(Some Guy)   Thousands
66
    Sick, Pleading, Police, Plaintiff, former nurse Christopher Peter Lambros, Cause of action, Service of process, Complaint, Indictment  
•       •       •

Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
700,000 cell phone photos or 65,000 hours of videos

Fark user imageView Full Size


that's a lot of rape
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: 700,000 cell phone photos or 65,000 hours of videos

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]

that's a lot of rape


You can add more victims - the poor SOBs who had to review that footage for the prosecution of the case.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: 700,000 cell phone photos or 65,000 hours of videos

[Fark user image image 400x225]

that's a lot of rape

they have confirmed confiscating 4 terabytes worth of cell phone photos and videos from Lambros's phone and electronic devices, according to the lawsuit


that's a lot of rape
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have questions.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "J.V. said she continues to pay more than $900 a month in medical bills for her stay. '"

Murica!!!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories like this make it difficult for me to remain against capital punishment.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably saw that scene in Kill Bill and thought, "Hmmm...."
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Stories like this make it difficult for me to remain against capital punishment.


Stories like this make me wonder what else might be going on that's getting missed.
A systemic failure like this usually means that there's something else going on as well.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nick nostril-

this is what it is for. A danger to society.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?


It definitely has a cop math feel to it.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?

It definitely has a cop math feel to it.


It's probably the capacity of all the drives added up, rather than the actual amount of data he himself produced.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?

It definitely has a cop math feel to it.


Odd, but it would have to be multiple cameras.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?


He was probably swapping files with like minded types.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Nick Nostril: Stories like this make it difficult for me to remain against capital punishment.

Stories like this make me wonder what else might be going on that's getting missed.
A systemic failure like this usually means that there's something else going on as well.


Never worry about the one that almost got away. Worry about the thousands that did.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no earthly redemption for this monster.

While I like to pride myself on being against capital punishment, I genuinely feel like I would feel nothing pulling the trigger.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Stories like this make it difficult for me to remain against capital punishment.


Dead is easy.

Making him live in a small box forever is hard.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?


I suspect most of it is video of other rapes and sexual crimes he downloaded, traded for or used bitcoin to buy on the dark web.

If there is a silver lining to this story, I hope it is that the investigation uncovers other sexual criminals who are brought to justice.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: Jeebus Saves: TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?

It definitely has a cop math feel to it.

Odd, but it would have to be multiple cameras.


They said it was from a cellphone.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Weaver95: Nick Nostril: Stories like this make it difficult for me to remain against capital punishment.

Stories like this make me wonder what else might be going on that's getting missed.
A systemic failure like this usually means that there's something else going on as well.

Never worry about the one that almost got away. Worry about the thousands that did.


Full disclosure: I'm a system analyst. Whenever I see one part of a system break down, I automatically start thinking about how the broken bits interact with other systems.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Jeebus Saves: TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?

It definitely has a cop math feel to it.

It's probably the capacity of all the drives added up, rather than the actual amount of data he himself produced.


From the article.

That is the equivalent of 700,000 cell phone photos or 65,000 hours of videos, documents said.

You're right.  That's just a very dumb way of calculating it.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?


Jeebus Saves: TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?

It definitely has a cop math feel to it.


My guess is he has a massive collection of photos and videos he has been trading on the internet for years.

Most of his collection is probably not his own work.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In hindsight the signs were there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: There is no earthly redemption for this monster.

While I like to pride myself on being against capital punishment, I genuinely feel like I would feel nothing pulling the trigger.


I have always felt that whole castration was a proper punishment for serial rapist.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job it didn't happen in Brazil.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands what?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: hardinparamedic: There is no earthly redemption for this monster.

While I like to pride myself on being against capital punishment, I genuinely feel like I would feel nothing pulling the trigger.

I have always felt that whole castration was a proper punishment for serial rapist.


"administrative and protective custody" for life would be a great replacement for that with far less cost on tax payers.

23 hours in an 8x10 and all the books they can carry on their one hour out.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name doesn't happen to be Buck by chance?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All monsters are human
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lambros, 61, is currently in a Mesa County Jail on a $1 million bond and faces criminal charges with a sprawling investigation ongoing among the Grand Junction Police Department, the 21st Judicial District Attorney's office and the U.S. Secret Service.

Donald has 26 or so allegations against him by women who were awake for their assaults and yet he walks free.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when do we ban the Dexter series? Clearly the guy was influenced by it. He said as much and it's used against him.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I have questions.


Ok.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?

[Fark user image image 232x350]


Jesus, that kerning is physically painful.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: FTFA: "J.V. said she continues to pay more than $900 a month in medical bills for her stay. '"


My favorite line in the article. "So, yeah, sorry about all the rape, but someone's gotta pay for all the non-rape stuff we did too."

TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?


"Equivalent of", not "actual." He took lots of photos, which amounts to lots of data, which for some unknown reason the reporter decided to convert to video units. How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
budrojr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No I don't.  By now, everyone gets it.  Trump is a dick.  He's not fit for office and should be in jail for his crimes.  We really don't have to turn everything into a tangential opportunity to talk about him.

Can we all just leave him in his own thread now and maybe stick to this particular horrible person?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: kittyhas1000legs: Jeebus Saves: TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?

It definitely has a cop math feel to it.

It's probably the capacity of all the drives added up, rather than the actual amount of data he himself produced.

From the article.

That is the equivalent of 700,000 cell phone photos or 65,000 hours of videos, documents said.

You're right.  That's just a very dumb way of calculating it.


What's the non-dumb way of calculating it?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?


Eh, there are 8,760 hours per person per year. If you take the... [Google's] 7.837 billion people in the world, there are give or take 68.7 trillion human hours per year. The 65,000 hours of rape is 0.0000000094% of all time available.

/Which is still WAY too high!
//That needs to be said again. That is entirely too much rape going on.
///The only acceptable number is zero.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Nick Nostril: Stories like this make it difficult for me to remain against capital punishment.

Stories like this make me wonder what else might be going on that's getting missed.
A systemic failure like this usually means that there's something else going on as well.


Ya think?  What was he supposed to be getting paid for all those years..  didn't they notice his work was not getting done?
Didn't the person in charge of the drugs notice he was using a LOT more than he should be?
Both my parents were recently in hospitals, rehab, nursing homes and hospice and every one of them had 1 person in charge of drugs for the floor.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: TiberiusGracchus44: kittyhas1000legs: Jeebus Saves: TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?

It definitely has a cop math feel to it.

It's probably the capacity of all the drives added up, rather than the actual amount of data he himself produced.

From the article.

That is the equivalent of 700,000 cell phone photos or 65,000 hours of videos, documents said.

You're right.  That's just a very dumb way of calculating it.

What's the non-dumb way of calculating it?


Actually stating the amount of hours recorded instead of theoretical hours?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?


Cop math?
Maybe multiple cameras so he got good angles?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

budrojr: No I don't.  By now, everyone gets it.  Trump is a dick.  He's not fit for office and should be in jail for his crimes.  We really don't have to turn everything into a tangential opportunity to talk about him.

Can we all just leave him in his own thread now and maybe stick to this particular horrible person?


You don't get to control the conversation.
Not yours.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Giant Clown Shoe: 700,000 cell phone photos or 65,000 hours of videos

[Fark user image image 400x225]

that's a lot of rape

they have confirmed confiscating 4 terabytes worth of cell phone photos and videos from Lambros's phone and electronic devices, according to the lawsuit

that's a lot of rape


A 4 TB porn drive does point to a level of dedication...
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: J.V. said she continues to pay more than $900 a month in medical bills for her stay.

Evidently the hospital very much wants to pay an insanely large award at the end of this case. Otherwise, the hospital would have immediately declared each and every victim paid in full as a gesture of good faith. I suppose it's useful that the hospital is honest about its' callous disregard for the victims. That fact will help the Court or jury to assess damages.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was this guy the only nurse on duty in the ICU?

Maybe different hospitals have different setups, but the one I work at has one nurse for every 2 patients (by some regulation IIRC) who sit at little workstations right outside the rooms. Also arranged so that sitting at one station lets you see into two rooms in case the other nurse takes a break or something.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some people are just plain broken.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: TiberiusGracchus44: Aren't there only 8760 hours in a year?  How is it possible that he recorded 65,000 hours in a six year period?

Cop math?
Maybe multiple cameras so he got good angles?


Maybe he keeps forgetting to turn off the camera. I know I do that. I have many videos and photos of the inside of my pocket.
 
