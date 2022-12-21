 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Look officer, I downed a bottle of MD2020 between here and school, the kids were never in trouble   (cleveland19.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
she was arrested and taken to Solon Jail.

Why are they taking the bus driver there?  She was drunk, not giving the kids perms.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
🙄
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Should've said, "I broke into my stockpile of Zima/4loco." That would've been better.
 
cefm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She finished the route though, right?  That's what I call a high performer. We're talking school bus drivers - you have to assume most have some kind of impairment. The ones that show up on time and get the job done are called keepers.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OVI?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: she was arrested and taken to Solon Jail.

Why are they taking the bus driver there?  She was drunk, not giving the kids perms.


the eye of Solon.
 
