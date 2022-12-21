 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Chilliwack woman falls victim to crypto scam. All her money is gone gone gone   (saanichnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Sad, Fraud, Confidence trick, B.C. RCMP, local grandma, police report, Carol Anderson of Chilliwack, type of cryptocurrency scam, local woman  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2022 at 11:30 PM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's their worst LP
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is free hair styling like hair freestyling?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

detonator: That's their worst LP


You lie!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Is free hair styling like hair freestyling?


Extreme hair freestyling brah - taste the danger!
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feel bad for her. But it's not the bank's fault.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crypto scam

But you repeat yourself
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My girl!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicked nack chillywack she met crypto bro, That old lady has gone broke
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article gives better advice. It says to only purchase crypto through a reputable company. That's complete bullshiat. Crypto is set up to scam the little people out of everything they have. At this point if you buy crypto, you're a sucker.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need to make risky investments so you can buy Christmas presents that year...maybe you should just, like, not buy Christmas presents that year. You probably need the money more than they need a poorly selected Switch game they won't play or already have.

Knit some sweaters or something.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get your cryptocurrency from well-known and reputable exchanges."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre-Teen Telethon: The Recess Monkeys
Youtube ZaHfWqmC18A
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: The article gives better advice. It says to only purchase crypto through a reputable company. That's complete bullshiat. Crypto is set up to scam the little people out of everything they have. At this point if you buy crypto, you're a sucker.


It is not bullshiat. Always buy crypto through a reputable company. Difficulty: If they're involved in crypto, they're not reputable.
 
khatores
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can't take the razor back
 
NakedApe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sam Bankman-Fried lost all his money too. He'll probably get free haircuts for the next few years.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"crypto scam"
But you repeat yourself
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a good thing I got my haircut last week, otherwise I would have had to invest in crypto and lose all my money just to get one this week.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These scams are easily identifiable. Ask the person who has called you for a reference number to a case. Hang up on them and call your banks 800 number. I am not putting down anyone who has been taken by these scams but please tell your family that they are out there.

Have them watch one kitboga youtube video over the holidays

Also, the blockchain is very easy to unravel so fark the bank that said they could not help
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Get your cryptocurrency from well-known and reputable exchanges

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She also made a mistake that has nothing to do with cryptocurrency.

The scammers called her and asked for her information.

Never. Ever. EVER. give your info to someone who calls you. It doesn't matter how much it appears they're legit... They're NEVER legit. Hang up and call the bank yourself.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NakedApe: Sam Bankman-Fried lost all his money too. He'll probably get free haircuts for the next few years.


I see him doing a shorter than expected stint - maybe two years - then getting out and starting a new brand for himself and being wildly successful at it.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So she lost all her money to some Fly At Night crew?
 
farknozzle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Crypto scam?
Like there's another kind of crypto?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone needs to get a windowless van and paint FREE CRYPTOCURRENCY on it. No pervert required, just leave some GoPros recording inside. The results should prove to be quite enlightening.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: NakedApe: Sam Bankman-Fried lost all his money too. He'll probably get free haircuts for the next few years.

I see him doing a shorter than expected stint - maybe two years - then getting out and starting a new brand for himself and being wildly successful at it.


Uh...The Fed's are probably going to rename whatever facility he dies underneath of, the SBF FAFO Correctional Complex.  That dude will rack a 20-piece, at least.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someone needs to get a windowless van and paint FREE CRYPTOCURRENCY on it. No pervert required, just leave some GoPros recording inside. The results should prove to be quite enlightening.


But also maybe put little bags of fake plastic coins with various cryptocurrency logos on them in the van?
Could be even more entertaining.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

farknozzle: fragMasterFlash: Someone needs to get a windowless van and paint FREE CRYPTOCURRENCY on it. No pervert required, just leave some GoPros recording inside. The results should prove to be quite enlightening.

But also maybe put little bags of fake plastic coins with various cryptocurrency logos on them in the van?
Could be even more entertaining.


Hey, I just got an idea about what to do with my vast pog collection.
 
rekabis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On the one hand, I feel that society's push to have warning labels on everything missed a golden opportunity to excise the stupid out of our breeding pool before they had children of their own.

On the other hand, this happened to an older person, and it is a well-known biological fact that people past middle age start to become increasingly credulous with advancing age. Sometimes it starts early in life and a person believes in every cock-and-bull story by the time they're 60. Sometimes a person is only slightly more credulous at 110 than they were at 55. But it happens.

On the gripping hand, my goodness. Talk about walking into that scam with eyes wide shut. Is "financial advisor" a completely unknown job description for her?
 
