‘’ 2 hours ago  
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I look forward to spanking each and every one of you..."

"Thank you, and happy holidays to you"

"City Manager, are there any districts that have a dungeon?"

"Not that I know of."

LOL!!
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neat! That must have been fun to do.

Best-case, she gets the cash.

Worst-case, she gets national advertising for potential customers 'wintering' in Florida.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh. I always wondered what happened to those Daft Punk people.

Thanks for the update, Subby.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public comments at my town's town council meetings are about things like land purchases and potholes and affordable housing.

Bring this type of stuff and people will show up.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if you've been naughty this year, this seems like a more attractive alternative to getting coal.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come only chicks have balls anymore?

That is the gutsiest thing I've seen since Nancy tore up dons speech a few years ago.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an ad, funny but an ad nonetheless. This lady is just getting the local news stations to advertise her services via the public council meeting.
 
Tentacle
I don't think it's possible for buildings to have any sort of basement in many parts of Florida
 
mongbiohazard
They did it for an advertisement. Not so much guts as much as it is just capitalism.

It appears to be a PR stunt of some kind.
A source tells Local 10 News that the trio was handing out business cards for a nightclub called KRAVE Miami, located near Miami International Airport.
A Dec. 7 news release announcing the club's opening at the site of the former Pink Pussycat on Northwest 36th Street described the venue as "(p)art nightclub, art space, sexy circus, burlesque, and performance space."
"KRAVE is a NO RULES, NO LABELS, NO BOUNDARIES fully interactive ultra lounge," it said.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait... they closed the Pink Pussycat?!!!  this is an outrage!!!  I wonder what they did with the sign?
 
powhound
Legit lol. Tears in my eyes

... hey just asking for a friend, ya know?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you expect at a dungeon:

thumb-p8.xhcdn.comView Full Size



What you get:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
If she had balls she would not be hiding behind a mask.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the address of this place is what? Why, of course, I'm asking for a friend!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did costumed trio ask Fort Lauderdale commissioners for tax-funded sex 'dungeon'?

Because they're rich and it's perfectly normal to try and get the taxpayers to fund every little thing?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i know a band in philly like this
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the woman, in apparent fetish gear...

LOL, I like their commitment to neutral journalism.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thumbnail from a  totally different video, but I was really surprised that THIS wasn't the reaction. That city council actually handled this quite well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
Of course they did: she told them to before the meeting. She's the dom after all!
 
Sofa King Smart
3890 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33142

they have a website also...  http://kravemiami.com/
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watched the video, and that was, well, extremely lame. She did not come across as a domme. She came across as a joke, and a poorly written one at that. But hey, she is participating in government, so props for that.
 
mongbiohazard
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only I could get money to move out of Texas and live in Colorado 😁
 
thomasvista
Located conveniently next to Miami International Airport, too.
 
Turbo Cojones
Bring Out the Gimp - Pulp Fiction (9/12) Movie CLIP (1994) HD
Youtube S8kPqAV_74M
 
Shryke
If she had balls she could charge more.
 
Turbo Cojones
Annnnd it's down.  You Farkers broke n it
 
