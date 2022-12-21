 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News) Hero There actually was one good lawyer out there. Sadly, that's "was," not is   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
21
    More: Hero, Lawyer, Police, North Carolina, Sheriff, Constable, sudden passing of Mr. Patrick White, Francisco Sanchez, Work ethic  
•       •       •

1217 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2022 at 7:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Killed by his own client, who he apparently was representing quiet successfully as he was on the verge of negotiating a 7 figure settlement. It is a dangerous and crazy world out there.

/my heart breaks for his children.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sadly, that's "was," not is

Can confirm
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been several good lawyers. There's just been 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000x more bad ones.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: There have been several good lawyers.


I'm a big fan of The Institute for Justice.  They're still lawyers, but at least they're pointed in the right direction.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

potierrh: Mangoose: There have been several good lawyers.

I'm a big fan of The Institute for Justice.  They're still lawyers, but at least they're pointed in the right direction.


I donated a few bucks to em this year, and my company doubly matched. So they got a nice little chunk of change. I only hope I show up on the books if some of the assholes in my town ever try to eminent domain my suburb for redevelopment in 30ish years.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Merry CHRISTmas!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Isn't the punch line supposed to be "It's a good start"?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The victim, who police identified Tuesday as Riddle & Brantley attorney Patrick White, was representing Francisco Sanchez and his wife, who had hired the firm to help them recover damages from a car accident, said the person, who spoke anonymously to ABC News so as not to violate attorney-client privilege.

It isn't violating attorney-client privilege as long as you are speaking anonymously?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WTF? The shooter was well on his way to a 7-figure settlement coming his way and decided to shoot the place up? WTFBFMFBBQF??
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's just farked and farking sad. Who goes to work thinking they're gonna get their client a 7 figure payout only to end up dying in a conference room that probably stole way too many hours away from your family and a peaceful happy life?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Klyukva: The victim, who police identified Tuesday as Riddle & Brantley attorney Patrick White, was representing Francisco Sanchez and his wife, who had hired the firm to help them recover damages from a car accident, said the person, who spoke anonymously to ABC News so as not to violate attorney-client privilege.

It isn't violating attorney-client privilege as long as you are speaking anonymously?


Someone was just being careful - shiat gets weird information-wise when it takes place in a formal hearing or mediation session.  But there's no realistic way they're going to have problems saying that much, especially when I'll guarantee you it was all recorded.  They'll have the whole damn thing on video to watch.  So there's not any rational danger of, "You misrepresented this dead guy!" here
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

potierrh: Mangoose: There have been several good lawyers.

I'm a big fan of The Institute for Justice.  They're still lawyers, but at least they're pointed in the right direction.


is that the DC or Marvel one?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

potierrh: Mangoose: There have been several good lawyers.

I'm a big fan of The Institute for Justice.  They're still lawyers, but at least they're pointed in the right direction.


Too libertarian for me.  To the extent that Libertarians and social justice overlap I like their work, but they often seem to pursue causes that are kind of 'me, me' over causes of public good (even if Steve Lehto, who seems to be a good lawyer, likes them).  

Now, on to the topic my journalism degree covers...

"Sanchez then shot himself, the person said, dying at the scene."  

That's an amazing final declaration!  "Sanchez then *gasp for air* shot himself".  Exit stage left.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good thing the killer knows a good law firm
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Good thing the killer knows a good law firm


He won't be needing it.
 
stevecore
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If we only had more guns this would have been stopped
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevecore: If we only had more guns this would have been stopped


Less, too, would have worked.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: Karma Chameleon: Good thing the killer knows a good law firm

He won't be needing it.


Goddamnit why did he have to kill himself and ruin my joke
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is the gun OK?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: Karma Chameleon: Good thing the killer knows a good law firm

He won't be needing it.


Wait for his wife to sue the law firm for not getting seven figures to his estate.
__PRESENT
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: potierrh: Mangoose: There have been several good lawyers.

I'm a big fan of The Institute for Justice.  They're still lawyers, but at least they're pointed in the right direction.

is that the DC or Marvel one?


It's obviously the anime.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.