"George, you can type this shiat, but you sure can't say it." -Harrison Ford. This is your George Lucas themed Fark Writer's Thread, because not all examples are positive
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harrison Ford's apocryphal statement to George Lucas during the filming of Star Wars does show the difficulty of writing good dialog, and the importance of reading your own writing out loud. Admittedly, few of us are going to up getting yelled at by a Hollywood A-lister, but the point stands.

Some might argue that the dialogue in the original trilogy is intentional bad, as the movies were inspired by old sci-fi and adventure serials such as Flash Gordon-which weren't exactly examples of high literary aspiration-but the subsequent prequel trilogy with its execrable and cringeworthy lines don't really seem to bear that out.

With all that said, George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney for *puts pinky to mouth* four billion dollars. I'm sure he cries himself to sleep nightly on his giant pile of money due to what random internet commenters like me say.

George Lucas did a lot of things right and some things wrong, but what can we learn from him?

Planning Your Story: What George Lucas Can Teach You (Not) to Do

Understand Your Audience. When he wrote the prequels, George didn't realize that he wasn't writing a story for eight-year-olds any more: the biggest part of his audience were the kids, me included, who'd grown up.

Understand your source material. When Emerson wrote "a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds" he was referring to people who refused to rethink any of their beliefs, but if there's millions of people in the fandom who obsess over trivial details of the world you're working in . . . you should really, really try to get them right.

Understand Your Thematic Arc. The original trilogy was a simple Hero's Journey (with some Kurosawa thrown in the mix) and the prequel trilogy could have been an equally powerful fall of Anakin Skywalker, but we got . . . Jar Jar Binks instead.

Understand How to Execute Your Story With Finesse. At the very least, get your dialogue right!


Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

What is the best dialogue you've read? How do you prevent making mistakes like George Lucas? What would you do if you managed to sell your intellectual property for billions?


Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size

This image was taken on location in Italy and shows a . . . door. Perhaps? Maybe.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

For the love of God Montressor!(Not entirely original.)
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

For the love of God Montressor!(Not entirely original.)


Needs better mortar.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh and George, I'd thank you for the career but I'm too much of a dick".
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: George didn't realize that he wasn't writing a story for eight-year-olds any more


He never was. How many eight year olds do you see there?

starwarsreporter.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: For the love of God Montressor!

"For the love of God Montressor!" screamed Antonio, as he backed away from the grotesque figure standing in front of him. The figure, a tall man with skin as pale as the moon and eyes that glowed with an otherworldly fire, cackled maniacally as he advanced on Antonio.

"You should have stayed out of my affairs, dear Antonio," the figure sneered, his voice dripping with malice. "Now, you will pay the price for your interference."

Antonio fumbled for the holy water he always kept in his pocket, but it was too late. The pale man lunged forward, his sharp teeth bared, ready to claim another victim in his endless quest for power.

As Antonio's screams echoed through the abandoned church, the pale man chuckled to himself. "For the love of God indeed," he muttered, savoring the taste of his latest victim's fear.


dang, chatgpt is quite something.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: George Lucas did a lot of things right and some things wrong, but what can we learn from him?


if you're writing an old school action movie and have access to John Milius, take advantage.

FFS, he was drinking buddies with the guy who rewrote Dirty Harry and wrote the Indianapolis speech in Jaws. And he wrote the speech for free just because Spielberg was his buddy. Collaboration sometimes bears a lot better fruit than going it alone.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YMMV "From my point of view, the Jedi are evil" is the most awkward unwieldy line I've ever heard in a major studio film
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: toraque: George Lucas did a lot of things right and some things wrong, but what can we learn from him?

if you're writing an old school action movie and have access to John Milius, take advantage.

FFS, he was drinking buddies with the guy who rewrote Dirty Harry and wrote the Indianapolis speech in Jaws. And he wrote the speech for free just because Spielberg was his buddy. Collaboration sometimes bears a lot better fruit than going it alone.


I guess I misunderstood but Lucas had nothing to do with Jaws
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Lucas sold to Disney, most of the Extended Universe got torched.

I feel two ways about it.  First, I feel it helps streamline the narrative and finally keeps the canon characters a proper resolution to their arcs rather than leaving them in the hands of a sentimental fan base who would rather see them live on forever and ever and ever.

Secondly, why'd you have to mess up the Old Republic storylines, Disney?  They wouldn't have made your Rey look bad!  Bring back Exar Kun, you bastards!

*ahem* Anyway, yeah, I've done my share of fanfiction for several years over plenty of fandoms, so I can relate a lot with knowing your reference materials.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rjakobi: When Lucas sold to Disney, most of the Extended Universe got torched.

I feel two ways about it.


Yeah, furry worms that eat the Force and clones with extra vowels that are unpronounceable....

Even if the EU didn't suck balls, the Disney movies and TV shows would be chained to them forever and there'd be no surprises. Just A/V regurgitating a collection of inconsistent fan fiction.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: YMMV "From my point of view, the Jedi are evil" is the most awkward unwieldy line I've ever heard in a major studio film


Counter point:

Anakin: You are so...beautiful.
Padme: It's only because I'm so in love.
Anakin: No. No, it's because I'm so in love with you.
Padme: Then love has blinded you?
Anakin: Well...that's not exactly what I meant.
Padme: But it's probably true.
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

toraque: George Lucas did a lot of things right and some things wrong, but what can we learn from him?


As bad as the prequels were, at least they had a semi-coherent plotline that ran through them. Maybe it wasn't great, maybe it was disjointed or stretched believablity (even in the Star Wars universe) at times, maybe the dialogue and situations built around it were bad, but at least you can see the outline of the story Lucas wanted to present.

The sequel trilogy failed to even have a half-finished rough draft of a coherent, connected plot. It's one thing when you add unintended sequels to a stand-alone movie and end up having to do a bunch of retcons or trying to shoehorn in things which don't really make sense in the original context (hello Matrix II and III). It's quite another when you decide to do an entire trilogy sequel ahead of time, and somehow, those movies not only conflict with everything done before, but also with themselves.

So I would add a 5th qualifier: Make sure you have a beginning, a middle, and an end at least sketched out on a napkin before you start. It's okay (and, in fact, is expected) if the details change mid-way, or you decide that the original idea for the ending or beginning doesn't match the rest of the story and needs to be modified, as long as there's some semblance of a framework in place. You just don't want two or three completely different stories mashed together as a single unit.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like writing dialogue a lot more than descriptions. With dialogue, you can listen for whether it feels/sounds natural, even when the discussion is about unnatural/non-existent stuff. I like using dialogue to set up plot points, because it reads/sounds better than adding a lot of descriptive narrative and also helps establish a lot of the world I'm creating and describing.

*****
The call itself was nearly instantaneous, but the security protocols at the receiving end delayed the connection for several minutes. When the link finally opened, EP looked into the irritated face of Sergeant Davenport at the DPS headquarters near San Antonio.

"I'm extremely busy, EP," the senior trooper growled. "What's so important?"

"I want to know why the Corpus City Manager is calling me," EP replied evenly. "Hell, I'd like to know how they learned I exist."

The irritated scowl on Davenport's face changed to a smile. "That's my fault," the sergeant said cheerfully. "There's some sort of reporter from Europe wants to prowl around the Zone, and needs a local guide. City Tower in Corpus sent us an official request for a recommendation."

"So you dropped my name into the hat?" EP demanded. "Did one of my ancestors steal one of your ancestor's goats, or something?"

Davenport laughed heartily. "You're going to have to get used to being considered a reliable asset, EP," he said. "Especially after tipping us off about our IFF getting hijacked. You're getting a reputation."

"Remind me to be thoroughly unpleasant next time I see you," EP said harshly. "I tipped you guys off about your IFF because I loathe the Children and because El Alacran warned me to stay out of their business. I did not do it out of any love for you guys."

Davenport's smile grew wider. "That's one of the reasons you're considered reliable," he said smugly. "You've made all the right enemies."

"Why doesn't DPS provide an official escort for this reporter?"

"The network wants an in-depth tour of the Zone," the sergeant replied with a more subdued tone. "We offered to escort their asset, but they're worried no one will talk if there's an official presence."

"Is there a good reason why I should do this," EP asked. "Or are you just getting payback for losing at darts?"

"Both," Davenport said with a nod. "From your perspective, it might generate public support for helping out the Bug victims you've been hunting down and bringing back to civilization. Assuming Corpus and Potosi count as civilization." Davenport paused for a moment and his smile vanished. "They're also offering a lot of money."

EP shook his head. "I'll think about it," he said shortly. "If this all goes sour, I'll probably shoot you in the leg, or something."

"Yeah, yeah. I'm terrified. Give it some serious consideration. Talk to you later."
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They lost me with Episode 1. "Empire Strikes Back" raised the bar so high, they couldn't recover.

Speaking of ESB, you don't get dialog much better than Lawrence Kasdan's. Or Carrie Fisher's ministrations.

If I had a franchise like "Star Wars," I wouldn't sell it to someone like Disney to butcher. I'd use my money to hire someone to complement my strengths. Lucas needed a good scriptwriter... and the sense to step out of the way.

The door is, of course, an interdimensional portal. Why is it locked on one side but bricked up on the other? Who is pulling away the stones? Mystery!
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

toraque: What is the best dialogue you've read?


Tom Stoppard or David Mamet probably.
 
