(Politico)   Another rape case which TFG tries to delay by having lawyers argue the law he's accused of violating is unconstitutional. He knows so much about that   (politico.com) divider line
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ARAB - All Republicans Are Bastards
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Trump's lawyers want to push it back to later in the year."

of course they do...
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do we know the whereabouts of Hunter Biden's laptop when the rape occurred?
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Totally the actions of a totally innocent man.

Prick. Man up and face the consequences. Coward.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In my life, I've always known that the transgressions I've committed will be accounted for. I haven't hurt people, but I've done things I'm not proud of. I realize that not everyone will pay for their sins. I will pay the piper. I hope this particular individual will reap what he has sown.
 
