(NJ.com)   Shocker: Among the books banned in New Jersey prison libraries are "Starting Your Own Cannabis Business" and "Great Prison Escapes"   (nj.com) divider line
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably "how to build a boom" as well.  And?
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We oughta file that under "Educational" too, oughten we?
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: Probably "how to build a boom" as well.  And?


Damnit siri...

A bomb.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size

Not banned, but currently not available. Probably won't be available any time soon.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can see a lot of rehabilitation taking place when a third of your incarceration time is spent on what NJ officials call a mattress.
 
