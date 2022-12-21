 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   If you actually have homemade dynamite when you drive into your wife's house can that really be called making a bomb 'threat'? Wouldn't that be what Subby's 4th grade teacher called a promise not a threat?   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Nuclear weapon, Joseph Avate, Northampton man, block of East Fourth Street, Northampton Borough Police Department, bomb threat, block of Main Street, Crime  
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What in the world am I reading?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Homemade... dynamite?  Umm - since the guy is still alive I'm gonna guess that's more like some pipe bombs or something.  Trying to make your own dynamite is... unwise
 
bittermang
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes. He threatened her. With a bomb.

Did you pass the fourth grade? Are you farking illiterate?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So much for nobody having ever been arrested for attempted chemistry.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's unclear how many of the homemade explosives he had, although he's charged with seven counts of unlawful possession of a weapon of mass destruction

This made me laugh. Like actually out loud. I love the fact that at least some reporters still try to stay neutral, not make suppositions, report the news, not editorialize, etc., but it's still pretty damn funny to picture the author grinding their teeth as they know how many sticks there were, but the other half of them is fighting not to make assumptions...
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: It's unclear how many of the homemade explosives he had, although he's charged with seven counts of unlawful possession of a weapon of mass destruction

This made me laugh. Like actually out loud. I love the fact that at least some reporters still try to stay neutral, not make suppositions, report the news, not editorialize, etc., but it's still pretty damn funny to picture the author grinding their teeth as they know how many sticks there were, but the other half of them is fighting not to make assumptions...


I was going to post the same basic comment, but was hung up on the math.
 
Decorus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Its called a threat until you use it. Once you blow up the place then its an entirely different crime.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like he blew his chance to get back with the ex.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Soul Coughing - Super Bon Bon original video.mpg
Youtube TRqP52c0OLU
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby,

Sorry your divorce was hard.

This guy isn't a hero, he's off the rails.

How we react is the one thing we own.

Happy all the things we do at the end of the year.

/shine on.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Homemade... dynamite?  Umm - since the guy is still alive I'm gonna guess that's more like some pipe bombs or something.  Trying to make your own dynamite is... unwise


I'd be all "Now do gun cotton!"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Homemade... dynamite?  Umm - since the guy is still alive I'm gonna guess that's more like some pipe bombs or something.  Trying to make your own dynamite is... unwise


It's not that hard. you put the nitro in, you take the nitro out, you put the niro in and you shake it all ab-### carrier lost ###
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bittermang: Yes. He threatened her. With a bomb.

Did you pass the fourth grade? Are you farking illiterate?


Subby believes all threats are false threats.
 
