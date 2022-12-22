 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Not News: EV owner takes a risk purchasing new vehicle. News: Ends up with problems. FARK: Problems from his HOA that doesn't allow pickups parked in front of his house   (thedrive.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, Truck, Pickup truck, Trailer, Glenn Gordon, Vehicle, Isuzu, Automobile, Weston Hills Country Club  
•       •       •

473 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just love that the 'land of the free' bans parking your own truck on your own front drive
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby: Two things from the RTFA call BS on the "victim."
1) the three car garage shown in the article as "not enough room for a vehicle" and
2) "he didn't know" about the rule.

1) HE CAN GET A STORAGE LOCKER to free up garage space and
2) NEVER BUY A DOMICILE IN AN HOA WITHOUT AN ATTORNEY.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich people fighting.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll live in a hole in the woods before I'll have a home owner's association
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: I'll live in a hole in the woods before I'll have a home owner's association


I tried that, but the bears were all. "Your hedges are too big!"  So, I trimmed them back. The it was, "Your hedges are too small."  So I had to let them grow out until they were just right.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I congratulate you on submitting an article that has someone everyone on Fark will hate.

/ I'm a farking misanthrope, so I hate them all
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I just love that the 'land of the free' bans parking your own truck on your own front drive


I don't understand. Are you suggesting the United States government make contracts signed by consenting adults unenforceable?
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: Xai: I just love that the 'land of the free' bans parking your own truck on your own front drive

I don't understand. Are you suggesting the United States government make legal contracts signed by consenting adults unenforceable?


FTFM
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently in a legal battle with my Hole Owners Association over the definition of "burrow" with relation to municipal hole ordinances.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I just love that the 'land of the free' bans parking your own truck on your own front drive


Look, it's perfectly ok to have a big truck, but that doesn't mean you should shove it in peoples faces or leave in on full display in front of your house where children might be present.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly the older I get the more I think I would like living in an HOA. Keep your trashy bullshiat out of my sight.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: Subby: Two things from the RTFA call BS on the "victim."
1) the three car garage shown in the article as "not enough room for a vehicle" and
2) "he didn't know" about the rule.

1) HE CAN GET A STORAGE LOCKER to free up garage space and
2) NEVER BUY A DOMICILE IN AN HOA WITHOUT AN ATTORNEY.


Third thing the example of where the condo lost is apples and oranges. The lost case clearly only bans commercial trucks. These docs appear to ban all pickup trucks. He's going to end up like the guy that lost, but swears he won while now parked in garage, about keeping his rusted pickup truck outside when they could just park in the garage.

Dude, really just wants to rub it in his other rich neighbors face he got one and it's funny how petty rich people get over this shiat.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: Subby: Two things from the RTFA call BS on the "victim."
1) the three car garage shown in the article as "not enough room for a vehicle" and
2) "he didn't know" about the rule.

1) HE CAN GET A STORAGE LOCKER to free up garage space and
2) NEVER BUY A DOMICILE IN AN HOA WITHOUT AN ATTORNEY.


It's more of a 2.5 car garage. The small one is golf cart sized.

While there might be room for the vehicle width wise, many trucks are too long to fit in standard garages.

Finally, maybe he already has two other vehicles in the garage. I sort of doubt it, but who knows.

My neighborhood supposedly has an HOA, at least one was mentioned when I bought my house. The only rule I can recall is that garages must be filled to their limit before parking in the front of the garage and street. If you have a 3 car garage then you must use it before parking outside. Nobody follows that rule nor has anyone been fined. Also, never seen any signs of an HOA having meetings. Maybe I can get in, elect myself president then make up rules that will guarantee I stay in power... wait, that's dumb and a waste of time I'd rather spend on more fun wastes of time.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I just love that the 'land of the free' bans parking your own truck on your own front drive


While a pickup ban is kind of silly large commercial trucks are banned from residential driveways regularly by localities because your truck can't fly into the driveway and commercial trucks are often banned from residential roads.
 
inner ted
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
HOA bs aside, I want a rivian
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkerMcFarkface: nemisonic: Subby: Two things from the RTFA call BS on the "victim."
1) the three car garage shown in the article as "not enough room for a vehicle" and
2) "he didn't know" about the rule.

1) HE CAN GET A STORAGE LOCKER to free up garage space and
2) NEVER BUY A DOMICILE IN AN HOA WITHOUT AN ATTORNEY.

It's more of a 2.5 car garage. The small one is golf cart sized.

While there might be room for the vehicle width wise, many trucks are too long to fit in standard garages.

Finally, maybe he already has two other vehicles in the garage. I sort of doubt it, but who knows.

My neighborhood supposedly has an HOA, at least one was mentioned when I bought my house. The only rule I can recall is that garages must be filled to their limit before parking in the front of the garage and street. If you have a 3 car garage then you must use it before parking outside. Nobody follows that rule nor has anyone been fined. Also, never seen any signs of an HOA having meetings. Maybe I can get in, elect myself president then make up rules that will guarantee I stay in power... wait, that's dumb and a waste of time I'd rather spend on more fun wastes of time.


As someone that spent this summer measuring garages way too much to see if an F150 will fit that truck will easily fit in his garage after looking up its length. He just wants to show it off and rub it in his fellow DINKs faces.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
His whine that the rule discourages environmentally friendly electric vehicles is undone by having gotten an enormous electricity guzzler, half the MPGe of a Tesla 3, apparently to show off rather than haul anything.

I'm torn between hating the HOA for liking rules I don't like, and hating truckbro for liking vehicles I don't like.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FarkerMcFarkface: nemisonic: Subby: Two things from the RTFA call BS on the "victim."
1) the three car garage shown in the article as "not enough room for a vehicle" and
2) "he didn't know" about the rule.

1) HE CAN GET A STORAGE LOCKER to free up garage space and
2) NEVER BUY A DOMICILE IN AN HOA WITHOUT AN ATTORNEY.

It's more of a 2.5 car garage. The small one is golf cart sized.

While there might be room for the vehicle width wise, many trucks are too long to fit in standard garages.

Finally, maybe he already has two other vehicles in the garage. I sort of doubt it, but who knows.

My neighborhood supposedly has an HOA, at least one was mentioned when I bought my house. The only rule I can recall is that garages must be filled to their limit before parking in the front of the garage and street. If you have a 3 car garage then you must use it before parking outside. Nobody follows that rule nor has anyone been fined. Also, never seen any signs of an HOA having meetings. Maybe I can get in, elect myself president then make up rules that will guarantee I stay in power... wait, that's dumb and a waste of time I'd rather spend on more fun wastes of time.


Oh, and if your HOA has liabilities and there is no meetings appearing to happen you better check that shiat out. Family just finally did and found out the HOA is in a 5 figure hole and currently working to dig it out (aka special assessment) and hire lawyers to get rid of the asshole that made it.

Also, you don't get to make rules on the fly with an HOA. You need to amend them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: I just love that the 'land of the free' bans parking your own truck on your own front drive


In the US you are free to enter contracts giving Karen the right to make stupid rules you have to follow at the risk of losing your house. The rest of us are free to point and laugh at you.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

inner ted: HOA bs aside, I want a rivian


Yeah, but no farking way am I paying for that. Especially something that can't actually tow without range going to shiat.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Xai: I just love that the 'land of the free' bans parking your own truck on your own front drive

In the US you are free to enter contracts giving Karen the right to make stupid rules you have to follow at the risk of losing your house. The rest of us are free to point and laugh at you.


And the enlightened of us are free to point and laugh if you don't know it's actually what you deed says not the Karen HOA that doesn't need to exist to fark you.

You can thank George Washington for signing that into law after it was common law for even longer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As a further sting to the HOA, it had to cover the homeowner's legal fees, on the order of $40,000.

Yeah, you won. Here's a notice of increased monthly fee and/or special assessment.
 
neaorin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: As someone that spent this summer measuring garages way too much to see if an F150 will fit that truck will easily fit in his garage after looking up its length. He just wants to show it off and rub it in his fellow DINKs faces.


I'm not allowed to rub my expensive new toy in my neighbors' faces?
I'm sorry, I thought this was AMERICA
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.