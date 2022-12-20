 Skip to content
(NPR) Lawmakers debating whether to give Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy enough money to buy Twitter
    Russia, Ukraine, Bill Clinton, President of the United States, White House, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Iraq War, Franklin D. Roosevelt  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't he been through enough?  Don't make him take over that hell hole.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I dunno, $44B will buy a bunch of Abrams tanks, or a couple of used B2 bombers.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least he'd get rid of the Russian bots and troll farms
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jokes on all of us. It's going to Raytheon, Boeing and General Dynamics.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
did he show them his massive brass balls?
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
the farking screwballs who believe that Biden started the Ukranian war in retaliation for Zelenskyy saying that Trump didn't bribe him (when Trump was bribing him but Zelenskyy needed some farking weapons) are probably going nuts right now with the dude meeting with Biden.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukraine President plays the piano
Youtube HbmZrzN3WFE
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No.  Watching Halloween store Tony Stark continuously face plant is too much fun.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

In contrast to Tulsi, who would have given it directly to Vlad.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I were Zelenskyy, I'd rather have Starlink.
 
AeAe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Twitter is not worth 44 bn
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

As dedicated as he was to comedy, he's even more dedicated to protecting the Ukrainian people.

Watch his Letterman interview and maybe you'll learn what it's like being dedicated to a cause.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

No shit, Sherlock - but that's what Elmo paid for it.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hervatski:

The who?

You need to go to a more mainstream website.  Talk to some regular people.  Stay away from conspiracy nuts and the people who troll them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Or 44 billion McChickens....well, better make it 22 billion McChickens and 22 billion fries.

\ Maybe some Apple Pies?
\\ Valeskivy, what do you want to drink?
\\\ THEY DON'T HAVE ROOT BEER!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We've given them something like $21.9 Billion in military aid already. Thing is...that isn't even a rounding error when you consider how much money we spend on the Military a year.

/ it's about 2% of our total YEARLY military budget
 
Iczer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Schmusk seen furiously forcing Siri to take notes?
 
fruit flies like a banana
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

No shiat, Sherlock - but that's what Elmo paid for it.


By selling off stock that was worth even less.
 
fruit flies like a banana
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

\ Maybe some Apple Pies?
\\ Valeskivy, what do you want to drink?
\\\ THEY DON'T HAVE ROOT BEER!


Was that you behind me in the drive-thru last night?
 
fruit flies like a banana
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

\ Maybe some Apple Pies?
\\ Valeskivy, what do you want to drink?
\\\ THEY DON'T HAVE ROOT BEER!

Was that you behind me in the drive-thru last night?


Ahead of me*
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

In contrast to Tulsi, who would have given it directly to Vlad.


We get it. You hate our brave Veterans
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We get it. You hate our brave Veterans


I never got into Butthole Surfers.
 
anfrind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Defense contractors are like lawyers: everyone hates them until they need one.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We get it. You hate our brave Veterans

I never got into Butthole Surfers.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lockheed scowls in your general direction.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This translator is giving me a headache.

/ Like I could do better.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do we not have a Jason Bourne somewhere that we could give a plane ticket to Moscow for a quick weekend jot? Honestly - do we really think anyone in Russia would miss Putin?
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No live thread for the press conference?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The guy is KGB -- he's got serious security. No way anyone outside that circle gets to him and that circle is loyal to death. Someone in that circle would have to do the deed and that is not likely.

/ He's probably more guarded than any other world leader.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Guess this is it.

/ Make it so.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why do birds...

suddenly appear?

Every time...

44 billion dollars are near?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

His current wife and six kids would.

Well, four of his six kids would.

Well, two of his six kids would; not certain about the middle two girls.
 
gbcinques
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Agreed, but if Putin is out, it's a loss for executives and shareholders in Raytheon, Boeing and General Dynamics. Maybe Lockheed too. ;-)
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

/ He's probably more guarded than any other world leader.


Okay - well what about Jewish space lasers? Those seem pretty effective.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Point of order:

Just because Elmo paid $44 Billion for Twitter doesn't mean it's worth $44 Billion.

/In Philadelphia, it's worth 50 bucks...
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Live translation makes this a little clunky
 
jclaggett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I dunno man. The B-2 is currently grounded.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"These inhumans" instead of a curse word. Class.

/ I didn't cuss in the White House either but it was just a quick tour.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Two State visits.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Funny how the two leaders are dancing around calling Putin an assh0le.

/ Christ, what a ... this guy.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's really gross to hear extended family members talking about how America needs to make sure we take care of our own before sending money overseas. That's how far reaching and insidious Russian propaganda is.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We get it. You hate our brave Veterans


Translated from the derpese:

American defense companies are EVIL!!

(tulsi hypothetically gives the $ to Putin)

I am in favor of American military people who betray their oaths and cash in with the Russians!!
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby... great headline.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
