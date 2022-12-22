 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I must go my planet needs me   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now imagine waking up at 2am to see it bobbing around outside your window.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
China's remake of 99 Luftballoons is not gonna be as fun.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did the owner pitch a fit and have a meltdown, while a calmer person said "Don't worry honey, we'll get you another one"?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Now imagine waking up at 2am to see it bobbing around outside your window.


..... As I was walking through the parking lot....
          .. Of and invisible 7-11...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Now imagine waking up at 2am to see it bobbing around outside your window.


and by "it" you mean subby's mom?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

strapp3r: freakdiablo: Now imagine waking up at 2am to see it bobbing around outside your window.

and by "it" you mean subby's mom?


subby's mom:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was glorious, an almost perfect flight. If you told me they'd planned for it to do it so well I'm not sure I would've believed you.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lol Open-Chan is that because they are always open
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did he die on the way back to his home planet?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn, I was hoping this was going to be about Elon quitting Twitter.

\and everything else, preferably
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You could say..
<puts on sunglasses>
Inflation is getting out of control....

///YEEEEAAAAAAAHHHHHH
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where's the monster from Nope??
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: That was glorious, an almost perfect flight. If you told me they'd planned for it to do it so well I'm not sure I would've believed you.


Yep, the music, the fact that it went right way up after flipping, the OPEN sign it disappeared behind...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Now imagine waking up at 2am to see it bobbing around outside your window.


I've seen weirder shiat at 2am. . .
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don Cheadle is Captain Planet
Youtube TwJaELXadKo
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This music just started automatically playing in my head upon viewing.  Now it is playing in yours.
DuckTales Music (NES) - The Moon Theme
Youtube KF32DRg9opA
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: freakdiablo: Now imagine waking up at 2am to see it bobbing around outside your window.

..... As I was walking through the parking lot....
        .. Of and invisible 7-11...


...Lord, what were you doing out there?

/♪
//♪
///♫
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Didn't I?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We all want to do that!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And in the distance I can see a huge holographic Ronald McDonald stepping between the grain elevators and trees...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Now imagine waking up at 2am to see it bobbing around outside your window.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmathew01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was expecting the link to go to an Elon Tweet about stepping out of public life, then I remembered he's a narcissist.
 
