(CNN) Begun, the lawsuits filed by former Twitter employees fired by Elmo have (cnn.com)
    Obvious, Layoff, Termination of employment, former employees, Severance package, Contract, attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, Class action, Twitter's workforce  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#cantweallgetalong
#peoplearesomean
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now we know why Elon wants someone else to wear the CEO's crown as King of the Twits.

/who me?
//I'm just the servers and software C-level exec
///and I assure you these mirrors are entirely smoke free
 
akede
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine this farkwit leading a Mars colony... 😂
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang. I forgot to buy enough popcorn.

/ not sure there exists enough popcorn for this
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akede: Imagine this farkwit leading a Mars colony... 😂


Do we:

a) bannish all the males except for myself out of the Bio-Tent
b) bannish all the males except for myself out of the Bio-Tent
c) all of the above
 
akede
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: akede: Imagine this farkwit leading a Mars colony... 😂

Do we:

a) bannish all the males except for myself out of the Bio-Tent
b) bannish all the males except for myself out of the Bio-Tent
c) all of the above


Meh, the vote won't be binding anyway. Blame the bots for the "d" write ins.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akede: Imagine this farkwit leading a Mars colony... 😂


You should watch Avenue 5 on HBO. Same concept but on a space cruise ship.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

akede: Imagine this farkwit leading a Mars colony... 😂


Fark user imageView Full Size


"The city of New Elon, knows how to Donner party"
 
Azz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

akede: Imagine this farkwit leading a Mars colony... 😂


He'd eventually malfunction and repeat three phrases over and over

- vox populi
- interesting
- looking into it
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Could they sue for ownership of Twitter?

I'm obviously not a lawyer.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The conduct of Twitter since Musk took over is incredibly egregious"

I don't envy the lawyer how has to tell the judge "naw, those lay-offs were part of a totally normal restructuring" while Egon is smearing feces all over the walls behind him.
 
