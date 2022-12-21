 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Wood you believe it? Man arrested for attempting to fight a tree   (london.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
well, what did the tree do?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a sap
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maddy?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I posit he was just barking up, uh, suffering from a simple case of mistaken identity.

Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unavailable for comment.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Birch set me up!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: well, what did the tree do?


Left him in the larch.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What was Madison Cawthorn doing in Canuckistan?

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not sure whether to make a Madysyn Cawthorne joke or a Lord of the Rings joke.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No, wood yew be-leaf it?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
did he punch it in the tulips?
it wouldn't leave him alone?
I'd like to find out the root of his problems.
Did anyone have to call the copse?
I hope he gets help and isn't sycamore?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He should leaf it alone.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dr_iacovone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Green Intern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: What was Madison Cawthorn doing in Canuckistan?

All that effort and the tree was still the last one standing.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least he didn't molest it first.

leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: At least he didn't molest it first.

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, I remember my first time trying malt liquor too.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: jtown: At least he didn't molest it first.

[Fark user image image 404x720]

Holy hell, woman. That thing is probably farking all the way to your aorta!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Yeah, I remember my first time trying malt liquor too.


No you don't. Either you remember what your friends told you after the first time you tried malt liquor, or that was the first time you remembered trying malt liquor.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just don't lead with the chin.
 
