(Some Guy)   Local man missing for 7 months discovered dead in his own home. Best hide and seek spot EVAR   (timestribunenews.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always in the last place you look.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Something isn't right here and blaming the police wouldn't be my first choice..."


Seconded.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"To me, I just find it unfathomable to see how a police department failed this badly," Toliver said during the meeting

Clearly they're not FARKers.
 
rwellor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LOL... the FAMILY couldn't find him in his own house.

How do you call the cops without looking for him where he lives?

Cops seem pretty clear here (I mean, he couldn't answer his door when they knocked, right?)
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some fine police work, there, Lou.
 
