exactly* what he said he was going to do. He took back the Donbass region which was his initial goal. You need to read the *real* news."

He also says that the government genetically modified mosquitoes to inject you with the covid vaccine, which Bill Gates designed.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Freak da Zilla: Clash City Farker: We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.

We are fighting them here, they're called Republicans. We need to do more to bring bring the trators down.


I thought the Republicans were Nazis.
 
mederu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Zelenskyi in USA | 1,8bln support for Ukrainian army. What are the JDAM bombs?
Youtube kh3IRhn2i6I

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Could Ukraine strike Moscow?
Youtube q9_80trUK2U

Yesterday's Artur
 
mederu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
21 Dec: Russians Try to TRAP KRASNOHORIVKA | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube drSW2W0yMQM

Yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine
 
johnphantom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Freak da Zilla: Clash City Farker: We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.

We are fighting them here, they're called Republicans. We need to do more to bring bring the trators down.

I thought the Republicans were Nazis.


There is a difference between Nazis and Russians??
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 519x551]
[Fark user image 850x792]
[Fark user image 850x1476]


They absolutely smashed through that 100k barrier with 660!
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: DrD'isInfotainment: Father_Jack: So while Zelenskyy is addressing the American Government, in their language, wearing his green hoodie emblazoned with the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Trident, his military back home might've crossed the 100k threshold of orcs harvested.

Also, as someone who's learned languages and watches people struggle with language every day, Zelenskyy, with his english ability, did a very daring and brave thing. His english is not great, yet he went up there, live, in front of some of the most powerful people in the world, and made his appeal in english.  That was not easy. And i bet the majority of monolingual 'mericans watching him didn't even realize how taxing and difficult the thing was that he was doing actually is.

Talk about doing "whatever it takes"; he put himself out there, expressing gratitude, exuding defiance, appealing to solidarity & common values... and pulls it off.
Can this man GET any more awesome?
no. no he cant. its literally not possible to be more awesome than Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a schitty world over the past 50,60,70 years, finally the we see a leader that makes Churchill seem like a second rate poser. His speech to the GIs in Bakhmut was historic,imho.

The funny thing is that the world over the last 70 years is the least shiatty it's ever been.


True
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Father_Jack: So while Zelenskyy is addressing the American Government, in their language, wearing his green hoodie emblazoned with the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Trident, his military back home might've crossed the 100k threshold of orcs harvested.

Also, as someone who's learned languages and watches people struggle with language every day, Zelenskyy, with his english ability, did a very daring and brave thing. His english is not great, yet he went up there, live, in front of some of the most powerful people in the world, and made his appeal in english.  That was not easy. And i bet the majority of monolingual 'mericans watching him didn't even realize how taxing and difficult the thing was that he was doing actually is.

Talk about doing "whatever it takes"; he put himself out there, expressing gratitude, exuding defiance, appealing to solidarity & common values... and pulls it off.
Can this man GET any more awesome?
no. no he cant. its literally not possible to be more awesome than Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a schitty world over the past 50,60,70 years, finally the we see a leader that makes Churchill seem like a second rate poser. His speech to the GIs in Bakhmut was historic,imho.


Link to that speech? There were a few moments he "let the fire out" last night but I think he knew it'd get in the way of trying to convey the message in English.

Nancy held the flag backwards so lock her up.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


This week especially, as many gather with friends and family, Let's remember that this simple act of humanity -This is what Ukraine is fighting for.
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Clash City Farker: We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.

I know you're saying this in jest, but there are many European countries that are worried about Putin's aggressive expansion plans.


My VERY Russian neighbor may have some interesting reactions when Pootie finally goes. He is very anti Ukraine and just glad I have the neighborhood "ranged and sighted" as he doesn't like my St Javelin stuff.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Clash City Farker: We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.

I know you're saying this in jest, but there are many European countries that are worried about Putin's aggressive expansion plans.


As they should be.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkKnuckleDos: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Clash City Farker: We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.

I know you're saying this in jest, but there are many European countries that are worried about Putin's aggressive expansion plans.

My VERY Russian neighbor may have some interesting reactions when Pootie finally goes. He is very anti Ukraine and just glad I have the neighborhood "ranged and sighted" as he doesn't like my St Javelin stuff.


You've made plans to kill your neighbors?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Russian Dude:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cv9gRjQRJE

he's doing short episodes all week
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Clash City Farker: Freak da Zilla: Clash City Farker: We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.

We are fighting them here, they're called Republicans. We need to do more to bring bring the trators down.

I thought the Republicans were Nazis.

There is a difference between Nazis and Russians??


Nazis suck, Russians blow.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harlee: Whelp, my bets are on John Hopoate in Troops, and JustSurfin in Tanks.

[Fark user image 850x429]
[Fark user image 850x454]
[Fark user image 850x405]


Just to be clear, the final numbers will be those REPORTED on the morning of the 25th, or THROUGH the 25th, because the former seems to be how it's being reported?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And one set for the animal lovers:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Freak da Zilla: Clash City Farker: We must fight the Russians in Ukraine so we dont have to fight them here.

We are fighting them here, they're called Republicans. We need to do more to bring bring the trators down.

I thought the Republicans were Nazis.


So are the Russians. Haven't you heard? The Soviet Union was dismantled decades ago and sold piecemeal to crony capitalists (aka Nazis aka oligarchs) waaaay back in the 1990s. Damn, son, get current on the news.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe next they'll invest some in bolstering democracy in the US....

/lol
//narrator.wav
 
jrl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkKnuckleDos: Harlee: Whelp, my bets are on John Hopoate in Troops, and JustSurfin in Tanks.

[Fark user image image 850x429]
[Fark user image image 850x454]
[Fark user image image 850x405]

Guess I went too high...speaking if too high, time to light one up for Ukraine!!


Me too, I took the "what do I want to happen" route. At this point they need
to step it up to a few thousand a day...
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Russian Foreign Ministry:

Russia warns Greece of consequences if Athens decides to transfer Russian S-300 systems to Ukraine.
- Clash Report (@clashreport) December 22, 2022
 
