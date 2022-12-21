 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Both FTX's co-founder and the CEO of Alameda Reasearch/SBF girlfriend plead guilty in New York, are cooperating witnesses   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Holy crap, lol... they pled guilty earlier this week but DOH kept everything sealed until SBF was in the air on the way to US.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
*DOJ.. but yeah
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The second (well third in this case) guy to flip doesn't get a deal.   Get in early for the good deals goes for the Black Friday sales and the DOJ.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

yahyahyah: Holy crap, lol... they pled guilty earlier this week but DOH kept everything sealed until SBF was in the air on the way to US.


He stole from rich people.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: yahyahyah: Holy crap, lol... they pled guilty earlier this week but DOH kept everything sealed until SBF was in the air on the way to US.

He stole from rich people.

He stole from rich people.


When you steal $1 thousand, you're a thief. When you steal $1 million, you're a con artist. When you steal $1 billion, you're a "job creator".
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: yahyahyah: Holy crap, lol... they pled guilty earlier this week but DOH kept everything sealed until SBF was in the air on the way to US.

He stole from rich people.

He stole from rich people.


Not so much, most of the people investing on his exchange were not rich people.  The Ontario Teachers Pension plan invested in FTX Trading to the tune of 75 Million.

Others lost smaller amounts, but to many people even a few thousand dollars is a giant loss.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/19/the-money-is-gone-people-who-lost-out-in-ftxs-collapse
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Oh, and lots of articles use the term investing.  There is no investing in cryptocurrencies.  It is speculating.  Expect to lose everything you 'invest'.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
feckingmorons:

America doesn't go to bat like this for poor people, even when there's obvious guilt. Hell,  you can even argue they don't even go to bat like this for congress or the vice president seeing as the Jan 6 orchestrators are yet to even be charged.


The DOJ actually got off its ass.  That means somebody(ies) with real money are unhappy with The Bankman. They might not have lost a large numerical sum, but definitely someone(s) upset
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: feckingmorons:

America doesn't go to bat like this for poor people, even when there's obvious guilt. Hell,  you can even argue they don't even go to bat like this for congress or the vice president seeing as the Jan 6 orchestrators are yet to even be charged.


The DOJ actually got off its ass.  That means somebody(ies) with real money are unhappy with The Bankman. They might not have lost a large numerical sum, but definitely someone(s) upset


https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/10/bankman-fried-midterms-aipac-donations.html
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

yahyahyah: Holy crap, lol... they pled guilty earlier this week but DO[J] kept everything sealed until SBF was in the air on the way to US.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That would explain why she was spotted freely walking around at a Starbucks last weekend.

// I hang out on a lot of crypto subreddits. FTX & Alameda are a very hot topic of conversation, and the entire crypto space, despite claiming it's all about the code, is all about cults of personality.
// I am banned from several crypto subreddits for making this observation.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mofa: I hang out on a lot of crypto subreddits.


mofa: I am banned from several crypto subreddits


LOL
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can we start calling her FT-ex?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: The second (well third in this case) guy to flip doesn't get a deal.   Get in early for the good deals goes for the Black Friday sales and the DOJ.


Yep

These 2 are still probably doing about 10 years

Better than 20+
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Couldn't make a "Wang" joke subby? Really?
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Couldn't make a "Wang" joke subby? Really?


The headline was kind of flaccid.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's obvious she had Grey alien blood. This story has layers, sheeple!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Read the Celsius and the Voyager letters.  The majority of the people losing their life savings in these unregulated bank scams are not rich.  They are naive and desperate lower middle class people searching for a shortcut to riches.  Look at the people you know telling you to invest in crypto like them.  Do they look rich?

Warren Buffet and Jamie Dimon have repeatedly called crypto a scam.  Big banks have lost zero money in this because due to the unregulated nature of these banks, they're limited in what they can invest.  In 2008, the banks almost collapsed. In this, they aren't even sneezing.

The joke about stealing from rich people came from Madoff. This isn't Madoff. This is the Florida Land Boom wiping out naive Midwestern speculators.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: North_Central_Positronics: Warthog: She's going to be super popular at Club Fed.

[Fark user image 425x239]

Dear gods, she looks like an eight year old turtle girl.  I guess I'd need some other people involved too in order to keep that face out of my head.

Apparently, she was a math nerd in school.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: leeksfromchichis: yahyahyah: Holy crap, lol... they pled guilty earlier this week but DOH kept everything sealed until SBF was in the air on the way to US.

He stole from rich people.

When you steal $1 thousand, you're a thief. When you steal $1 million, you're a con artist. When you steal $1 billion, you're a "job creator".


You can only say that if it fits.  This guy stole 32billion and is heading straight to jail
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: leeksfromchichis: yahyahyah: Holy crap, lol... they pled guilty earlier this week but DOH kept everything sealed until SBF was in the air on the way to US.

He stole from rich people.

Not so much, most of the people investing on his exchange were not rich people.  The Ontario Teachers Pension plan invested in FTX Trading to the tune of 75 Million.

Others lost smaller amounts, but to many people even a few thousand dollars is a giant loss.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/19/the-money-is-gone-people-who-lost-out-in-ftxs-collapse


Can't use logic and facts with these people, he's in trouble so he must have stolen from the rich.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: yahyahyah: Holy crap, lol... they pled guilty earlier this week but DOH kept everything sealed until SBF was in the air on the way to US.

He stole from rich people.

He stole from rich people.


Crypto targeted the poor to middle class as a get rich quick scheme. Unwise, yes but that's who was victimized most of all
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That was surprisingly fast.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: leeksfromchichis: yahyahyah: Holy crap, lol... they pled guilty earlier this week but DOH kept everything sealed until SBF was in the air on the way to US.

He stole from rich people.

Crypto targeted the poor to middle class as a get rich quick scheme. Unwise, yes but that's who was victimized most of all


At one point in the midst of the crypto hype a year-plus ago I was attacked by some crypto-bro here as being a racist for opposing it because I clearly didn't want poor minorities to get rich.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's who is getting it the worst:  https://news.yahoo.com/black-people-looked-crypto-build-175804957.html

That Spike Lee crypto ad has aged well.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is that the h3h3 guy
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Here's who is getting it the worst:  https://news.yahoo.com/black-people-looked-crypto-build-175804957.html

That Spike Lee crypto ad has aged well.

That Spike Lee crypto ad has aged well.


This is just infuriating.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Rapmaster2000: Here's who is getting it the worst:  https://news.yahoo.com/black-people-looked-crypto-build-175804957.html

That Spike Lee crypto ad has aged well.

This is just infuriating.


"Cryptocurrencies as a whole have lost more than $2 trillion in paper value in the past year," the outlet details.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So glad they're nailing all the leadership here. SBF is totally screwed. Ellison isn't any sort of good person either - she's just smart enough to come clean, cut a good early deal, and move forward. SBF OTOH has already fled to another country & made himself an embarrassing nuisance, and will suffer greatly for it.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: feckingmorons: The second (well third in this case) guy to flip doesn't get a deal.   Get in early for the good deals goes for the Black Friday sales and the DOJ.

Yep

These 2 are still probably doing about 10 years

Better than 20+

Yep

These 2 are still probably doing about 10 years

Better than 20+


They're young enough that they probably called their parents - "Dad, I'm in trouble" - and sat down with lawyers right away.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: So glad they're nailing all the leadership here. SBF is totally screwed. Ellison isn't any sort of good person either - she's just smart enough to come clean, cut a good early deal, and move forward. SBF OTOH has already fled to another country & made himself an embarrassing nuisance, and will suffer greatly for it.


He got extradited back to the US
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the real life other guys
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: GregInIndy: So glad they're nailing all the leadership here. SBF is totally screwed. Ellison isn't any sort of good person either - she's just smart enough to come clean, cut a good early deal, and move forward. SBF OTOH has already fled to another country & made himself an embarrassing nuisance, and will suffer greatly for it.

He got extradited back to the US

He got extradited back to the US


I know. Happy Hanukkah, Sam. Always nice to return home for the holidays.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: leeksfromchichis: yahyahyah: Holy crap, lol... they pled guilty earlier this week but DOH kept everything sealed until SBF was in the air on the way to US.

He stole from rich people.

Not so much, most of the people investing on his exchange were not rich people.  The Ontario Teachers Pension plan invested in FTX Trading to the tune of 75 Million.

Others lost smaller amounts, but to many people even a few thousand dollars is a giant loss.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/19/the-money-is-gone-people-who-lost-out-in-ftxs-collapse


This may seem harsh to some of you readers but I believe anyone who manages investments and decides to invest, or even considers investing in crypto, needs to be banned from engaging in the financial industry and given significant jail time for gross negligence and defrauding their clients.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: qorkfiend: GregInIndy: So glad they're nailing all the leadership here. SBF is totally screwed. Ellison isn't any sort of good person either - she's just smart enough to come clean, cut a good early deal, and move forward. SBF OTOH has already fled to another country & made himself an embarrassing nuisance, and will suffer greatly for it.

He got extradited back to the US

I know. Happy Hanukkah, Sam. Always nice to return home for the holidays.

He got extradited back to the US

I know. Happy Hanukkah, Sam. Always nice to return home for the holidays.


Oh, sorry. I thought you meant he was still out of the country.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
SBF in court

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: SBF in court

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Can't unsee, thanks
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: SBF in court

[Fark user image image 850x566]


"Money Pwease!"
 
