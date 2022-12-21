 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   After a serial burglar promised police he will continue burglaring after being released, he burgled cleaning supplies from a grocery store and then went into the bathroom to clean. Yeah, I don't get it either   (ksl.com) divider line
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The system.... works? Or something?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better watch out if he plays "What's the criminal have in the bucket?" He could make a clean get away.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scdn.nflximg.netView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they keep arresting a homeless man for theft, he tells them he will do it again, and then they throw him back on the streets... where he is homeless.

"Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." (Not a quote from Einstein, by the way.)

"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime."
(Also not Einstein.)
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be noted that the bathroom at Smith's grocery store is so nasty that even homeless people feel compelled to clean it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's a proactive self starter. They should have hired him.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, uh, memo to Smith's in 50-foot-tall flaming letters: CLEAN YOUR FARKING BATHROOMS.

/apparently
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Didn't make a clean getaway? F*ck, I've got nothing on this one
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this the Robin Hood of cleaning? Were the prior thefts for cleaning supplies for other cleaning? He shouldn't be expected to pay for the supplies on top of his service.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well this all seems terribly sad.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's pretty obvious to me that James cheese has slipped off his cracker.

We really need to reopen the asylums.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Smith's should make this guy a deal, give him a flashlight, a night watchman's uniform and the prevailing wage, as long as he keeps the bathrooms clean and doesn't take anything.
 
