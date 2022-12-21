 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Woman who switched price tags on a bottle of Versace perfume so she only paid $2.98 at Walmart gets scent to jail   (kxan.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, Jeans, Melissa Lomas, Hidalgo County, Texas, Copyright, price tags of Versace perfumes, All rights reserved, offense report, woman accused  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 6:30 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Walmart sells Versace perfume?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not that america has problems with over incarceration, but...
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing"

Was this in China? Because that sounds more like a bad translation of a Mandarin law than it does actual English.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Walmart, so I'm guessing they really mean "Vers-Chachi by Scott Baio"
 
budrojr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Not that america has problems with over incarceration, but...


I think we have more of a problem with people doing stupid shiat like she did.  fark her.  Let her rot.  Stupid thief.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: "on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing"

Was this in China? Because that sounds more like a bad translation of a Mandarin law than it does actual English.


att least it wasn't a murder death kill.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So stealing around $300 worth of retail merch gets immediate action and swift prosecution...but flat out espionage at Mar a Lago goes unpunished no matter how high we stack evidence of guilt.
This country is farked.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Not that america has problems with over incarceration, but...


Most of our jails are filled with stupid people doing stupid things like this. We'd have a much better society if jails were only populated by violent criminals. Instead we send idiots to jail who learn to become violent idiots upon release.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's Walmart, so I'm guessing they really mean "Vers-Chachi by Scott Baio"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Versace. For those times when you want to smell like Dick.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Floki: Gubbo: Not that america has problems with over incarceration, but...

Most of our jails are filled with stupid people doing stupid things like this. We'd have a much better society if jails were only populated by violent criminals. Instead we send idiots to jail who learn to become violent idiots upon release.


This. hiat her with a fine and probation and send her home.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It seems to me the cashier should have called for a price check.. who get 2 paid of jeans, t shirts and other stuff for $17.88?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pair..pair
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That stinks!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It says she was released on bond.  She was arrested and booked and all the fun stuff and released.  Good, hopefully she's not as stupid in the future.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So stealing around $300 worth of retail merch gets immediate action and swift prosecution...but flat out espionage at Mar a Lago goes unpunished no matter how high we stack evidence of guilt.
This country is farked.


Right. Because the two situations are so closely related. Unclutter that political mind, it will do wonders for your mental health.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phooeypapa: Weaver95: So stealing around $300 worth of retail merch gets immediate action and swift prosecution...but flat out espionage at Mar a Lago goes unpunished no matter how high we stack evidence of guilt.
This country is farked.

Right. Because the two situations are so closely related. Unclutter that political mind, it will do wonders for your mental health.


What I'm hearing is that retail theft is a higher priority than defending this country against espionage.
Am I wrong?
I don't think so.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.