(NPR)   Is a "health freedom" activist running your hospital? Hint: they want hospitals to be free from COVID "tyranny"   (npr.org)
10
capacc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If they want Ivermectin so badly give it them and send them on their way. Save the beds for people that want to be healed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Best healthcare system in the world, folks.
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Others blasted the hospital's leadership for ignoring non-mainstream COVID treatments such as ivermectin"

Oh for FARK's sake...
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hate doubleposting but:

"Fiorucci, a registered nurse who has worked on the front lines during the pandemic, told NPR in an interview that she's never gotten the COVID vaccine."

God actually damn you you insane wretched strange creature.

I'd say FARK you but you don't deserve the pleasure.
 
undernova
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As someone on their way into the healthcare industry, it's alarming how many farking morons I'll be working with. I naively thought the point of healthcare was the opposite of the stupidity that COVID uncovered in the rank and file. I will have to bite my tongue harder than I ever thought I'd need to.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These folks make the best investments.

It's all but guaranteed that this leads to more medical debt for collection.
 
Decorus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

capacc: If they want Ivermectin so badly give it them and send them on their way. Save the beds for people that want to be healed.


The problem is some Doctors take the whole Do No Harm part seriously.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
COVID liked this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My house painter went to respiratory therapy school.  Hasn't had a covid shot, doesn't wear a mask, doesn't even wash his hands.  So now I have to tell a grown ass man to wash his hands?  F*ck this.

I'm vulnerable population.  I need to confront him about this because it's life or death and I have no idea how to do it without going nuclear.

I'm good at mean.  I'm good at doormat.  I'm not so good at kind but firm.
 
